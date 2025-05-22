2025 Essay Competition Now Open

The Living Church is pleased to announce our 16th annual Student Essays in Christian Wisdom Competition.

Any Anglican or Episcopal student enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s degree program (BA, MDiv, MA, or equivalent diploma; not ThM or other secondary degrees) in a seminary or theological college of the Anglican Communion or accredited ecumenical equivalent may submit an essay of 1,500 to 2,000 words.

We are looking for a well-argued essay that evinces the joy of the Christian faith and a mastery of a classic discipline of theology (Bible, history, systematics, moral theology, or liturgy). We welcome essays written to fulfill course requirements. We will give special consideration to essays that demonstrate, not only academic excellence, but practicable wisdom, and a love of the communion of the Church in Jesus Christ, the Wisdom of God.

We will accept one entry per person. Essays must not exceed word count. Prize amounts are in USD.

Deadline: July 31, 2025

Prizes:

1st Place: $500

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $175

Please send essays in Word file format to events@livingchurch.org no later than July 31, 2025.

Entries should include the student’s full name, postal and email address, and the name and address of the student’s school.