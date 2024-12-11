Former Archbishop’s Disappearance Spreads Fear in Nigeria

The retired Archbishop of the Province of the Niger has been missing since December 6, raising Christians’ concerns about whether he was kidnapped. Archbishop Godwin Okpala disappeared while on the road to Umuchu with his driver. News reports said the archbishop was in transit to attend a funeral.

“We earnestly plead for your fervent prayers for their safety and swift return,” said an alert sent by Bishop Ndubuisi Obi of Nnewi. “The relevant authorities have been contacted and we are hopeful and trusting in God’s divine intervention for a positive resolution.”

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s former presidential candidate, offered a sharp response to the archbishop’s disappearance: “This deplorable level of insecurity in every part of the nation remains condemned. In almost every part of the nation, our people live in fear and uncertainty, not knowing when the terror will strike.

“It is even more worrisome how many of our people who are victims of insecurity go unreported. Every Nigerian citizen should be able to move freely for their productive endeavours in any part of the nation without fear of terror or harm. The government, at all levels, must ensure this by ensuring the protection of lives and property of the people. ”

Umuchu is about 30 miles southeast of Nnewi. Both Umuchu and Nnewi are part of Anambra State in southeast Nigeria. The region is plagued by violence, and four soldiers died in an attack on a U.S. convoy in May 2023.

The Diocese of Nnewi was launched in February 1996, replacing the Diocese of Niger. Okpala was consecrated as its first bishop in 1996 and third Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger. He retired in 2019.