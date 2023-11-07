Living Church Books

Meeting in the aftermath of the Great War, which had been so destructive for human fellowship, the bishops who convened at Lambeth Palace for the delayed Lambeth Conference in 1920 felt themselves “drawn by a Power greater than themselves to a general agreement” regarding the contours of a new approach to Christian unity. “We believe,” they wrote in the famous and influential Appeal to All Christian People, “that the Holy Spirit has called us in a very solemn and special manner to associate ourselves in penitence and prayer with all those who deplore the divisions of Christian people, and are inspired by the vision and hope of a visible unity of the whole Church.”

Inspired by this same vision and hope 100 years on, the present collection of essays returns to the question of Anglican vocation on the doorstep of another delayed Lambeth Conference. Starting with historical sketches of the 1920 Appeal and its long arc of influence, we turn next to theological questions about the Anglican call to unity, assessing strengths and weaknesses, before turning finally to practical questions of faith, order, and ministry.

Contributors: Jeremy Worthen, Charlotte Methuen, John Bauerschmidt, Michael Root, Ephraim Radner, James Hawkey, Christopher Wells, Jeremiah Yang, Hannah Matis, Jenny Andison, Christopher Cocksworth, Joseph Wandera, and Jane Williams.