January 25, 2026 | The Third Sunday After Epiphany
Full-text of the Appointed Lessons (RSV and NRSV), with instructions for lectors
January 25 – The Third Sunday After the Epiphany, Year A – RCL
ILLUMINATION for the First Lesson
The Third Sunday After the Epiphany, Year A, Jan. 25, 2026
Isaiah 9:1-4
Though the people of God have suffered, God promises that the future is bright; deliverance is coming for those who have been oppressed.
A reading (lesson) from the Book of the Prophet Isaiah:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: There will be no gloom…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
Revised Standard Version
There will be no gloom for her that was in anguish. In the former time he brought into contempt the land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali, but in the latter time he will make glorious the way of the sea, the land beyond the Jordan, Galilee of the nations. The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in a land of deep darkness, on them has light shined. Thou hast multiplied the nation, thou hast increased its joy; they rejoice before thee as with joy at the harvest, as men rejoice when they divide the spoil. For the yoke of his burden, and the staff for his shoulder, the rod of his oppressor, thou hast broken as on the day of Midian.
New Revised Standard Version
There will be no gloom for those who were in anguish. In the former time he brought into contempt the land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali, but in the latter time he will make glorious the way of the sea, the land beyond the Jordan, Galilee of the nations. The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who lived in a land of deep darkness—on them light has shined. You have multiplied the nation, you have increased its joy; they rejoice before you as with joy at the harvest, as people exult when dividing plunder. For the yoke of their burden, and the bar across their shoulders, the rod of their oppressor, you have broken as on the day of Midian.
ILLUMINATION for the Second Lesson
The Third Sunday After the Epiphany, Year A, Jan. 25, 2026
1 Corinthians 1:10-17
People eagerly divide themselves into categories and tribes; this is antithetical to the gospel, which preaches that all are one in Christ Jesus.
A reading (lesson) from the First Letter of Paul to the Corinthians:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: I appeal to you…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
Revised Standard Version
I appeal to you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree and that there be no dissensions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and the same judgment. For it has been reported to me by Chlo’e’s people that there is quarreling among you, my brethren. What I mean is that each one of you says, “I belong to Paul,” or “I belong to Apollos,” or “I belong to Cephas,” or “I belong to Christ.” Is Christ divided? Was Paul crucified for you? Or were you baptized in the name of Paul? I am thankful that I baptized none of you except Crispus and Gaius; lest any one should say that you were baptized in my name. (I did baptize also the household of Stephanas. Beyond that, I do not know whether I baptized any one else.) For Christ did not send me to baptize but to preach the gospel, and not with eloquent wisdom, lest the cross of Christ be emptied of its power. For the word of the cross is folly to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.
New Revised Standard Version
I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you be in agreement and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and the same purpose. For it has been reported to me by Chloe’s people that there are quarrels among you, my brothers and sisters. What I mean is that each of you says, “I belong to Paul,” or “I belong to Apollos,” or “I belong to Cephas,” or “I belong to Christ.” Has Christ been divided? Was Paul crucified for you? Or were you baptized in the name of Paul? I thank God that I baptized none of you except Crispus and Gaius, so that no one can say that you were baptized in my name. (I did baptize also the household of Stephanas; beyond that, I do not know whether I baptized anyone else.) For Christ did not send me to baptize but to proclaim the gospel, and not with eloquent wisdom, so that the cross of Christ might not be emptied of its power. For the message about the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.
ILLUMINATION for the Gospel Lesson
The Third Sunday After the Epiphany, Year A, Jan. 25, 2026
Matthew 4:12-23
Fulfilling the prophecy in Isaiah, Jesus goes to Galilee to call his first disciples.
A reading (lesson) from the Gospel according to Matthew:
(Lead in with) RSV: When Jesus heard that…; NRSV: Now when Jesus heard…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc. If read by an ordained person as the eucharistic gospel, conclude with The gospel of the Lord.
