February 22, 2026 | First Sunday in Lent
Full-text of the Appointed Lessons (RSV and NRSV), with instructions for lectors
February 22 – The First Sunday in Lent, Year A – RCL
ILLUMINATION for the First Lesson
The First Sunday in Lent, Year A, February 22, 2026
Genesis 2:15-17; 3:1-7
We hear the story of the first man and woman in the Garden of Eden and of their disobedience. This moment has come to be known as the Fall.
A reading (lesson) from the Book of Genesis:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: In the day…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
Revised Standard Version
In the day that the LORD God made the earth and the heavens, the LORD God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to till it and keep it. And the LORD God commanded the man, saying, “You may freely eat of every tree of the garden; but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall die.” Now the serpent was more subtle than any other wild creature that the LORD God had made. He said to the woman, “Did God say, ‘You shall not eat of any tree of the garden’?” And the woman said to the serpent, “We may eat of the fruit of the trees of the garden; but God said, ‘You shall not eat of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, neither shall you touch it, lest you die.’” But the serpent said to the woman, “You will not die. For God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate; and she also gave some to her husband, and he ate. Then the eyes of both were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together and made themselves aprons.
New Revised Standard Version
In the day that the LORD God made the earth and the heavens, the LORD God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to till it and keep it. And the LORD God commanded the man, “You may freely eat of every tree of the garden; but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall die.” Now the serpent was more crafty than any other wild animal that the LORD God had made. He said to the woman, “Did God say, `You shall not eat from any tree in the garden’?” The woman said to the serpent, “We may eat of the fruit of the trees in the garden; but God said, ‘You shall not eat of the fruit of the tree that is in the middle of the garden, nor shall you touch it, or you shall die.’” But the serpent said to the woman, “You will not die; for God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate; and she also gave some to her husband, who was with her, and he ate. Then the eyes of both were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together and made loincloths for themselves.
ILLUMINATION for the Second Lesson
The First Sunday in Lent, Year A, February 22, 2026
Romans 5:12-19 (20-21 optional)
Paul points out that the coming of sin into the world has been overcome by the gift of Jesus Christ, the new Adam.
A reading (lesson) from the Letter of Paul to the Romans:
(Lead in with) RSV: As sin came…; NRSV: Just as sin came…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
Revised Standard Version
As sin came into the world through one man and death through sin, and so death spread to all men because all men sinned—sin indeed was in the world before the law was given, but sin is not counted where there is no law. Yet death reigned from Adam to Moses, even over those whose sins were not like the transgression of Adam, who was a type of the one who was to come. But the free gift is not like the trespass. For if many died through one man’s trespass, much more have the grace of God and the free gift in the grace of that one man Jesus Christ abounded for many. And the free gift is not like the effect of that one man’s sin. For the judgment following one trespass brought condemnation, but the free gift following many trespasses brings justification. If, because of one man’s trespass, death reigned through that one man, much more will those who receive the abundance of grace and the free gift of righteousness reign in life through the one man Jesus Christ. Then as one man’s trespass led to condemnation for all men, so one man’s act of righteousness leads to acquittal and life for all men. For as by one man’s disobedience many were made sinners, so by one man’s obedience many will be made righteous.
New Revised Standard Version
Just as sin came into the world through one man, and death came through sin, and so death spread to all because all have sinned—sin was indeed in the world before the law, but sin is not reckoned when there is no law. Yet death exercised dominion from Adam to Moses, even over those whose sins were not like the transgression of Adam, who is a type of the one who was to come. But the free gift is not like the trespass. For if the many died through the one man’s trespass, much more surely have the grace of God and the free gift in the grace of the one man, Jesus Christ, abounded for the many. And the free gift is not like the effect of the one man’s sin. For the judgment following one trespass brought condemnation, but the free gift following many trespasses brings justification. If, because of the one man’s trespass, death exercised dominion through that one, much more surely will those who receive the abundance of grace and the free gift of righteousness exercise dominion in life through the one man, Jesus Christ. Therefore just as one man’s trespass led to condemnation for all, so one man’s act of righteousness leads to justification and life for all. For just as by the one man’s disobedience the many were made sinners, so by the one man’s obedience the many will be made righteous.
ILLUMINATION for the Gospel Lesson
The First Sunday in Lent, Year A, February 22, 2026
Matthew 4:1-11
After he was baptized, Jesus retreats into the desert of Judea and is tempted by the devil. By encountering temptation head on, Jesus comes to define his true vocation.
