News | Anglican Communion

Former Archbishop and His Driver Freed in Nigeria

By TLC Staff
Archbishop Godwin Okpala

Nigerian media report that former Archbishop Godwin Okpala and his driver have been released from captivity. The two men had disappeared December 6 as Okpala, former Archbishop of the Niger Province, was en route to a funeral.

No report made clear whether the church paid a ransom for the two men, or who had kidnapped them, though there are frequent tensions between Anglicans and radical Islamists in Nigeria.

“The Church and the wider community are rejoicing over the safe return of Archbishop Godwin Okpala and his driver, a testament to the power of faith, prayer, and community solidarity,” Frank Chijioke of The Harvesters’ News in the Diocese of Awka wrote in the early morning of New Year’s Day. Awka is about 36 kilometers northeast of Nnewi.

“The disappearance of the 75-year-old prelate sparked widespread concern, leading to fervent calls for his release from religious leaders, community stakeholders, and concerned citizens. These appeals, rooted in compassion and unity, underscored the urgent need to protect the safety and dignity of all individuals, particularly in light of rising security challenges in the region,” Chijioke wrote.

“This incident has once again highlighted the pressing need for comprehensive police reforms and the implementation of state and community policing systems to address the growing threats of abductions and violence. Strengthening security measures remains critical to safeguarding lives and restoring peace in the region.”

TLC Staff

