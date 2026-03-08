GAFCON Nixes Primus Plan

News Analysis

In a surprising reversal of what boosters had hyped as a historic move, in a closed-door meeting, leaders of the Global South Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (GAFCON) scrapped plans to elect a primus inter pares, a rival to the Archbishop of Canterbury as the leader of their new Global Anglican Communion. Instead, they rebranded their Primates’ Council as the Global Anglican Council, and reelected the same leaders for the next two years.

The Rev. George Conger of Anglican Ink, one of a handful of “faithful press” given access to GAFCON’s March 3-6 gathering in Abuja, Nigeria, said the March 5 announcement by GAFCON General Secretary Paul Donison “perplexed the delegates, as the U-turn in structure and strategy appeared without warning.” He added that it “appeared to deflate the mood of the meeting.”

Donison attributed the new plan to a “movement of the Holy Spirit,” and emphasized that the new council would include parish clergy and laypeople as well as archbishops, but GAFCON has already been governed for years by a board of trustees that includes lay and clerical members.

The Abuja Affirmation, a communiqué issued at the gathering’s close, reiterated last October’s announcement that “the future has arrived” and repeated GAFCON’s claims that Anglicanism should be defined confessionally instead of institutionally, while also loosening some requirements for membership in the Global Anglican Communion.

Missing Primates

Some conservative Anglicans are clearly delighted at GAFCON’s insistence that its member churches break all ties with the Canterbury-affiliated Instruments of Communion. Others have chosen to distance themselves from the controversial move, which may be creating lasting divisions within conservative circles. Fears that the Global Anglican Communion announcement would create mass defections from the Anglican Communion have proved to be overblown.

Sources have told The Living Church that only five Anglican primates attended the gathering: the archbishops of Nigeria, Rwanda, and Uganda, whose churches have largely refused to participate in the Anglican Communion’s life for nearly two decades, and the leaders of the Anglican Church in Brazil and REACH-SA, GAFCON-founded churches that have never been part of the Anglican Communion.

The primates of six conservative Anglican churches that have been associated with GAFCON in the past, while also retaining close ties to the Instruments of Communion—the leaders of the provinces of Alexandria, Chile, Congo, Kenya, Myanmar, and South Sudan—all stayed away. Several had attended multiple GAFCON gatherings in past years.

The Anglican Church of North America’s primate, Archbishop Steve Wood, was absent because he is inhibited pending ecclesiastical trial.

The Global South Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (GSFA), which had a major presence at the last major GAFCON gathering, in 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda, was also noticeably absent in Abuja. In Kigali, the leaders of GAFCON and GSFA, which share a common commitment to traditional teaching, hammered out a division of labor for the conservative movement. GSFA would take responsibility for faith-and-order work and GAFCON would focus on church-planting and evangelism.

Some GSFA leaders indicated to TLC last October that GAFCON’s decision to launch the Global Anglican Communion without consulting GSFA—a top-level faith-and-order move—violated that agreement and raised serious questions about future cooperation.

In January, GSFA’s primates announced that they do not plan to leave the Anglican Communion and committed themselves to become “an increasingly effective instrument” for its reform. A spokesperson for GSFA told TLC that the group will not comment publicly on GAFCON’s latest developments.

When asked by TLC to confirm which primates attended the Abuja gathering, GAFCON’s spokesman, the Rev. Canon Justin Murff, would say only that some primates attended in person while others participated digitally in the March 4 Primates’ Meeting that scrapped plans for electing a primus inter pares. He added that 27 Anglican provinces were represented in some manner at the gathering. The photos of primates traditionally taken at such gatherings were also conspicuously missing.

Global Anglican Council

The March 5 communiqué outlining a plan for the Global Anglican Council described it as an important innovation in Anglican governance.

“In a world where most organizations and individuals are concerned about keeping power and authority, the Gafcon Primates Council has made an unprecedented decision to share its stewardship of the Global Anglican Communion by creating the Global Anglican Council which includes primates, advisors, and guarantors, which will include bishops, clergy, and lay members each with full voting privileges.”

The chairman of the council, the communiqué said, will be a primate, but he will not be the primus inter pares, as originally envisioned. Primates who retire between GAFCON assemblies, it said, may also remain in office.

