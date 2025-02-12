Iwerne Camps Scandal Expands to Late Vicar

The John Smyth scandal has led to accusations against the Rev. David Fletcher, a former church vicar the former director of Iwerne Camps. Fletcher, who died in January 2022, is accused of being “inappropriately tactile” with women and girls.

Three women — named Jeni, Ali, and Caroline — briefly described their experiences with Fletcher.

Jeni said he tried to kiss her and push his tongue into her mouth when she was 15. Ali and Caroline told Channel News 4 that Fletcher engaged in inappropriate touching and comments beginning when they were age 8 or 9.

“Ali reported her experiences to the police in April 2018, while Mr. Fletcher was still alive, but said that she heard nothing more,” Francis Martin wrote in Church Times. “Hampshire Police said that Ali’s information was considered as part of the investigation into Smyth, which was dropped when he died later that year.”

The leaders of St. Ebbe’s Church, Oxford, which Fletcher led from 1986 to 1988, released a statement that expressed remorse.

“We were very shocked to hear of allegations concerning David Fletcher of sexual abuse and coercive and controlling behavior toward women and girls (see the Oxford Diocese statement here). We hold all victims and survivors of abuse in our prayers, hoping profoundly for their healing and recovery, and are praying very much for those who have come forward and for all those who are most affected by this announcement.

“David Fletcher was Rector of St. Ebbe’s from 1986-1998 and remained a congregation member until he died three years ago. His death means we cannot ask him the questions we all seek answers to. We do not know the details of the allegations ourselves and are therefore unable to answer questions in relation to them.”

The St. Ebbe’s statement added: “Since 2017, by which time David Fletcher was very unwell and had ceased doing any ministry, St. Ebbe’s received reports from two women about him having been inappropriately tactile with them. These were referred to the Diocesan Safeguarding Team. No other concerns have been reported to St. Ebbe’s in relation to him.”

Fletcher led the Iwerne Camps from 1967 to 1986, which included the years when layman John Smyth convinced as many as 130 boys that they could suffer for their faith by submitting to serious beatings he administered with a cane.

Fletcher lived long enough to speak with the team that prepared the Makin Report on John Smyth’s abuses. The report includes this one brief sentence about Fletcher’s reaction to the accusations against Smyth: “In an interview with us, David Fletcher said: ‘I thought it would do the work of God immense damage if this were public.’”

The report also mentions that Fletcher received notes of alarm about Smyth’s behavior, and that he made efforts to warn others about that behavior.