A reading (lesson) from the Gospel according to Matthew:
(Lead in with) RSV: After Jesus was baptized; NRSV: After he was baptized…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
If read by an ordained person as the eucharistic gospel, conclude with The gospel of the Lord.
Revised Standard Version
After Jesus was baptized, he was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. And he fasted forty days and forty nights, and afterward he was hungry. And the tempter came and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, command these stones to become loaves of bread.” But he answered, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.’” Then the devil took him to the holy city, and set him on the pinnacle of the temple, and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down; for it is written, ‘He will give his angels charge of you,’ and ‘On their hands they will bear you up, lest you strike your foot against a stone.’” Jesus said to him, “Again it is written, ‘You shall not tempt the Lord your God.’” Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain, and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and the glory of them; and he said to him, “All these I will give you, if you will fall down and worship me.” Then Jesus said to him, “Begone, Satan! For it is written, ‘You shall worship the Lord your God and him only shall you serve.’” Then the devil left him, and behold, angels came and ministered to him.
New Revised Standard Version
After he was baptized, Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. He fasted forty days and forty nights, and afterwards he was famished. The tempter came and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, command these stones to become loaves of bread.” But he answered, “It is written, ‘One does not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.’” Then the devil took him to the holy city and placed him on the pinnacle of the temple, saying to him, “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down; for it is written, ‘He will command his angels concerning you,’ and ‘On their hands they will bear you up, so that you will not dash your foot against a stone.’” Jesus said to him, “Again it is written, ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.’” Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor; and he said to him, “All these I will give you, if you will fall down and worship me.” Jesus said to him, “Away with you, Satan! For it is written, ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve only him.’” Then the devil left him, and suddenly angels came and waited on him.
Revised Standard Version
In the day that the LORD God made the earth and the heavens, when no plant of the field was yet in the earth and no herb of the field had yet sprung up — for the LORD God had not caused it to rain upon the earth, and there was no man to till the ground; but a mist went up from the earth and watered the whole face of the ground — then the LORD God formed man of dust from the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being. And the LORD God planted a garden in Eden, in the east; and there he put the man whom he had formed. And out of the ground the LORD God made to grow every tree that is pleasant to the sight and good for food, the tree of life also in the midst of the garden, and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. The LORD God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to till it and keep it. And the LORD God commanded the man, saying, “You may freely eat of every tree of the garden; but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall die.” And the man and his wife were both naked, and were not ashamed. Now the serpent was more subtle than any other wild creature that the LORD God had made. He said to the woman, “Did God say, ‘You shall not eat of any tree of the garden’?” And the woman said to the serpent, “We may eat of the fruit of the trees of the garden; but God said, ‘You shall not eat of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, neither shall you touch it, lest you die.’” But the serpent said to the woman, “You will not die. For God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate; and she also gave some to her husband, and he ate. Then the eyes of both were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together and made themselves aprons.
New Revised Standard Version
In the day that the LORD God made the earth and the heavens, when no plant of the field was yet in the earth and no herb of the field had yet sprung up — for the LORD God had not caused it to rain upon the earth, and there was no one to till the ground; but a stream would rise from the earth, and water the whole face of the ground — then the LORD God formed man from the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and the man became a living being. And the LORD God planted a garden in Eden, in the east; and there he put the man whom he had formed. Out of the ground the LORD God made to grow every tree that is pleasant to the sight and good for food, the tree of life also in the midst of the garden, and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. The LORD God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to till it and keep it. And the LORD God commanded the man, “You may freely eat of every tree of the garden; but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall die.” And the man and his wife were both naked, and were not ashamed. Now the serpent was more crafty than any other wild animal that the LORD God had made. He said to the woman, “Did God say, `You shall not eat from any tree in the garden’?” The woman said to the serpent, “We may eat of the fruit of the trees in the garden; but God said, ‘You shall not eat of the fruit of the tree that is in the middle of the garden, nor shall you touch it, or you shall die.’” But the serpent said to the woman, “You will not die; for God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate; and she also gave some to her husband, who was with her, and he ate. Then the eyes of both were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together and made loincloths for themselves.