This provision will allow 71-year-old Archbishop Laurent Mbanda of Rwanda, who has been GAFCON’s chairman since 2023, to serve as chairman of the new council. Mbanda is set to retire later this year. He has already served as primate six years longer than the Anglican Church of Rwanda’s canons allow.

Archbishop Miguel Uchôa of the Anglican Church of Brazil will continue as vice chair of the new council and Bishop Paul Donison of the Anglican Church in North America will continue as General Secretary, with the terms of all three expiring at the next GAFCON gathering, scheduled for 2028 in Athens.

GAFCON’s description of its council rebranding as “unprecedented” for Anglicans is odd, given that the Anglican Consultative Council, which funds and directs the work of the Anglican Communion Office, has been a conciliar body in which elected bishops, clergy, and laity have had equal voice and vote since its founding in 1969.

GAFCON’s trustees, an 11-member body chaired by retired ACNA bishop John Guernsey, has also always included bishops, clergy, and laity. Murff told reporters on March 5 that lay and clergy leaders had been involved in the Primates’ Council meeting that decided against electing a primus.

The relative authority of its former Primates’ Council (which has no publicly available bylaws) was questioned after the October Global Anglican Communion announcement, which the Primates’ Council approved in a brief late-night Zoom meeting. Several members of the Primates’ Council told TLC then that they were never notified of the meeting, and one said that, to his knowledge, the Primates’ Council never met.

Governing documents and a roster of members for Global Anglican Council have not yet been released.

The Abuja Affirmation

The gathering’s communiqué outlines a justification for creating the Global Anglican Communion, saying that by allowing same-sex blessings and marriages, a significant number of Anglican provinces have “abandoned the authority of Scripture and failed to follow Christ faithfully.” In refusing to stop these developments, it says, the Canterbury-focused Instruments of Communion “have failed to exercise discipline and maintain the biblical witness and uphold fundamental Anglican doctrine.”

“True communion is confessional, rather than defined by a shared history or institutional structures,” the communique further claims, contrasting GAFCON’s confessional 2008 Jerusalem Declaration with the Nairobi-Cairo Proposals being considered by the Anglican Communion, which the communiqué defines as “changes in institutional rules.” It adds, “There are not two Communions, but two incompatible definitions of communion—one confessional, the other institutional.”

“The Global Anglican Communion is neither a breakaway Communion nor an alternative Communion,” it says. “The Jerusalem Statement clearly says that ‘We cherish our Anglican heritage and the Anglican Communion and have no intention of departing from it.’ What has occurred instead is a shift of the stewardship of the Anglican Communion from the Canterbury Instruments to the Global Anglican Communion. We are returning the Anglican Communion to its roots.”

Like last October’s announcement, the communiqué continues to call on GAFCON members to fully disengage from the Canterbury-focused Anglican Communion, but this is qualified in significant ways that augur less disruption to the wider Anglican Communion’s life.

It says that “leaders who hold office in the Global Anglican Communion” must refuse to participate in Primates’ Meetings, the Lambeth Conference, and the Anglican Consultative Council and its commissions. They also should not “personally approve financial contributions to the ACC” and “it is expected that they will not receive financial assistance from compromised sources.”

It also states that a church body becomes a member of the Global Anglican Communion by publicly assenting to the Jerusalem Declaration, a step that can be taken at the provincial, diocesan, or parish levels, or even by individuals.

It encourages provinces to amend their constitutions to remove references to being in communion with the See of Canterbury, but recognizes that this may be difficult and complex for some churches, especially those that have foundational commitments to communion with the Church of England, like the Church of Ireland and the Anglican Church of Australia, where there is significant GAFCON membership. Leaders and church bodies that have assented to the Jerusalem Declaration may participate fully in the Global Anglican Communion despite their church’s formal commitments.

GAFCON also pledges to avoid the language of being “in communion” with the Global Anglican Communion in its communications to prevent potential legal complications for these churches and their leaders.

“Gafcon has always acknowledged that it is a matter of conscience, when rejecting the authority of revisionist leaders, as to whether one remains or not in a compromised ecclesial structure,” the communiqué adds.