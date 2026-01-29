Church of England Welcomes 106th Archbishop

Three months after the announcement of her appointment, Sarah Mullally may drop the suffix of -designate from her title. She is now the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, without qualifier. Her elevation to the office was marked on January 27 with a ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

One man attempted to exercise a heckler’s veto, as the Daily Express reported:

As the proctor for the Cathedral and the Metropolitan Church of Christ at Canterbury read aloud the public notice stating that no objections had been received to the confirmation, shouting was heard from within the congregation. Dame Sarah remained focused as the man, who appeared to be dressed in religious clothing, continued raising his voice, the sound echoing through the cathedral. Although his exact words were unclear, cameras cut to security staff who swiftly escorted him from the ceremony.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said that a “full opportunity” had been given for lawful objections, but none had been received and the process would therefore continue.

An advance report on the Archbishop of Canterbury’s website said that music for the service would include hymns and readings, the choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral singing an anthem by Elgar, and the gospel choir of Christ’s Hospital School performing a Xhosa South African chant, “Thuma Mina” (Send Me, Lord).

The ceremony gave abundant attention to proving that Bishop Mullally’s election met various legal requirements. The participants who read these notices wore the white wigs customary for British justices and barristers. Bishop Mullally smiled demurely as she sat in a lone chair facing the presiding officers of the ceremony.

“It is an extraordinary and humbling privilege to have been called to be the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. In this country and around the world, Anglican churches bring healing and hope to their communities. With God’s help, I will seek to guide Christ’s flock with calmness, consistency and compassion,” she said before the ceremony.

“These are times of division and uncertainty for our fractured world. I pray that we will offer space to break bread together and discover what we have in common—and I pledge myself to this ministry of hospitality.

“I want us to be a Church that always listens to the voices of those who have been ignored or overlooked, among them victims and survivors of church abuse who have often been let down. I am committed to equipping the Church to be a kind and safe place that cares for everyone, especially those who are vulnerable, as we rise to the challenge of God’s call to justice, equity, peace and the care of creation.”