Revised Standard Version
When Jesus heard that John had been arrested, he withdrew into Galilee; and leaving Nazareth he went and dwelt in Capernaum by the sea, in the territory of Zebulun and Naphtali, that what was spoken by the prophet Isaiah might be fulfilled: “The land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali, toward the sea, across the Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles—the people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, and for those who sat in the region and shadow of death light has dawned.” From that time Jesus began to preach, saying, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” As he walked by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon who is called Peter and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea; for they were fishermen. And he said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Immediately they left their nets and followed him. And going on from there he saw two other brothers, James the son of Zebedee and John his brother, in the boat with Zebedee their father, mending their nets, and he called them. Immediately they left the boat and their father, and followed him. And he went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues and preaching the gospel of the kingdom and healing every disease and every infirmity among the people.
New Revised Standard Version
Now when Jesus heard that John had been arrested, he withdrew to Galilee. He left Nazareth and made his home in Capernaum by the sea, in the territory of Zebulun and Naphtali, so that what had been spoken through the prophet Isaiah might be fulfilled: “Land of Zebulun, land of Naphtali, on the road by the sea, across the Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles—the people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, and for those who sat in the region and shadow of death light has dawned.” From that time Jesus began to proclaim, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” As he walked by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon, who is called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea– for they were fishermen. And he said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fish for people.” Immediately they left their nets and followed him. As he went from there, he saw two other brothers, James son of Zebedee and his brother John, in the boat with their father Zebedee, mending their nets, and he called them. Immediately they left the boat and their father, and followed him. Jesus went throughout Galilee, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the good news of the kingdom and curing every disease and every sickness among the people.
January 25 – The Third Sunday After the Epiphany, Year A – BCP
January 25 – The Third Sunday After the Epiphany, Year A – BCP
ILLUMINATION for the First Lesson
The Third Sunday After the Epiphany, Year A, Jan. 25, 2026
Amos 3:1-8
Amos explains the way of the world as he prophecies to the people of Israel; urging them to recognize God’s own message, Amos uses analogies to communicate the place of prophecy in their spiritual and daily lives.
A reading (lesson) from the Book of the Prophet Amos:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: Hear this word…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
Revised Standard Version
Hear this word that the Lord has spoken against you, O people of Israel, against the whole family which I brought up out of the land of Egypt: “You only have I known of all the families of the earth; therefore I will punish you for all your iniquities. Do two walk together, unless they have made an appointment? Does a lion roar in the forest, when he has no prey? Does a young lion cry out from his den, if he has taken nothing? Does a bird fall in a snare on the earth, when there is no trap for it? Does a snare spring up from the ground, when it has taken nothing? Is a trumpet blown in a city, and the people are not afraid? Does evil befall a city, unless the Lord has done it? Surely the Lord GOD does nothing, without revealing his secret to his servants the prophets. The lion has roared; who will not fear? The Lord GOD has spoken; who can but prophesy?”
New Revised Standard Version
Hear this word that the Lord has spoken against you, O people of Israel, against the whole family that I brought up out of the land of Egypt: You only have I known of all the families of the earth; therefore I will punish you for all your iniquities. Do two walk together unless they have made an appointment? Does a lion roar in the forest, when it has no prey? Does a young lion cry out from its den, if it has caught nothing? Does a bird fall into a snare on the earth, when there is no trap for it? Does a snare spring up from the ground, when it has taken nothing? Is a trumpet blown in a city, and the people are not afraid? Does disaster befall a city, unless the Lord has done it? Surely the Lord GOD does nothing, without revealing his secret to his servants the prophets. The lion has roared; who will not fear? The Lord GOD has spoken; who can but prophesy?
ILLUMINATION for the Second Lesson
The Third Sunday After the Epiphany, Year A, Jan. 25, 2026
1 Corinthians 1:10-17
People eagerly divide themselves into categories and tribes; this is antithetical to the gospel, which preaches that all are one in Christ Jesus.
A reading (lesson) from the First Letter of Paul to the Corinthians:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: I appeal to you…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
Revised Standard Version
I appeal to you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree and that there be no dissensions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and the same judgment. For it has been reported to me by Chlo’e’s people that there is quarreling among you, my brethren. What I mean is that each one of you says, “I belong to Paul,” or “I belong to Apollos,” or “I belong to Cephas,” or “I belong to Christ.” Is Christ divided? Was Paul crucified for you? Or were you baptized in the name of Paul? I am thankful that I baptized none of you except Crispus and Gaius; lest any one should say that you were baptized in my name. (I did baptize also the household of Stephanas. Beyond that, I do not know whether I baptized any one else.) For Christ did not send me to baptize but to preach the gospel, and not with eloquent wisdom, lest the cross of Christ be emptied of its power.
