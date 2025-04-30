Attacks Are ‘Premeditated, Well-Planned, Coordinated’

The Rt. Rev. Ephraim Gongden has served since 2024 as the Church of Nigeria’s Bishop of Jos, a diocese that encompasses most of Plateau State, the scene of numerous attacks by Muslim Fulani herdsmen on Christian farming villages in recent years. An April 14 attack on the inhabitants of Zike, a Plateau State village, was cited by the church’s primate, Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, in his Easter sermon, which focused on the need for peace.

Can you give us a sense of what has been happening in Plateau and Benue States in the past few weeks?

What is happening in the two states (and sometimes in southern Kaduna) can be described on one hand as ethnic cleansing—genocide. On another hand, it is a jihad. The sad events can also be seen as land-grabbing because whenever the Fulanis attack a community and displace the people, they occupy the villages immediately. That is how we have lost over 70 communities, which are now being renamed and occupied by the Fulanis.

Whichever way you see it, the one thing that runs through them all is persecution. So the attack is a persecution of the Christians in the Plateau and Benue States.

The Fulani militia are determined to carry on with the conquest that their leader, Uthman Dan Fodio, began—though he was defeated in Plateau and Benue States. They are continuing, but more subtly, by not speaking loudly about Islam. It is only when they come killing that you hear shouts of “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is great.”

A careful look at the attacks will reveal that these are not random or accidental attacks but premeditated, well-planned, coordinated with an agenda in mind. Don’t forget, the government has on many occasions admitted that foreigners are involved in the attacks.

The narrative in the past has been that it is a farmer-herder clash, but that is a fraudulent narrative in itself. It is deceitful and wicked to describe the evil being perpetrated by the Fulanis as a clash. How can we clash with a people whose community we don’t know? The same government that sometimes tries hard to dispel the truth of the matter are the same people describing the assailants as unknown.

It pains the Christian community more when we hear such narratives that what is happening to us is a clash or as a result of cattle rustling. Like the governor of Plateau State said, such narratives are dangerous, misleading, and disrespect the memory of those brutally murdered in cold blood.

Some reports about the recent attacks do not specify the religious affiliation of the victims, but some advocacy groups are saying that the victims are Christians and this happened in predominantly Christian villages. Can you tell us more about this?

There is no doubt that the victims of the attacks in Plateau State are Christians. I can say this over and over again because, not only do the villages and homes attacked belong to Christians, but the people killed are Christians. We have mass graves where we buried them and those who doubt can go and see for themselves. The villages—Zike, Ruwi, Hurti—they are all Christian communities. The attackers, who are Muslims, cannot point to any communities of theirs that were attacked or that have such mass graves.

Can you confirm details of the attack by Fulani herdsmen in the village of Zike, near Jos, in the early hours of April 14?

The attack took place there in the middle of the night. The villagers were asleep when the merchants of death descended upon them in their sleep, slaughtering them with knives and machetes. That’s the tactics of the Fulani militia, the jihadists, now.

Even though they come with sophisticated guns, they prefer using knives because the sound of the guns (if used) can draw the attention of security agencies or neighboring communities. They use the guns only if they encounter opposition.

Among the 52 Christians killed, two of them were 7- and 10-year-old pupils of our church primary school at Kwall, very close to Zike, in the Bassa Local Government Area. Our pastor, the Rev. Josiah Ishaya, and his wife managed to run to Jos. One of our priests, the Ven Mark Mukan, who is the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Bassa Local Government Area, presided over the mass funeral of the victims. Remember, these are unprovoked attacks and killings.

We have also read reports of attacks in several villages in Benue State. Can you tell us more about these?

The killings in Benue have been like those in Plateau. In each case, Fulani militia are responsible. Sometimes the Fulani leaders will issue a press release to the effect that they’re responsible but will end up walking away without any questioning by government or security agencies. This further confirms what I said earlier, that the attacks are being guided by an agenda. The attackers seem to have some very strong backing, hence their arrogance and boldness to come to a press conference and to leave without being arrested by security agencies.

What is the church doing to stop these attacks and killings, and what is the way forward for Christians, particularly after the recent stakeholders’ meeting convened by the governor of Plateau State?

A lot has been done, is being done, and still being expected of the church by the persecuted. The security agencies are seeming to fail, and in some cases, they seem compromised in favor of the militias who attack our people, so the Christian communities are looking up to the church.

We are taking several steps to address and prevent attacks on Christian communities through:

Community engagement such as interfaith dialogue to promote understanding, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence. In Plateau state, for example, there is an interreligious council that consists of both Christians and Muslims.

Community outreach and visits in order to build relationships with local leaders, organizations, and community members to foster trust and cooperation.

Advocacy and awareness by educating the public about the issues facing the Christian communities and the importance of religious freedom. In some cases, the church partners with non-governmental organizations to do this.

Advocacy for policy change through various submissions to the government and policymakers about the need to protect religious freedom and prevent persecution.

Offering emotional, spiritual, and practical support to affected communities and individuals. This includes relief supplies, medical assistance, and counseling on trauma.

Showing solidarity with persecuted Christians through public statements, prayers, and actions. The peace wall begun in Jos by Christians is a good example of this.

Ensuring that the gospel of peace is preached in churches, and that Christians are urged to embrace the peace that Christ offers, and to strive to live at peace with all men. Bible studies have, in most cases, concentrated on love, forgiveness, compassion, tolerance, and understanding.

Encouraging prayers at all times for persecuted Christians and for peace and understanding in our communities, with a view to not only live in peace but for spiritual renewal.

Offering training in conflict resolution and mediation to help resolve disputes peacefully, and working with non-governmental organizations and other groups to advocate for the rights of Christian communities.

Even though the church is involved in all these efforts to support and protect Christian communities facing persecution, we are still expecting the government to demonstrate real political will and support towards ending the persecution, because these attacks are nothing but persecution of the Christians. The government and the church must work hard to bring succor to the persecuted communities in the states affected. We need an environment where we can live, survive and worship the Lord freely.