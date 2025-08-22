Historic Filipino Hospital Dedicates New Spaces

Brent Hospital and Colleges, a ministry of the Episcopal Church in the Philippines, blessed and dedicated a new hospital building, a library extension, and several laboratories August 20.

The Revs. Roda S. Sagwil, Jennelyn A. Binag, and Cecilla Climaco led the services of blessing, which included the rededication of renovated laboratories for respiratory therapy, radiologic technology, and medical technology skills, and a refreshed physical education room.

Bishop Ernie Moral of the Diocese of the Southern Philippines, who formerly served as CEO of the combined institutions, cut the ribbon, along with retired bishop Danilo L. Bustamante, his predecessor.

“These new and improved spaces are more than just walls and classrooms. They are our commitment to our students’ growth and future. Here, learning will go beyond books where knowledge is applied, skills are honed, and values are formed. This will be the training ground where future healthcare professionals, educators, and leaders will be formed to serve with integrity, compassion, and excellence,” Brent’s communications team said.

“As we turn this new page, may these facilities inspire bigger dreams, encourage determination, and empower many lives. Today’s blessing is not just about opening new rooms; it’s about building a bigger, better, and brighter Brent for the years to come.”

Brent Hospital and Schools is named for Bishop Charles Henry Brent, the missionary bishop who established the Episcopal Church in the islands in 1902, shortly after they were ceded to the United States by Spain after the Spanish-American War.

The population of islands was then 90 percent Roman Catholic, and Brent developed and systematically implemented a missionary strategy for the Episcopal Church focused on three non-Christian populations: Chinese shopkeepers in Manila, pagan Ingorots of northern Luzon, and the Moros, a Muslim people of the Sulu Archipelago, who carried on intermittent naval conflict with the Spanish for centuries.

Holy Trinity Mission was established in Zamboanga City in 1905 as the base for Episcopal mission work among the Moros, and Brent Hospital, the region’s first, followed in 1914. The church later opened several agricultural schools in the region.

Brent Hospital was rebuilt in 1952, after destruction of its original campus during World War II. The older building remains in use as a clinic, while hospital wards have been relocated to the new wing. Affiliated colleges, which include schools of nursing, medical technology, and respiratory therapy, were established in 1983.

The Episcopal Church in the Philippines, which became autonomous in 1990, has 125,000 members. But its prominence in the period of American occupation has left it as the steward of some of the most prestigious institutions in the nation of 115 million.

In addition to Brent Hospital and Colleges, the church operates 10 primary and secondary schools, as well as three institutions of higher learning in Quezon City: Trinity University, St. Luke’s College of Medicine, and St. Andrew’s Seminary. It also operates hospitals in Quezon City, Taguig City, and Sagada.