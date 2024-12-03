Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
News | Anglican Communion

Indian Judge Seeks Help in Churches’ Disputes

By TLC Staff
Madras High Court | Surajram Kumaravel/Flickr

A high-court judge in India has argued that churches may need the government’s help in handling frequently disputed assets, and has asked two leading political parties to address the idea. Hindus and Muslims institutions are already supervised in this way.

“While the charitable endowments of Hindus and Muslims are subject to statutory regulation, no such comprehensive regulation exists for Christian endowments,” said Justice Sathish Kumar of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. “Churches not only hold vast properties but also manage educational institutions. Often, these institutions, which are meant to be protected and safeguarded, suffer administratively and financially as their funds are drained by internal power struggles.”

He added: “While the charitable endowments of Hindus and Muslims are subject to statutory regulation, no such comprehensive regulation exists for Christian endowments.”

The judge has solicited responses from India’s federal government, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, and  the Tamil Nadu state government, led by the Dravida Munnertra Kazhagam (DMK). The DMK tends toward a socialist and anti-Hindu perspective, Nirmala Carvalho reported for Crux.

The justice was hearing a public-interest petition against the Church of South India’s Diocese of Madurai Ramnad. The petition alleged that the Church of South India Trust Association and diocesan officials sold 31.10 acres of land worth over 220 million rupees (US $2.6 million) for 12 million rupees and accepted 9 million in cash.

The court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the allegations.

“In 1912, the ruling British colonial government gave the land to the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions, later known as the United Church Board for World Ministries, to set up an industrial home for needy women, carry out farming, and use the income for the welfare of the inmates,” the Union of Catholic Asian News reported. “The mission body continued to administer it till 1973 and later handed it over to the CSITA without changing its original purpose.”

A retired Roman Catholic priest expressed concerns about the precedent that would be set by government regulation.

“Church properties are all registered and have proper records,” the Rev. John Kurien told HansIndia.com. “This includes not just churches but also educational institutions and hospitals managed by the Church. Such a proposal could infringe on the constitutional rights of minority communities. The Constitution of India allows minority communities to establish and govern their institutions.”

TLC Staff
TLC Staff

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

News | Episcopal Church

Saint Augustine’s Stabilizes Finances with Lease Deal, Staff Cut

Saint Augustine’s College, the oldest historically Black Episcopal college, has taken major steps to stabilize its precarious financial situation. In recent weeks, it announced a $70 million deal to lease some of its property to a sports stadium firm and a halving of its workforce, which will reduce annual operating costs by $17 million.
News | Anglican Communion

Global Partnerships Officer Among Lambeth Honorees

Canon Paul Feheley was one of 26 honorees for the Lambeth Awards in 2024, which have been presented annually by the archbishop since 2016 to recognize distinguished service to the church. These non-academic awards are an extension of the archbishop’s privilege to grant academic degrees, which dates back to 1533.
Book Reviews

Lord Harries on George Herbert in Advent

Lord Harries draws attention to George Herbert’s awareness of his sinfulness, and rightly points out that this is something modern people, including many modern Christians, would like to avoid thinking about.
Book Reviews

On the Hunt for Relics

M.T. Anderson: “I wanted to write a historical novel with the love of a good story, incidental detail, and willful inaccuracy demanded by the European Middle Ages.”

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.