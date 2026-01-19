The Fourth Sunday After the Epiphany

Amy Schifrin: The Bloody Body

“Beneath this sickeningly pious veneer suffers the bloody body of Jesus, from whom the world perpetually averts its eyes … just as it did outside the city gates. The world’s wisdom sees the suffering poor as vermin, but to those who live in our refuse, our garbage, they have no place to look but to One who has been crucified.”

Peter Groves: Two Deaths, Two Meanings

“There is no mention of power or wealth, but poverty and persecution are much in evidence. These are not people whom the world thinks happy, but the wisdom of the world was, is, and will be confounded by God.”

Dorsey McConnell: Being with the Blessed

“After I read the list of the Beatitudes a few hundred times, I begin to see that the Lord isn’t talking about any particular saint, even in a perfected state, but only about all of us together. Our growing up into the likeness of Christ is not each of us doing so, but only all of us doing so, together, as he shapes us into his body, the body of Christ.”