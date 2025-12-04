Nigerian Clerics Condemn Terrorism

Catholic Clerics in Benue State, Nigeria, have called on the national and subnational governments to protect human life and restore occupied territories.

“We stand publicly and firmly with our Bishop, the Most Revd. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe … in condemning the continuous attacks, killings, and displacement Christians and entire communities in our land,” said the Rev. Joeph Terfa Beba, chairman of the National Catholic Diocesan Priests Association in the Diocese of Makurdi.

He added: “Within the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi alone, the facts of genocidal activities remain painful and undeniable:

More than 20 churches and mission stations have been destroyed or abandoned due to repeated attacks

Priests have been shot, some kidnapped, and others killed alongside their parishioners while carrying out their pastoral duties

Hundreds of our people have been killed, including women, children, and the elderly, in their sleep

Thousands have been displaced, now living in camps and traumatized under extremely harsh conditions

Entire communities and farmlands have been forcefully occupied by armed invaders who operate with impunity.”

He added: “We will continue to cry out until every displaced family returns home, until all occupied communities are liberated, and until every Nigeria Christian can once again live, walk freely to their farms, and also worship peacefully without fear.”

Reports monitored from Punch newspapers on November 22 showed that escalating attacks have hindered daily activities in parts of northern Nigeria. In an attack on St. Mary’s Catholic School on November 21 in the Papiri Community, Niger State, 215 students and 12 teachers were abducted.

This attack, according to Punch reports, came barely four days after 26 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi. Hasan Makuku, the school’s vice principal, was shot dead.

“Some students escaped and parents have started coming to pick up their children who were not kidnapped as the school has been shut down,” said the Most Rev. Bulus Yoanna, chairman of the Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria. “I want to assure you that we are actively collaborating with the security operatives, community leaders and government authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.”

In another development, an Anglican priest, the Ven. Edwin Achi, who was kidnapped in late October, has died at the hands of his captors. Achi was murdered in the early hours of November 19. He was kidnapped along with his wife, daughter, and others whose whereabouts remain uncertain.

According to an online source, the priest in charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero of Kaduna, and his wife, Sarah, were abducted from their residence on October 28. The report said that Sarah Maijero’s condition is sketchy and unclear.

There has been growing apprehension about ever-increasing insecurity across northern Nigeria.

Reacting to the spate of kidnappings and killings in Kwara, Kebbi, Kaduna and Niger states, Human Rights Watch has faulted the government’s response to rising school kidnappings. The organization has urged Nigerian authorities to act swiftly and urgently to secure the safe release of students and teachers recently kidnapped in the northwest region.

“These mass school kidnappings once again lay bare the deliberate targeting of students, teachers, and schools in Nigeria’s deteriorating security environment,” said Anietie Ewang, a Nigerian researcher with Human Rights Watch.

Human Rights Watch expressed concerns on the closure of schools: “Although the decision was meant to protect students, it has great implication for learning, denying the students access to education and the social and psychological support that schools provide.”

Ewang added: “The deepening crisis underscores the government’s failure to protect vulnerable communities.”

The statement urged Nigerian authorities to prioritize the safe release of kidnapped children and their teachers and to bring those responsible for their abduction to justice.

In the wake of the kidnappings, the federal government has ordered the closure of 47 Unity Schools while the governors of Plateau, Benue, Kwara, Niger, and Katsina states have also closed schools.

Bayo Onanuga, a special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said on Arise TV that 38 worshipers in Eruku Kwara State were released through a coordinated engagement by operatives of the Department of State Security and the military.

He said security agencies “swiftly activated with sophisticated tracking systems that enabled continuous monitoring of the kidnappers.”

Nevertheless, no arrests were made.

In a news program, President Ahmed Tinubu declared a security emergency and directed the army and the police to recruit more personnel. He further ordered State Security Services to immediately deploy all Forest Guards who have already been trained to move into the nation’s forests and flush out terrorists.