New Revised Standard Version
I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you be in agreement and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and the same purpose. For it has been reported to me by Chloe’s people that there are quarrels among you, my brothers and sisters. What I mean is that each of you says, “I belong to Paul,” or “I belong to Apollos,” or “I belong to Cephas,” or “I belong to Christ.” Has Christ been divided? Was Paul crucified for you? Or were you baptized in the name of Paul? I thank God that I baptized none of you except Crispus and Gaius, so that no one can say that you were baptized in my name. (I did baptize also the household of Stephanas; beyond that, I do not know whether I baptized anyone else.) For Christ did not send me to baptize but to proclaim the gospel, and not with eloquent wisdom, so that the cross of Christ might not be emptied of its power.
ILLUMINATION for the Gospel Lesson
The Third Sunday After the Epiphany, Year A, Jan. 25, 2026
Matthew 4:12-23
Fulfilling the prophecy in Isaiah, Jesus goes to Galilee to call his first disciples.
A reading (lesson) from the Gospel according to Matthew:
(Lead in with) RSV: When Jesus heard that…; NRSV: Now when Jesus heard…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc. If read by an ordained person as the eucharistic gospel, conclude with The gospel of the Lord.
Revised Standard Version
When Jesus heard that John had been arrested, he withdrew into Galilee; and leaving Nazareth he went and dwelt in Capernaum by the sea, in the territory of Zebulun and Naphtali, that what was spoken by the prophet Isaiah might be fulfilled: “The land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali, toward the sea, across the Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles—the people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, and for those who sat in the region and shadow of death light has dawned.” From that time Jesus began to preach, saying, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” As he walked by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon who is called Peter and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea; for they were fishermen. And he said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Immediately they left their nets and followed him. And going on from there he saw two other brothers, James the son of Zebedee and John his brother, in the boat with Zebedee their father, mending their nets, and he called them. Immediately they left the boat and their father, and followed him. And he went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues and preaching the gospel of the kingdom and healing every disease and every infirmity among the people.
New Revised Standard Version
Now when Jesus heard that John had been arrested, he withdrew to Galilee. He left Nazareth and made his home in Capernaum by the sea, in the territory of Zebulun and Naphtali, so that what had been spoken through the prophet Isaiah might be fulfilled: “Land of Zebulun, land of Naphtali, on the road by the sea, across the Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles—the people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, and for those who sat in the region and shadow of death light has dawned.” From that time Jesus began to proclaim, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” As he walked by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon, who is called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea– for they were fishermen. And he said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fish for people.” Immediately they left their nets and followed him. As he went from there, he saw two other brothers, James son of Zebedee and his brother John, in the boat with their father Zebedee, mending their nets, and he called them. Immediately they left the boat and their father, and followed him. Jesus went throughout Galilee, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the good news of the kingdom and curing every disease and every sickness among the people.
Scripture quotations labeled NRSV are from the New Revised Standard Version Bible, copyright 1989 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, and used by permission.
The Living Word | Lectionary Preaching Aids
Exploring the Texts
“Whereas there had been gloom and deep darkness, light erupts over the nations, joy comes, and with joy, rejoicing. We see that the oppressor’s rod is broken.”
“Jesus is granted the authority to call leaders with what appears an irresistible power. While this need not subvert the exercise of will and decision, it suggests that disciples do not first weigh varied options, or otherwise deliberate about the relative merits of the call or the one calling. Instead, they test the call after responding to it.”
“‘Jesus began to proclaim, “Repent for the kingdom of heaven is come near”’ (Matt. 4:17). What can this be other than his call to us at this moment to hear him, turn to him, and cleave to him in the joy of his nearness?”
Preaching Today
Carl Braaten: Who Put the Roses on the Cross?
