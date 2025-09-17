Crisis Rocks Diocese of Awka in Nigeria

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Alexander Ibezim, Bishop of Akwa and Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, stands accused of financial improprieties involving church properties. In a petition received online, the former chancellor of the Diocese of Aguata accused Ibezim of selling land without the approval of his Diocesan Board.

The archbishop is accused of selling parcels of land of located in various parts of Awka, Anambra, particularly at Ifite Awka, Amansee, and Ngozika Estate. The church’s constitution and canons vest all its assets and property with registered trustees.

The Diocesan Board discussed the accusations on August 18 and 21 and dismissed them.

The archbishop has dismissed the diocesan chancellor, retired Justice O.J. Okeke, and secretary, Barrister Chris Adimorah. Retired Justice Pete Obiora, chancellor of the Province of Niger and of the Diocese of Aguata, resigned in response to these firings.

Diocesan leaders have countered the allegations, describing them as frivolous, baseless, and without substance. In a joint statement, the Ven. Chuks Oranye and the Ven. Chiedu Mgbemena disputed the accusation that the archbishop sold church land without approval.

The joint statement said the decision to sell the land was discussed in detail and duly approved by the Investment and Land committees, and that there was proper documentation of the transactions. They said that money from the transactions was properly invested in projects that are verifiable. They further maintained that the decision to sell the land was to prevent losing the properties to land grabbers who were encroaching on them.

Dr. Emeka Odogwu Emeka, diocesan communications officer, said the archbishop has not done anything wrong. He attributed the crisis to members of the church who have allowed themselves to be used by powerful individuals in a bid to promote a hidden agenda.

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has established a panel of inquiry to determine the root cause of the crisis.