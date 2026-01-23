February 15, 2026 | The Last Sunday after the Epiphany
Full-text of the Appointed Lessons (RSV and NRSV), with instructions for lectors
February 15 – Last Sunday after the Epiphany, Year A – RCL
ILLUMINATION for the First Lesson
Last Sunday after the Epiphany, Year A, February 15, 2026
Exodus 24:12-18
Moses is summoned by God to the top of the holy mountain, and he receives the Ten Commandments written on stone. The glory of the Lord is described as fire and cloud.
A reading (lesson) from the Book of Exodus:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: The Lord said to Moses…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
Revised Standard Version
The LORD said to Moses, “Come up to me on the mountain, and wait there; and I will give you the tables of stone, with the law and the commandment, which I have written for their instruction.” So Moses rose with his servant Joshua, and Moses went up into the mountain of God. And he said to the elders, “Tarry here for us, until we come to you again; and, behold, Aaron and Hur are with you; whoever has a cause, let him go to them.” Then Moses went up on the mountain, and the cloud covered the mountain. The glory of the LORD settled on Mount Sinai, and the cloud covered it six days; and on the seventh day he called to Moses out of the midst of the cloud. Now the appearance of the glory of the LORD was like a devouring fire on the top of the mountain in the sight of the people of Israel. And Moses entered the cloud, and went up on the mountain. And Moses was on the mountain forty days and forty nights.
New Revised Standard Version
The LORD said to Moses, “Come up to me on the mountain, and wait there; and I will give you the tablets of stone, with the law and the commandment, which I have written for their instruction.” So Moses set out with his assistant Joshua, and Moses went up into the mountain of God. To the elders he had said, “Wait here for us, until we come to you again; for Aaron and Hur are with you; whoever has a dispute may go to them.” Then Moses went up on the mountain, and the cloud covered the mountain. The glory of the LORD settled on Mount Sinai, and the cloud covered it for six days; on the seventh day he called to Moses out of the cloud. Now the appearance of the glory of the LORD was like a devouring fire on the top of the mountain in the sight of the people of Israel. Moses entered the cloud, and went up on the mountain. Moses was on the mountain for forty days and forty nights.
ILLUMINATION for the Second Lesson
Last Sunday after the Epiphany, Year A, February 15, 2026
2 Peter 1:16-21
As he approaches death, Peter writes this letter in which he addresses the Transfiguration. He was a witness to this event which demonstrated the power of God.
A reading (lesson) from the Second Letter of Peter:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: We did not follow…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
Revised Standard Version
We did not follow cleverly devised myths when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we were eyewitnesses of his majesty. For when he received honor and glory from God the Father and the voice was borne to him by the Majestic Glory, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased,” we heard this voice borne from heaven, for we were with him on the holy mountain. And we have the prophetic word made more sure. You will do well to pay attention to this as to a lamp shining in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts. First of all you must understand this, that no prophecy of scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation, because no prophecy ever came by the impulse of man, but men moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.
New Revised Standard Version
We did not follow cleverly devised myths when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we had been eyewitnesses of his majesty. For he received honor and glory from God the Father when that voice was conveyed to him by the Majestic Glory, saying, “This is my Son, my Beloved, with whom I am well pleased.” We ourselves heard this voice come from heaven, while we were with him on the holy mountain. So we have the prophetic message more fully confirmed. You will do well to be attentive to this as to a lamp shining in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts. First of all you must understand this, that no prophecy of scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation, because no prophecy ever came by human will, but men and women moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.
ILLUMINATION for the Gospel Lesson
Last Sunday after the Epiphany, Year A, February 15, 2026
Matthew 17:1-9
Jesus experiences the Transfiguration on a high mountain. The presence of Moses and Elijah represent the law and the prophets as the Lord fulfills the ancient tradition.
A reading (lesson) from the Gospel according to Matthew:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: Six days after…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc. If read by an ordained
person as the eucharistic gospel, conclude with The gospel of the Lord.