“Now the point of the cross is this: it is the crucifixion of the worldly way of being religious. It is the crucifixion of the spiritual lust for power, privilege, and fame. That was the temptation of Jesus. And it is our temptation today.”
Alston Johnson: Benefit of the Doubt
“It is into moments such as these that the ‘Follow Me’ of the carpenter calls each of us. These are poignant and sometimes painful moments of discipleship, when we have to look past the posture the world would have us take, and give one another the benefit of the doubt, and see one another as fellow children of God.”
Sarah Coakley: The Nets of Mission
“It is as if Jesus is saying: whatever it is that is in your hands, whatever your gift, your profession, your skill, or even your sense of lack of skill…this it is that has uniquely prepared you for mission; it is out of this, whatever we have, that Jesus now stretches us ecstatically into his new world, making us ‘fishers’ for his kingdom.”
Classic Texts
Gregory Nazianzus: All Things Made New
“Let the people that sat in the darkness of ignorance now look upon the light of knowledge. The things of old have passed away; behold all things are made new. He who has no mother in heaven is now born without a father on earth. The laws of nature are overthrown, for the upper world must be filled with citizens.”
Augustine: Hope of Joy
“But when you have joy of a man in God, it is God rather than man that you enjoy. For you enjoy him by whom you are made happy, and you rejoice to have come to him in whose presence you place your hope of joy.”
Dietrich Bonhoeffer: Obedience to the Call
“We are not expected to contemplate the disciple, but only him who calls, and his absolute authority. There is no road to faith or discipleship, no other road — only obedience to the call of Jesus.”
Articles on Christian Unity
Steven Ford: Lessons from Uganda
“Uganda ceased to bleed refugees when it recalled itself to its founding vision. Real unity, of course, is the fruit of persuasion and of compromise, and not simply of driving out opposition.”
Edward Watson: Seeking Wisdom in the Spaces of Schism
“We must give glory to Wisdom by seeking Her where She wills to be found — in the spaces between factions of reason, which we must explore in love and humility so as to come to know each other anew in Christ.”
Bryan Owen: Longing for Christian Unity
“It’s tempting simply to give up on unity and retreat to the comfort and safety of fellowship with Christians who think and worship like us. But we cannot so easily dismiss our Lord’s fervent prayer ‘that they may be one.’ If unity matters so much to Jesus that it’s one of the last things he asks for before his death on the Cross, it should matter to us, too.”
Articles on Proclamation
Paul Wheatley: Fear at the Resurrection
“To go home, to go back to Galilee, is to face the people who know you better than you know yourself, and to say, ‘Something has changed.’ Going to Galilee means doubling down after all the disappointment with the people who knew the same disappointments as you, or thought you were foolish to be hoping in the first place.”
Emily Hylden: Witnessing
“A church is to follow Jesus, God incarnate — to be with those who are passing through the waters, to choose to go (bodily) and wade back into the dirty flood waters to sift through the wreckage with your brothers and sisters. This is the call of our baptism. This is the water that saves.”
Kate Moorhead: Proclaiming Good News
“John does not seem to be concerned with what anyone thinks of him. He has let that all go. For John, it is not important to please anyone but God. He always tells the truth about what he sees. When people come to him to be baptized, he can tell that they come only for security and not for discipleship.”
Articles on Rejoicing
Brandt Montgomery: Jesus in the Progressive Jazz of Stan Kenton
“I see in Jesus the joy of life, the light of all humanity, the light that darkness can never overcome (John 1:4-5). Through Jesus, I see new hope and triumph. Only in Jesus do I find my courage strengthened and spirit lifted. I feel this way because, much like the ‘Kenton sound,’ what Jesus says grabs your attention.”
Mo Sadjapour: Rejoice in the Lord
“I experienced, through my lens, the beauty of loving our Savior in freedom and praise. May these images bless you as you flip through these photos, and may they remind you of the great joy experienced in God our Father as we sit, stand, kneel, dance, pray, and worship in his presence.”
Christopher Yoder: To Tremble with Glee
“Is it only human creatures who cry out, in the presence of that Love, ‘did not our hearts burn within us’ (Luke 24:32)? Might not the stars, too, burn for Love?”