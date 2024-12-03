Indian Judge Seeks Help in Churches’ Disputes

A high-court judge in India has argued that churches may need the government’s help in handling frequently disputed assets, and has asked two leading political parties to address the idea. Hindus and Muslims institutions are already supervised in this way.

“While the charitable endowments of Hindus and Muslims are subject to statutory regulation, no such comprehensive regulation exists for Christian endowments,” said Justice Sathish Kumar of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. “Churches not only hold vast properties but also manage educational institutions. Often, these institutions, which are meant to be protected and safeguarded, suffer administratively and financially as their funds are drained by internal power struggles.”

He added: “While the charitable endowments of Hindus and Muslims are subject to statutory regulation, no such comprehensive regulation exists for Christian endowments.”

The judge has solicited responses from India’s federal government, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Tamil Nadu state government, led by the Dravida Munnertra Kazhagam (DMK). The DMK tends toward a socialist and anti-Hindu perspective, Nirmala Carvalho reported for Crux.

The justice was hearing a public-interest petition against the Church of South India’s Diocese of Madurai Ramnad. The petition alleged that the Church of South India Trust Association and diocesan officials sold 31.10 acres of land worth over 220 million rupees (US $2.6 million) for 12 million rupees and accepted 9 million in cash.

The court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the allegations.

“In 1912, the ruling British colonial government gave the land to the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions, later known as the United Church Board for World Ministries, to set up an industrial home for needy women, carry out farming, and use the income for the welfare of the inmates,” the Union of Catholic Asian News reported. “The mission body continued to administer it till 1973 and later handed it over to the CSITA without changing its original purpose.”

A retired Roman Catholic priest expressed concerns about the precedent that would be set by government regulation.

“Church properties are all registered and have proper records,” the Rev. John Kurien told HansIndia.com. “This includes not just churches but also educational institutions and hospitals managed by the Church. Such a proposal could infringe on the constitutional rights of minority communities. The Constitution of India allows minority communities to establish and govern their institutions.”