Revised Standard Version
Six days after Peter had acknowledged Jesus as the Christ, the Son of the Living God, Jesus took with him Peter and James and John his brother, and led them up a high mountain apart. And he was transfigured before them, and his face shone like the sun, and his garments became white as light. And behold, there appeared to them Moses and Elijah, talking with him. And Peter said to Jesus, “Lord, it is well that we are here; if you wish, I will make three booths here, one for you and one for Moses and one for Elijah.” He was still speaking, when lo, a bright cloud overshadowed them, and a voice from the cloud said, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him.” When the disciples heard this, they fell on their faces, and were filled with awe. But Jesus came and touched them, saying, “Rise, and have no fear.” And when they lifted up their eyes, they saw no one but Jesus only. And as they were coming down the mountain, Jesus commanded them, “Tell no one the vision, until the Son of man is raised from the dead.”
New Revised Standard Version
Six days after Peter had acknowledged Jesus as the Christ, the Son of the Living God, Jesus took with him Peter and James and his brother John and led them up a high mountain, by themselves. And he was transfigured before them, and his face shone like the sun, and his clothes became dazzling white. Suddenly there appeared to them Moses and Elijah, talking with him. Then Peter said to Jesus, “Lord, it is good for us to be here; if you wish, I will make three dwellings here, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.” While he was still speaking, suddenly a bright cloud overshadowed them, and from the cloud a voice said, “This is my Son, the Beloved; with him I am well pleased; listen to him!” When the disciples heard this, they fell to the ground and were overcome by fear. But Jesus came and touched them, saying, “Get up and do not be afraid.” And when they looked up, they saw no one except Jesus himself alone. As they were coming down the mountain, Jesus ordered them, “Tell no one about the vision until after the Son of Man has been raised from the dead.”
February 15 – Last Sunday after the Epiphany, Year A – BCP
ILLUMINATION for the First Lesson
Last Sunday after the Epiphany, Year A, February 15, 2026
Exodus 24:12, (13-14 optional) 15-18
Moses is summoned by God to the top of the holy mountain, and he receives the Ten Commandments written on stone. The glory of the Lord is described as fire and cloud.
A reading (lesson) from the Book of Exodus:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: The Lord said to Moses…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
Revised Standard Version
The LORD said to Moses, “Come up to me on the mountain, and wait there; and I will give you the tables of stone, with the law and the commandment, which I have written for their instruction.” [So Moses rose with his servant Joshua, and Moses went up into the mountain of God. And he said to the elders, “Tarry here for us, until we come to you again; and, behold, Aaron and Hur are with you; whoever has a cause, let him go to them.”] Then Moses went up on the mountain, and the cloud covered the mountain. The glory of the LORD settled on Mount Sinai, and the cloud covered it six days; and on the seventh day he called to Moses out of the midst of the cloud. Now the appearance of the glory of the LORD was like a devouring fire on the top of the mountain in the sight of the people of Israel. And Moses entered the cloud, and went up on the mountain. And Moses was on the mountain forty days and forty nights.
New Revised Standard Version
The LORD said to Moses, “Come up to me on the mountain, and wait there; and I will give you the tablets of stone, with the law and the commandment, which I have written for their instruction.” [So Moses set out with his assistant Joshua, and Moses went up into the mountain of God. To the elders he had said, “Wait here for us, until we come to you again; for Aaron and Hur are with you; whoever has a dispute may go to them.”] Then Moses went up on the mountain, and the cloud covered the mountain. The glory of the LORD settled on Mount Sinai, and the cloud covered it for six days; on the seventh day he called to Moses out of the cloud. Now the appearance of the glory of the LORD was like a devouring fire on the top of the mountain in the sight of the people of Israel. Moses entered the cloud, and went up on the mountain. Moses was on the mountain for forty days and forty nights.
ILLUMINATION for the Second Lesson
Last Sunday after the Epiphany, Year A, February 15, 2026
Philippians 3:7-14
Paul emphasizes the need for a spiritual union with the crucified Christ. He says knowing Jesus as his Lord is more important than anything else.
A reading (lesson) from the Letter of Paul to the Philippians:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: Whatever gain I had…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc.
Revised Standard Version
Whatever gain I had, I counted as loss for the sake of Christ. Indeed I count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have suffered the loss of all things, and count them as refuse, in order that I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own, based on law, but that which is through faith in Christ, the righteousness from God that depends on faith; that I may know him and the power of his resurrection, and may share his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, that if possible I may attain the resurrection from the dead. Not that I have already obtained this or am already perfect; but I press on to make it my own, because Christ Jesus has made me his own. Brethren, I do not consider that I have made it my own; but one thing I do, forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.
