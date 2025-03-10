We’re Hiring – Episcopal News Reporter

The Living Church is hiring a part-time Reporter to cover Episcopal Church news. If you are interested, we invite you to please read carefully the job description below.

Applicants should send a resume and three samples of recent newswriting to Editor-in-Chief Mark Michael at info@livingchurch.org.

Job Description: Reporter

Reports to: Editor-in-Chief

Status: Part-time

FLSA: Non-exempt

Job Summary

The Reporter will write at least 2 stories per week based on original reporting with particular focus on the Episcopal Church. Some knowledge of Episcopal Church polity and culture is essential. Experience covering an institutional beat is essential. Compensation will be competitive, and expenses for occasional travel will be fully covered.

The Reporter shall serve under the leadership of the Executive Director and Publisher and report to the Editor-in-Chief.

Essential Functions:

Writes at least 2 stories per week, based on original reporting.

Provides news coverage of major Episcopal Church events.

Other Responsibilities

Participates in weekly editorial meetings.

Participates in other staff meetings as scheduled.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in journalism or a related field

Demonstrated knowledge of the doctrine, governance, and culture of the Episcopal Church

Demonstrated skills in written and oral communication

Physical Requirements:

Able to move freely in and out of different activities

Able to travel (occasionally)

Core Competencies:

Mission Ownership : demonstrates understanding and full support of the mission, values, and beliefs of The Living Church Foundation; can demonstrate those values to others; consistently behaves in a manner congruent with the mission, vision, values, and beliefs.

: demonstrates understanding and full support of the mission, values, and beliefs of The Living Church Foundation; can demonstrate those values to others; consistently behaves in a manner congruent with the mission, vision, values, and beliefs. Self-Management : operates as part of a reporting team; but fully “owns” the news beat, including coming up with ideas for stories, building contacts, following up on leads, and conducting background research and fact-checks.

: operates as part of a reporting team; but fully “owns” the news beat, including coming up with ideas for stories, building contacts, following up on leads, and conducting background research and fact-checks. Agility and Responsiveness : able to respond consistently to breaking news in a timely manner. Episcopal news stories should typically be written within 24-36 hours of when they break.

: able to respond consistently to breaking news in a timely manner. Episcopal news stories should typically be written within 24-36 hours of when they break. Attention to Detail: consistently attends to the many small pieces which must be assembled into an organized whole; follows up on missing or out of balance items; resolves unanswered questions needed to address a problem; keeps the larger picture in mind while tending to details.

consistently attends to the many small pieces which must be assembled into an organized whole; follows up on missing or out of balance items; resolves unanswered questions needed to address a problem; keeps the larger picture in mind while tending to details. Influencing Others : encourages others to cooperate, participate, provide resources, or make decisions in service to the work at hand; uses verbal and non-verbal skills to communicate respect for others, and to generate energy, passion, and commitment to an idea; creates an environment in which others want to participate.

: encourages others to cooperate, participate, provide resources, or make decisions in service to the work at hand; uses verbal and non-verbal skills to communicate respect for others, and to generate energy, passion, and commitment to an idea; creates an environment in which others want to participate. Technical Expertise: acquires and demonstrates the technical skills required to proficiently execute the essential functions of the job; understands which skills are lacking and seeks to develop those skills; continually works towards the mastery of technical proficiency.

acquires and demonstrates the technical skills required to proficiently execute the essential functions of the job; understands which skills are lacking and seeks to develop those skills; continually works towards the mastery of technical proficiency. Written Communication : writes clearly and succinctly; employs correct grammar, punctuation, and patterns of speech; clearly delivers message in a tone appropriate to the context.

: writes clearly and succinctly; employs correct grammar, punctuation, and patterns of speech; clearly delivers message in a tone appropriate to the context. Time Management: is able and willing to focus time on tasks that contribute to organizational goals; uses time efficiently and effectively; values time and respects the time of others; concentrates his/her efforts on the most important priorities; can appropriately balance priorities.

is able and willing to focus time on tasks that contribute to organizational goals; uses time efficiently and effectively; values time and respects the time of others; concentrates his/her efforts on the most important priorities; can appropriately balance priorities. Creativity and Innovation : generates new ideas; makes new connections among existing ideas to create fresh approaches; takes acceptable risks in pursuit of innovation; learns from mistakes; has good judgment about which creative ideas and suggestions will work.

: generates new ideas; makes new connections among existing ideas to create fresh approaches; takes acceptable risks in pursuit of innovation; learns from mistakes; has good judgment about which creative ideas and suggestions will work. Helping Orientation : demonstrates concern for and attends to the needs of the Living Church’s internal and external constituents; projects a sense of empathy and understanding; is able and willing to supply answers and resources that others find satisfying.

: demonstrates concern for and attends to the needs of the Living Church’s internal and external constituents; projects a sense of empathy and understanding; is able and willing to supply answers and resources that others find satisfying. Integrity and Trust: is seen as trustworthy by others; practices direct, honest, and transparent communication; keeps confidences; admits mistakes; doesn’t operate with hidden agendas; responds to situations with constancy and reliability.