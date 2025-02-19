Primates of Africa Unite on Congolese Crisis

Archbishop Albert Chama, chair of the Council of Anglican Provinces in Africa (CAPA), has issued a call for peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has experienced frequent conflicts in recent months. Archbishop Chama said the statement speaks for all primates in Africa.

The statement follows the decision by the Rt. Rev. Martin Gordon, Bishop of Goma, to flee the see city amid renewed attacks by a rebel military group backed by neighboring Rwanda.

The 700-word statement calls Congo’s situation “a profound humanitarian tragedy, marked by violence, displacement, and suffering that affects millions of innocent lives.”

“We acknowledge the extensive history of conflict in the DRC, deeply rooted in colonial legacies and exacerbated by political instability, economic exploitation, and ethnic tensions,” the bishops wrote on February 12. “This crisis has taken a heavy toll, resulting in the loss of lives, the disruption of families, and the endangerment of communities that have long sought for peace and justice.”

The archbishops call for these points of action:

An End to Violence: We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence perpetrated against vulnerable populations, especially women and children, particularly in the areas around the eastern province of the country. The protection of all civilians must be prioritized, and those who commit acts of violence must be held accountable. Dialogue and Reconciliation: We encourage all parties involved in the DRC’s conflict to engage in meaningful dialogue, prioritizing reconciliation efforts that foster understanding and healing among diverse communities. The path to peace requires a commitment to listening, understanding, and resolving grievances through non-violent means. In this wise, we lend our support to the various initiatives by the regional blocs such as the [East African Community], [Southern African Development Community], the [African Union] and the UN and other well-meaning bodies. Support for Humanitarian Aid : We urge the international community, including governments, humanitarian organizations, and individuals, to extend their support to address the urgent needs of those affected by the crisis. Access to water, food, healthcare, shelter and education must be prioritized to restore dignity and hope within especially the displaced communities. Respect for Human Rights: We call for the protection of human rights and the promotion of justice within the DRC. Our commitment to Christ’s teaching compels us to stand against corruption, oppression and any actions that violate the inherent dignity of every human being. Sustainable Development: We acknowledge that long-term peace in the DRC requires addressing the root causes of conflict, including poverty, inequality, and lack of access to resources. We implore national and international leaders to work collaboratively towards sustainable development in the region, ensuring that the wealth of the DRC benefits all its citizens.

The full letter is here.