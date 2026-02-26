Mothers’ Union Leader Runs to Raise Awareness, Funds

Kathleen Snow, worldwide president of Mothers’ Union, has set a challenge for herself of completing 15 runs, at 10 kilometers each, in various locations across the globe. She intends the challenge to raise awareness and funds for Mothers’ Union in its 150th year.

Snow plans to run in different dioceses that are involved in Mothers’ Union work. As of February 17, Snow has completed three of the runs, starting with a 10k in her hometown of Fredericton, Canada (January 22), one in Bahrain (February 6) during the Diocesan Synod of Cyprus and the Gulf, and most recently in the Diocese of London (February 10).

“As I attended the diocesan synod in Bahrain, it [felt] deeply meaningful to include this place in the challenge,” she said. “Running becomes a way of praying with my whole body; praying for the local Mothers’ Union and their work, the Diocese of Cyprus and the Gulf, the wider Province of Jerusalem and the Middle East, and for all whom we are called to serve.”

In coming months, Snow will continue the challenge with planned runs in dioceses across the United Kingdom, North America, Africa, and beyond, from London and Wales to San Diego, Durban, and Tanzania.

Her future running is scheduled in dioceses across the United Kingdom, North America, and Africa. Mothers’ Union, based in London, is better known in England and Africa than in the United States, but its branch in the United States lists several chapters in parishes or dioceses. The group says it has about 4 million members across 84 countries.

Mothers’ Union is committed to promoting stable family life, nurturing faith, and working toward a society in which everyone can thrive. It was one of the first church organizations led by women, established in 1876 by Mary Sumner, the wife of a Hampshire rector.

In a recent webinar by the Diocese of Salisbury, Archbishop Justin Badi Arama of South Sudan described how the practical and resilient work of Mothers’ Union makes a difference in his nation.

“The Church in Sudan and South Sudan actually relies on the support of Mothers’ Union,” he said. “They have the great support and the great voice because those who go to war are the husbands of Mothers’ Union [members], or they are sons or brothers.”

Snow welcomes online donations to support her goals.