Living Church Book Reviews

‘Gandhian Christians’: Murray & Mary Rogers
Pilgrimage of Awakening: The Extraordinary Lives of Murray and Mary RogersBiography By Mary V.T. Cattan
A More Christian Way to Talk About Sexuality
Holiness and DesireSexuality By Jessica Martin
Australia’s Good Book
The Bible in Australia: A Cultural HistoryBible By Meredith Lake
Finitude and Hope in Bioethics
Bioethics: A Primer for Christians, 4th ed.Ethics By Gilbert Meilaender
Putting Your Treasure Where Your Heart Is
Faithful Investing: The Power of Decisive Action and Incremental ChangeChurch Finances James W. Murphy
The Church and the 12 Steps
Why Can’t Church Be More Like an AA Meeting? And Other Questions Christians Ask about RecoveryFaith Stephen R. Haynes
Two Useful Guides to Church Finances
Creating Financially Sustainable CongregationsChurch Finances By James L. Elrod Jr.
We Aren't Broke: Uncovering Hidden Resources for Mission and MinistryChurch Finances By Mark Elsdon
Unveiling God’s Grace
Daily Grace: The Mockingbird Devotional, Volume 2Devotional Various authors