Revised Standard Version
As sin came into the world through one man and death through sin, and so death spread to all men because all men sinned—sin indeed was in the world before the law was given, but sin is not counted where there is no law. Yet death reigned from Adam to Moses, even over those whose sins were not like the transgression of Adam, who was a type of the one who was to come. But the free gift is not like the trespass. For if many died through one man’s trespass, much more have the grace of God and the free gift in the grace of that one man Jesus Christ abounded for many. And the free gift is not like the effect of that one man’s sin. For the judgment following one trespass brought condemnation, but the free gift following many trespasses brings justification. If, because of one man’s trespass, death reigned through that one man, much more will those who receive the abundance of grace and the free gift of righteousness reign in life through the one man Jesus Christ. Then as one man’s trespass led to condemnation for all men, so one man’s act of righteousness leads to acquittal and life for all men. For as by one man’s disobedience many were made sinners, so by one man’s obedience many will be made righteous. [Law came in, to increase the trespass; but where sin increased, grace abounded all the more, so that, as sin reigned in death, grace also might reign through righteousness to eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.]
New Revised Standard Version
Just as sin came into the world through one man, and death came through sin, and so death spread to all because all have sinned—sin was indeed in the world before the law, but sin is not reckoned when there is no law. Yet death exercised dominion from Adam to Moses, even over those whose sins were not like the transgression of Adam, who is a type of the one who was to come. But the free gift is not like the trespass. For if the many died through the one man’s trespass, much more surely have the grace of God and the free gift in the grace of the one man, Jesus Christ, abounded for the many. And the free gift is not like the effect of the one man’s sin. For the judgment following one trespass brought condemnation, but the free gift following many trespasses brings justification. If, because of the one man’s trespass, death exercised dominion through that one, much more surely will those who receive the abundance of grace and the free gift of righteousness exercise dominion in life through the one man, Jesus Christ. Therefore just as one man’s trespass led to condemnation for all, so one man’s act of righteousness leads to justification and life for all. For just as by the one man’s disobedience the many were made sinners, so by the one man’s obedience the many will be made righteous. [But law came in, with the result that the trespass multiplied; but where sin increased, grace abounded all the more, so that, just as sin exercised dominion in death, so grace might also exercise dominion through justification leading to eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.]
Revised Standard Version
After Jesus was baptized, he was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. And he fasted forty days and forty nights, and afterward he was hungry. And the tempter came and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, command these stones to become loaves of bread.” But he answered, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.’” Then the devil took him to the holy city, and set him on the pinnacle of the temple, and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down; for it is written, ‘He will give his angels charge of you,’ and ‘On their hands they will bear you up, lest you strike your foot against a stone.’” Jesus said to him, “Again it is written, ‘You shall not tempt the Lord your God.’” Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain, and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and the glory of them; and he said to him, “All these I will give you, if you will fall down and worship me.” Then Jesus said to him, “Begone, Satan! For it is written, ‘You shall worship the Lord your God and him only shall you serve.’” Then the devil left him, and behold, angels came and ministered to him.
New Revised Standard Version
After he was baptized, Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. He fasted forty days and forty nights, and afterwards he was famished. The tempter came and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, command these stones to become loaves of bread.” But he answered, “It is written, ‘One does not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.’” Then the devil took him to the holy city and placed him on the pinnacle of the temple, saying to him, “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down; for it is written, ‘He will command his angels concerning you,’ and ‘On their hands they will bear you up, so that you will not dash your foot against a stone.’” Jesus said to him, “Again it is written, ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.’” Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor; and he said to him, “All these I will give you, if you will fall down and worship me.” Jesus said to him, “Away with you, Satan! For it is written, ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve only him.’” Then the devil left him, and suddenly angels came and waited on him.
The Living Word | Lectionary Preaching Aids
Exploring the Texts
“In a sense, the fruit of the forbidden tree indeed gave the knowledge of ‘good and evil” …. We now know everything in the biblical sense of attachment and participation except God. God we know merely as the object of our conversation.”
“In the middle of the story, a serpent speaks, inserting a question about providential goodness, insinuating that God has held back some blessing from the human creatures. There is, the serpent suggests, a good that God could give, but will not.”
“Genesis chapter three is concerned primarily with the lived reality of a Fall, a defection from original goodness verified in all the evils that beset human beings. Original goodness is sensed in our protest against evil; we feel that something is wrong, or went wrong.”
Preaching Today
Beth Maynard: Proving Jesus Right
“This Lent, this particular lectionary year, focuses unusually directly on trying to show us by experience how the world of Manchester by the Sea is not the real world, but the false world sin has created. This Lent, this particular lectionary year, is designed around the central questions of life as Christians see them.”