New Revised Standard Version
Whatever gain I had I have come to regard as loss because of Christ. More than that, I regard everything as loss because of the surpassing value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have suffered the loss of all things, and I regard them as rubbish, in order that I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but one that comes through faith in Christ, the righteousness from God based on faith. I want to know Christ and the power of his resurrection and the sharing of his sufferings by becoming like him in his death, if somehow I may attain the resurrection from the dead. Not that I have already obtained this or have already reached the goal; but I press on to make it my own, because Christ Jesus has made me his own. Beloved, I do not consider that I have made it my own; but this one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the heavenly call of God in Christ Jesus.
ILLUMINATION for the Gospel Lesson
Last Sunday after the Epiphany, Year A, February 15, 2026
Matthew 17:1-9
Jesus experiences the Transfiguration on a high mountain. The presence of Moses and Elijah represent the law and the prophets as the Lord fulfills the ancient tradition.
A reading (lesson) from the Gospel according to Matthew:
(Lead in with) RSV and NRSV: Six days after…
Conclude with The word of the Lord or Here endeth, etc. If read by an ordained
person as the eucharistic gospel, conclude with The gospel of the Lord.
Revised Standard Version
Six days after Peter had acknowledged Jesus as the Christ, the Son of the Living God, Jesus took with him Peter and James and John his brother, and led them up a high mountain apart. And he was transfigured before them, and his face shone like the sun, and his garments became white as light. And behold, there appeared to them Moses and Elijah, talking with him. And Peter said to Jesus, “Lord, it is well that we are here; if you wish, I will make three booths here, one for you and one for Moses and one for Elijah.” He was still speaking, when lo, a bright cloud overshadowed them, and a voice from the cloud said, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him.” When the disciples heard this, they fell on their faces, and were filled with awe. But Jesus came and touched them, saying, “Rise, and have no fear.” And when they lifted up their eyes, they saw no one but Jesus only. And as they were coming down the mountain, Jesus commanded them, “Tell no one the vision, until the Son of man is raised from the dead.”
New Revised Standard Version
Six days after Peter had acknowledged Jesus as the Christ, the Son of the Living God, Jesus took with him Peter and James and his brother John and led them up a high mountain, by themselves. And he was transfigured before them, and his face shone like the sun, and his clothes became dazzling white. Suddenly there appeared to them Moses and Elijah, talking with him. Then Peter said to Jesus, “Lord, it is good for us to be here; if you wish, I will make three dwellings here, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.” While he was still speaking, suddenly a bright cloud overshadowed them, and from the cloud a voice said, “This is my Son, the Beloved; with him I am well pleased; listen to him!” When the disciples heard this, they fell to the ground and were overcome by fear. But Jesus came and touched them, saying, “Get up and do not be afraid.” And when they looked up, they saw no one except Jesus himself alone. As they were coming down the mountain, Jesus ordered them, “Tell no one about the vision until after the Son of Man has been raised from the dead.”
Scripture quotations labeled NRSV are from the New Revised Standard Version Bible, copyright 1989 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, and used by permission.
The Living Word | Lectionary Preaching Aids
Exploring the Texts
“Before his passion, Jesus was transfigured in the presence of Peter and James and his brother John. Three dear friends of Jesus saw, although for a moment, what was true all along, from before time and forever.”
“They will tremble again, and again Jesus will say, ‘Fear not.’ Holy fear and fearlessness have kissed each other a thousand times, one hundred times, another thousand times, as many as the grains of Libyan sands, as many as the stars of heaven. Fear! And fear not! And love evermore!”
“An open ear hears the Lord speaking in both a distant past and in the present moment. The Word is an invitation, indeed, an imperative. ‘Come up to me on the mountain, and wait there’ (Ex. 24:12).”
Preaching Today
Steve Rice: Fathers and Sons
“Why not, like in the gospel today, does God not show his glory in way that is incontrovertible? Why not a global Transfiguration where, instead of just Peter, James, and John, the whole world is shown Jesus Christ and his glory?”
