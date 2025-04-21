Gazan Hospital Director Says Ministry Continues

The director of the Anglican-run al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza has vowed that its healing ministry will continue, despite the Palm Sunday Israeli double missile strike that effectively closed it (TLC, April 14).

Dr. Suhaila Tarazi told TLC that parts of the hospital have already opened again. “The attack caused the complete destruction of the newly established genetic laboratory, along with significant damage to the emergency and triage departments, the pharmacy, the general laboratory, and parts of the outpatient departments,” she said. “As a result, many services—particularly in the emergency and outpatient departments—have been forced to suspend operations.

“Despite these challenges, our dedicated staff continue to work tirelessly to provide care through the ICU, inpatient wards, and operating theatre.

“Even before the recent missile attack, we were operating under severe shortages of medications, fuel, and food,” Tarazi said. “Now, the extensive physical damage to several departments—combined with the ongoing restrictions on aid access—has pushed the hospital to the brink.

“Medications, surgical instruments, essential equipment, and even basic supplies such as bandages, gauze, antiseptics, and IV fluids are in dangerously short supply. We are relying heavily on the few remaining resources we have and are urgently hoping for the reopening of the borders and the quick arrival of humanitarian aid.”

With a few weeks of temporary ceasefires, the Israeli Defense Forces have bombarded Gaza with air strikes and ground-based munitions since the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were murdered. Many neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble and most of the population has been displaced into emergency camps. IDF said the strikes on Palm Sunday targeted a Hamas command center within the hospital compound.

In February, President Donald Trump announced a vision for the United States to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and rebuild it as “the Riviera of the Middle East.” That would involve the forced relocation of Gaza’s 2 million Palestinian residents to neighboring countries.

That vision has been widely denounced by many world leaders, including those of countries that Trump suggested would take refugees. While the future of Gaza remains unclear, it likely will continue to be a home to Palestinians. Tarazi is determined that al-Ahli will continue to play its part in serving the population.

“Despite all the grief and devastation, we continue to hold on to the promise that ‘in all things God works for the good of those who love him,’” she said. “This faith keeps us hopeful and allows us to keep dreaming, even in the darkest times.

“Ahli Hospital has a rich heritage, having served the people of Gaza for over 140 years. It has remained steadfast through times of peace, as well as during conflict, siege, and war.

“What sustains us is our Christian belief in serving one another with love and without discrimination, the remarkable resilience of our staff, and the immense support of our friends and partners around the world.

“Rebuilding will require time, resources, and a collective effort. But we are determined not to let this attack mark the end of our humanitarian mission. We are committed to rebuilding new outpatient clinics and an emergency department with eight to 10 beds to replace those that were destroyed.

“In addition, we plan to construct two underground basement floors for a future radiation therapy center to serve cancer patients in Gaza.

“We hold tightly to God’s promises, even as we walk through the valley of sorrow. By his mercy, we will continue to heal the wounds, dry the tears, and plant seeds of love and hope in one of the most troubled places in the world.”

Tarazi was evacuated from Gaza by the U.S. State Department and remains in the United States. “Although based in America, I continue to serve as the director of Ahli Arab Hospital and remain fully engaged in managing its operations,” she said. “The staff and I remain in daily communication with our team on the ground, providing strategic direction, supporting decision-making, coordinating with partners and donors, and advocating for the hospital internationally.

“While I may not be physically present at the hospital, my heart and soul demand my full commitment and active involvement in guiding and supporting our dedicated staff, who are working courageously under extremely difficult conditions.”

On May 8, Tarazi will be presented with an honorary degree by Virginia Theology Seminary. “It carries a deep, meaningful recognition of my long years of service as director of Ahli Arab Hospital,” she said. “This honor reflects not only my personal commitment but also the unwavering dedication of our entire team to provide compassionate, comprehensive healthcare to the people of Gaza under the most challenging circumstances.

“It recognizes the faithful courage of Palestinian Christians in general and Gaza women specifically.

“This distinction from VTS reaffirms our mission and serves as a testament to the resilience and faith that have sustained our work through decades of conflict and hardship. It honors the legacy of Ahli Hospital, which has stood as a beacon of hope and healing for over 140 years.

“In accepting this honorary degree, I do so on behalf of all those who have walked this journey with me—our staff, patients, friends, and supporters worldwide. It strengthens our resolve to continue serving our community with love, dignity, and unwavering faith in God’s care and love.”

Gaza’s al-Ahli Arab Hospital is a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. Its ministry is lauded around the world and by other Christian leaders in the Holy Land.

Support for al-Ahli Hospital may be directed through the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem.

Listen to our 2024 conversation with Dr. Tarazi about her vocation and the state of the hospital on The Living Church Podcast.