Thomas Kincaid: Questioning Givens
“He makes it seem as if there are limited options: either turn the stone into bread or stay hungry. Get caught by an angel or be shown to be weak. You, Jesus, take these worldly kingdoms or I, the devil, will. The devil makes it seem like there are only two options. Jesus rejects the devil’s set of givens and opts for the freedom and creativity found in God’s Word.”
Phillip Jackson: How the Devil Lives Among Us
“When we say things like, ‘What’s in it for me,’ or ‘Nothing for nothing,’… Whenever you find yourself thinking of saying these things, you know that’s completely against the grace of God in Jesus Christ, right?”
Classic Texts
Richard Baxter: The Masterpiece
“Consider, the work of man’s salvation by Jesus Christ is the masterpiece of all the works of God, in which he designs his love and mercy to be magnified, as his wisdom and power were in creation. For this reason the name of Jesus is Wonderful. Greater Love could none show than this.”
Leo the Great: Ancient Power Broken
“During Lent greater wariness and keener prudence are called for, because Satan is raging against us with fiercer hatred. The reason why vigilance is necessary is because our enemy’s ancient power is being actively broken: countless numbers of people are being removed from his clutches. … Literally, thousands of thousands are being prepared for baptism, to be reborn in Christ at Easter.”
George Whitefield: Won the Field
“Now the battle is over; the important combat is ended; Jesus hath won the field: Satan is routed and totally put to flight … The devil found that Jesus could withstand even the golden bait, the lust of the eye and pride of life, in the two last, as well as the lust of the flesh in the first temptation, despairing of the least success.”
Articles on Sin and Temptation
Mac Stewart: The Second Commandment: Imagination and Contemplation
“One of my favorite TV shows as a little kid was Reading Rainbow. In a book, the theme song said, you can go twice as high; you can be a king and live in castles and battle dragons; you can fly into space or sail the high seas. You can do it all, said LeVar Burton, in your imagination. And he was right.”
Victor Austin: Sin Thoughts
“On the Camino, a Spanish-predominant context, one is aware that the word for ‘way’ is camino. I’m walking the Camino, and I’m saying I have erred and strayed from God’s caminos. The camino of my life has not been God’s camino.”
Zack Giuliano: God and the Lived Reality of Humility
“The profound meditations that we see in the gospel accounts of the temptation in the wilderness are about self-definition; in Jesus’ case, he freely gives that task to the Father: only God will define Jesus, and under all circumstances, Jesus will be what God says he is: the Beloved Son, wanting and needing nothing else. This is where Lent starts for us too.”
Articles on Human Freedom
Jonathan Heaps: A Terrible Freedom
“Malick, through Diehl’s lucid performance, show us Jägerstätter’s freedom in his unwillingness to do what is wrong and willingness to do whatever that requires. In this way, Malick’s film implies a thesis that, once perceived, is terribly hard to accept: God has arrived to help Franz and his wife, Fani (Valerie Pachner), but not by relieving them of their terrible circumstances. Rather, God’s help consists in the freedom to do what love demands.”
Dan Martins: Everything Depends on God, So Get to Work
“There are moments when the best I can do is, well, the best I can do. A few months ago, I was in a particularly vulnerable state, and a YouTube video of a choir singing the old Methodist hymn ‘I need thee every hour’ melted me to tears. It’s not any sort of profound poetry or theology, and the tune is not that great, but it was just so existentially true.”
Craig Uffman: Choose Whom You Will Serve
“Our world is full of gods that are alluring, and God has made us free to choose which god will be our ultimate concern, to choose which path we will follow as we seek to find our way home.”
Articles on Grace
Sara Schumacher: Sin’s Entry
“Those of us who have read ahead know the fruit will be picked and consumed, initiating the Fall and the loss of what we see in the foreground. For that, repentance is the appropriate response. But the painting gives us the opportunity to imagine an alternative: what if Paradise had not been lost?”
Jonathan Mitchican: Grace, Grace, and Grace: How to Battle Osteenism in Our Time
“What we are preaching and teaching in many of our parishes is not the Good News of Jesus Christ crucified and risen for us. Instead of preaching the power of the great I Am, we point to some inner, mystical power that exists only in our imaginations.”
Living Church Podcast: Son of David, Have Mercy on Us
“‘Son of David’ — those needing desperate help in the gospels tend to give this name to Jesus. Fr. Mark Michael reflects on a timely prayer in the BCP that uses this name in a cry for mercy that can often lead to a revival of faith.”