Annette Brownlee: Light Unshared Is Darkness
“Christ shines in the darkness, and the darkness cannot and will not overcome it. It is the nature of light to shine out. Even in the dark .…We hold onto it by faith, even when we can’t see it. We remind others of it and, most importantly, we live it.”
Mac Stewart: Glitter and Glory
“In Jesus, God wipes every tear that falls from the downcast and shame-ridden faces of men, so that we can raise our eyes up to his, and hold his infinitely dreadful and infinitely magical gaze in our own.”
Classic Texts
Gregory of Nazianzus: Bear the Glory of God
“Although many were bidden to come to the mount, one of whom was even Aaron, with his two sons who were priests, and seventy elders, the rest were ordered to worship afar off, and Moses alone to draw near, and the people were not to go up with him. For it is not everyone who may draw near to God, but only one who, like Moses, can bear the glory of God.”
Augustine: Hear Him
“Elijah speaks, but ‘hear him;’ Moses speaks; but ‘hear him.’ The prophets speak, the Law speaks; but ‘hear Him,’ who is the voice of the Law, and the tongue of the prophets.”
F.D. Maurice: More of Christ
“The disciples got at least a diviner teaching, they knew more of Christ, from what they saw below the mountain, than from what they saw upon it. They learnt more fully that Christ was the Son of Man, and that he cares for all men; they learnt more that he was the Son of God, and that he had come into the world to do His Father’s work.”
Articles on the Glory of the Lord
Rowan Williams: Seeing the Face of Jesus
“But it is still true that — as Paul can say elsewhere, in 2 Corinthians, for example — the glory of the future can be seen from time to time in lives that are fully turned to the face of Jesus.”
Christin Ditchfield Lazo: Awesome God
“The word ‘awesome’ was first used almost 500 years ago. It described something or someone who inspired tremendous awe and wonder. To witness something awesome was to be utterly overcome in the presence of great beauty or power, overwhelmed with a reverential fear, rendered practically speechless.”
Mac Stewart: Attending to Creation’s Wonder
“One of the reasons for the more concentrated miracles of salvation history, the Fathers tell us, is to awaken us to this basic wonder at the given nature and gratuity of things. Yes, God turned water into wine at a wedding; but God turns water into wine all the time through rain falling upon grapevines.”
Articles on the Transfiguration of Christ
Mother Miriam: Imagination, Transposition, Transfiguration
“From the word image we derive the word imagination. Imagination is not fantasy. It is reaching and stretching beyond ourselves to be open to inspiration and intuition and the still, small voice of God.”
Bruce Robison: Three Poems for the End of Epiphany
Why not just say that we didn’t see
whatever in the world it was we thought we saw?
That would be easier.
It was late. We were young.
It caught us by surprise, and left us wondering:
without, then or now, even a clue
how to put into words what it was we wanted to be true.
Behold God: Twenty Minutes with James Krueger
“The cloud of God’s presence descended and rested on the mountain, and Moses ascended the mountain and entered the cloud, there to commune with God (Ex. 24:18). There is a hermeneutical tradition running through the long history of Christian spirituality that reads this and similar passages, especially those about the Transfiguration, as expressing the essence of contemplative prayer.”
Articles on Divine Kingship
Sarah Puryear: Humble King of Kings
“As the king of all, Jesus could have come down from the cross, as the bystanders dared him to do (Matt. 27:42); but instead he willingly submitted to death on the cross as part of God’s plan to redeem us. Christ is so truly the king of all, that he is free to take on the role of the suffering servant.”
Hiram Kano: Our Citizenship in the Kingdom of God
“Your children trusted and respected you as good citizens, but now you are branded ‘dangerous enemy aliens.’ … I can see how much chagrin and vexation you have in your mind. I know, it is unbearable without faith in the living God of love and Christ who sacrificed Himself for us on the Cross of Calvary.”
Kristine Blaess: Looking for Seeds of the Kingdom
“Then, the noodle soup Jonathan had cooked for the neighborhood was ready. … For the next half hour, neighbors brought plastic bowls, mugs, cut-off soda bottles — whatever they could find — to get a scoop of noodle soup. … Jonathan is characteristically modest — feeding is one of the ‘random things’ that he sees needs doing, and he does it. I see a seed of the reign of God.”