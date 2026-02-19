Faith Leaders in Wales Condemn Assisted Suicide

Bishops of the Church in Wales, including the recently installed Archbishop of Wales, Cherry Vann, have joined an interfaith statement opposing their nation’s proposed law that would allow medical professionals to help their patients commit suicide.

This is the full statement, as provided by the Church in Wales:

As the Senedd [devolved parliament] prepares to debate and vote on whether to give legislative consent to Westminster’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, we as faith leaders in Wales express our opposition to the proposed legislation and the serious implications it would have for Wales.

As People of Faith, we share a common heritage of caring for the vulnerable, the sick and dying. This is why we believe we must speak up for those who will be most affected by this legislation. If this bill is implemented in Wales, many will feel insecure about the future and conclude that they are a burden on loved ones and the health service. Cherishing life means building a society where nobody is seen as a burden. We must treasure and value the vulnerable, the sick and the dying among us. Across Wales we need to promote excellent palliative care, including support for the hospice movement. Wales has a long and proud tradition of compassion and of valuing the dignity of every human life. True compassion does not mean ending a life. It means accompanying those who suffer, easing their pain, supporting families, and ensuring that no one feels abandoned, a burden, or without worth.

Wales deserves better than this proposed legislation. We therefore urge Members of the Senedd, as they consider this Legislative Consent Motion, to withhold consent for this Bill and to continue to promote policies which truly care for the vulnerable and uphold the value of life until its natural end.

We urge people in Wales to write to, or email your local MS, to encourage them to withhold consent for this Bill when it comes before the Senedd.

At present, the proposed bill is scheduled to be debated, and ‘consent’ voted upon, in the Senedd on 24 February 2026.

Signed:

Representing the Roman Catholic Church in Wales

Archbishop Mark O’Toole, Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia

Bishop Peter Brignall, Bishop of Wrexham

Representing the Church in Wales

The Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John

The Bishop of St. Asaph, Gregory Cameron

The Bishop of Monmouth, Cherry Vann

The Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, John Lomas

The Bishop of Llandaff, Mary Stallard

The Bishop of St Davids, Dorrien Davies

The Bishop of Bardsey, David Morris

Representing the Evangelical Alliance in Wales, Tim Rowlands

Representing the Cardiff United Synagogue, Rabbi Michoel Rose

Representing the South Wales Jewish Representative Council, Laurence Kahn

Representing the Muslim Council of Wales, Dr. Abdul-Azim Ahmed

Representing the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Wales, Imam Usman Manan

Representing the Sikh Council of Wales, Gurmit Singh Randhawa MBE

Representing the Hindu Council of Wales, Dr Sakti Guha Niyogi

Opposition to such legislation is less common in North America. When Canada’s Parliament debated what it called medical assistance in dying, Primate Linda Nicholls said the church was unlikely to choose sides in the discussion.

“It’s been clear for some time that the mood in Canada [is] not … to consider what churches have to say about this,” Nicholls said in a report by Sean Frankling of Anglican Journal. “It’s been seen as imposing Christian values—which I think is a little unfair, as I don’t think all of the arguments have been based on a faith perspective.”

Nicholls added that she saw the measure as “fait accompli,” which turned out to be true.

In the United States, assisted suicide is legal in 13 states and the District of Columbia. The organization Death with Dignity says another 13 states will consider such laws this year.

The Episcopal Church encourages suicide prevention on several fronts, but no bishop or governing body of the Episcopal Church has issued statements opposing assisted suicide in recent memory. A search of the church’s Office of Government Relations webpage shows no legislation of General Convention relating to assisted suicide.