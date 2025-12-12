Nigerian Christians Praise U.S. Visa Restriction

The U.S. State Department will deny visas to Nigerians associated with acts of violence that undermine religious freedom, a decision that is drawing praise from the West African nation’s Christians and pushback from some government officials.

A December 3 announcement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio is Washington’s most direct intervention yet in Nigeria’s multi-year security crisis. It follows a rash of attacks by Islamic militants on Christian schools in the Middle Belt region since U.S. President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” on October 31.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, welcomed the visa restriction as a “bold step” against “egregious anti-Christian violence.” He urged the United States to extend protections to displaced Christian communities while calling on the Nigerian government to prosecute perpetrators domestically.

The Christian Council of Nigeria described America’s intervention in the crisis as “answered prayer,” and Christians on social media hailed the move as a “wake-up call” and a “turning point.” Some are calling for further action, such as sanctions and military intervention.

Oseni Rufai, a news anchor from the Arise television channel who has spoken often about justice, expressed his support for the tougher measures. “Our constitution enshrines religious freedom,” he wrote on X.com. “But it is a fact, religious freedom is not happening in parts of the country.”

Analyst Collins Nweke commended the United States’ decision to describe the crisis as “anti-Christian violence” instead of “genocide.” In an op-ed on Proshare on December 5, he described the rhetorical shift as “a more sober, evidence-based, and responsible assessment,” adding that the visa ban is a “targeted accountability tool” to combat Nigeria’s “impunity culture.”

Some Muslim leaders reiterated criticisms of President Trump’s October 31 statement, which defined the security crisis as genocide of Christians. They said the violence of militant groups like Boko Haram is directed against both Muslims and Christians.

Bashir Ahmed, an aide to former President Muhammad Buhari, said on X.com that “terrorists are also killing my fellow Muslims, not only your Christian brothers and sisters.” He described U.S. pressure on Nigeria to roll back the introduction of sharia and Islamic police in some parts of the country as “blatant intrusion into our internal affairs.” He added, “The United States has absolutely no right to dictate to us how we should … practice our faith.”

Anglican Bishop Nathan Inyom, founder of the Ecumenical Centre for Justice and Peace, who has been working for reconciliation in the Middle Belt region for decades, strongly disagrees.

“This argument by some about downplaying the fact of Christian genocide and trying to reinforce a blanket narrative of the Islamist terrorists targeting both faiths, without acknowledging the statistics of the killings of a critical number of the Christian victims, would never help in resolving this problem,” he told The Living Church. “If we continue to live in denial, we will get nowhere in resolving this problem.”

Praise of U.S. intervention among Nigeria’s Christians stems partly from widespread frustration with their government’s response in recent months.

Nigerian President Bolo Tinubu has launched airstrikes on Boko Haram, authorized the recruiting of 30,000 additional police officers, and declared a nationwide security emergency on November 26. Still, in recent weeks militants have launched attacks on churches and predominantly Christian villages across Northern Nigeria.

There have also been numerous school kidnappings, including the abduction of about 250 children and six teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, on November 21. About 100 of the children were released on December 7, according to a BBC report.

As of early December, the Nigerian government has shut down 41 of its Unity Schools, prestigious federally funded secondary boarding schools. Numerous state and local schools have also closed for safety reasons. UNESCO estimates that 10 million children remain out of school across the country.

Since 2014, when the federal government introduced its Safe Schools Initiative, 180 educational facilities have been attacked, and 1,680 children have been kidnapped. Critics complain about a lack of accountability for the billions of naira expended on the multi-dimensional project.

Former Cabinet Minister Osita Chidoka, speaking on Arise News’ Prime Time on December 3, urged the government to use elite strike units like Columbia’s JUNGLA Commandos to deal with Islamic militants. Trained by British special forces and U.S. Navy Seals, the JUNGLA launched attacks in the late 1990s and 2000s that largely shut down drug trafficking and dominant Marxist guerrilla forces.

He argued that recruiting more policemen would only have a minimal effect: “It would put more pressure on the already stretched budgetary allocated to the police force.”

Nigerian government officials have criticized the U.S. State Department’s decision as unfair and politically motivated. The Foreign Ministry called the move “disproportionate” and urged reconsideration, while Information Minister Mohamad Idris said that “the violence is driven by complex motives, land disputes, resource depletion.”

Human rights activist Aisha Yesufu expressed skepticism about American motives, accusing President Trump of exploiting Nigeria’s crisis for political gains. “Trump understands marketing and what will sell, and he will milk it to sell himself,” she said on X.com.

The moderate Muslim also chided Nigerians for “fighting themselves” along religious lines instead of coming together to “hold the government accountable for not protecting lives.”