Archbishop on the Canterbury Trail

Archbishop Sarah Mullally starts a 140-kilometer (87-mile) pilgrimage March 17 from St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to Canterbury, in preparation for her celebratory installation. The archbishop will be joined by her husband, Eamonn, an IT and enterprise architect who also narrates walking tours of London.

The Mullallys’ pilgrimage will encompass Thames Path, the Via Francigena Britannica, and the Augustine Camino. They anticipate stopping at Southwark Cathedral, Aylesford Priory, the Shrine of St. Jude in Faversham, Lesnes Abbey, and Rochester Cathedral.

The Very Rev. David Monteith, dean of Canterbury, and members of the cathedral chapter, will join the Mullally’s in walking from the village of Chartham to Canterbury. The group plans to arrive at the cathedral in time for Evensong on Sunday, March 22. Her installation service occurs on March 25.

“As I prepare for my installation at Canterbury Cathedral, it feels deeply humbling to be following in the footsteps of those who have walked this ancient route,” Archbishop Mullally said in announcing the pilgrimage. “For centuries, faithful pilgrims have flocked to Canterbury, and I will be reflecting on this tradition as we make our way through the Kent countryside and its towns and cities.

“I’m looking forward to visiting local churches, cathedrals and holy sites along the route—and to meeting people, praying with them, and hearing their stories. As I walk this path, I will be praying for our Church and our world, and asking God to bless those we meet. Every Christian life is a pilgrimage—a journey with God. As I begin this new chapter in my own life and ministry, I am grateful to be walking with God and with others.”

Torin Brown, pilgrim officer at Canterbury Cathedral said: “Pilgrimage is a wonderful outward encounter with new places and people, but for me the inward journey of spiritual improvement is equally inevitable to such an endeavor, and so it is a great privilege and honour to have the opportunity to accompany Archbishop Sarah as she prepares for her new role with humility and grace, by walking a camino to Canterbury.”

Like the Camino de Santiago, the Augustine Camino encourages pilgrims to collect stamps along the way, documenting their route. Both Caminos offer multiple variations on the duration of pilgrimages. The full Via Francigena takes pilgrims from Canterbury to Rome.

The archbishop’s announcement said that pilgrims on this journey will carry passports designed by pupils from Ospringe Church of England Primary School in Faversham. The group will also give out prayer cards featuring a prayer written by pupils from The Archbishop’s School in Canterbury.

The Telegraph reported that the Mullallys walked from Canterbury to Rome in 2025, arriving as Pope Francis died. The Mullallys attended the pontiff’s funeral.

When the bishops of the Anglican Communion gathered for the Lambeth Conference in 1998, the Rev. Kenneth Leech led a pilgrimage from London to Canterbury to promote his long-standing commitment to what he called subversive orthodoxy.