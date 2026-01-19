The Fourth Sunday After the Epiphany
Exploring the Texts
“At the foothills of the highest mountains, to ancient bedrock and the long enduring foundations, a voice speaks out against an elect people.”
“There is so much to celebrate among the sons and daughters of God, creatures blessed with memory, reason, and skill, summoned to love and responsible dominion. … Still, no serious reading of the times can deny the ‘infectious sweetness’ (Augustine) of evil that inclines people to their own destruction.”
Preaching Today
Amy Schifrin: The Bloody Body
“Beneath this sickeningly pious veneer suffers the bloody body of Jesus, from whom the world perpetually averts its eyes … just as it did outside the city gates. The world’s wisdom sees the suffering poor as vermin, but to those who live in our refuse, our garbage, they have no place to look but to One who has been crucified.”
Peter Groves: Two Deaths, Two Meanings
“There is no mention of power or wealth, but poverty and persecution are much in evidence. These are not people whom the world thinks happy, but the wisdom of the world was, is, and will be confounded by God.”
Dorsey McConnell: Being with the Blessed
“After I read the list of the Beatitudes a few hundred times, I begin to see that the Lord isn’t talking about any particular saint, even in a perfected state, but only about all of us together. Our growing up into the likeness of Christ is not each of us doing so, but only all of us doing so, together, as he shapes us into his body, the body of Christ.”
Classic Texts
Jonathan Edwards: A More Glorious Work
“It is a more glorious work of power than mere creation, or raising a dead body to life, in that the effect attained is greater and more excellent. That holy and happy being, and spiritual life, which is produced in the work of conversion, is a far greater and more glorious effect, than mere being and life.”
Augustine: Poor in Spirit
“And ‘the poor in spirit’ are rightly understood here, as meaning the humble and God-fearing, that is, those who have not the spirit which puffs up. Nor ought blessedness to begin at any other point whatever, if indeed it is to attain unto the highest wisdom, ‘but the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.’”
Kenneth Kirk: Rigorism and Humanism
“Within the womb of the Christian Church these two children — rigorism and humanism — have striven for the mastery from the moment of their conception …. Which of them is Christian and which non-Christian; or better still, if both are Christian, how are they to be harmonized in a single code of conduct?”
Articles on the Beatitudes
Chip Prehn: How to Be Perfect
“The Greek word makários has been translated in our tradition as blessed (e.g., in the King James version). But the makers of The Good News Bible were more correct to render the Greek into English as happy.”
Elisabeth Kincaid: The Way of Love — Bless
“Augustine describes exactly how the blessings of God transform us to bless others by linking the first seven precepts of the Beatitudes to the seven gifts of the Holy Ghost described in Isaiah.”
Jonathan Mitchican: What Does It Mean to Bless?
“Blessings are about returning to original goodness. Regardless of what we bless, that is always the underlying intention. We may ask God for specific things as part of a blessing … but behind all the things we ask for is a deep desire to see the world set right.”
Articles on Holy Foolishness
Mother Miriam: The Hidden Lives of the Church’s Religious
“When I am sitting at a festival and people come to speak with me, or when one of my sisters is shopping and strangers strike up conversations, our presence witnesses to the implied pains of loss and exile, as well as encourages fellow Christians to persevere in their personal journey to Christ.”
Wendy Murray: Why We Need the Saints
“To dismiss the saints is a tragedy of our tradition. But worse than that, we ourselves are smaller and perhaps shallower within our spirits without the benefit of their silent, invisible, gentle and mighty influences.”
Abigail Woolley Cutter: Making Festive Fools of Ourselves
“Worship is made of this willingness to make fools of ourselves. It calls us to be taken up into something grand, to enter imaginatively into God’s kingdom (not all of which we can see) and God’s story …. We won’t see the face of God if we are preoccupied with our own dignity; we can’t fall at God’s feet if we are worried about keeping it together.”
Articles on Wisdom
Joey Royal: Augustinian Thoughts on the Bible and Humility
“For Augustine, the Bible’s ‘crudeness’ has a pedagogical function; God inspired and shaped it deliberately in just this way so as to teach us the virtue of humility. For those who think they know better, the Scriptures remain aloof and inaccessible, but for those willing to ‘bow their heads’ the Scriptures reveal their meaning, and draw us into a world far deeper and subtler and richer…”
Alex Smith: Humble Evangelism in a Religiously Plural World
“Given this foolishness of human wisdom, we turn to the revelation of the Word of God in Scripture. This is not an abandonment of human reason or wisdom … but it aligns our fraught human wisdom a little more closely with God’s wisdom.”
Dane Neufeld: Wisdom’s Wealth
“I have always been a little perplexed by the story of Solomon. He asked for wisdom above all else — ‘all gold is but a little sand in her sight’ — and yet in the end he found ‘in her hands uncounted wealth.’ But his wealth eventually corrupted him.”