February 2, 2026 | The Presentation of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Temple

The Child and the Wound

“Taking up the child Jesus is also taking up the cross. This does not diminish the joy of holding him, but shows rather the depths to which love will go to save us.”

Mac Stewart: The Meditation of Simeon

“God is not in the past, in those ‘golden days’ of your life when everything was just right and you were never lonely or sick or scared. God is not in the future, when you will have the successful career and the big happy family and the promise of a relaxing retirement. God is here, now, with you as you are, far more present to you than you are present to yourself.”

Jean McCurdy Meade: A Sword Shall Pierce Your Soul Also

“When the day of Pentecost comes and all there are filled with the Holy Spirit, let us remember, Mary alone of all that company already knows what it is to be filled with the Holy Spirit. … The sword has pierced her, and she surely bears that scar in heaven as much as Jesus bears the marks of his crucifixion, but her doubts and tears are replaced now by confidence and joy.”