January 26, 2026 | Conversation of St. Paul, Apostle (transferred)
The Living Word | Lectionary Preaching Aids
Preaching Today
John Bauerschmidt: Believing Again
“It’s pathetic to ‘still’ believe something, but it is inspiring to believe it ‘again.’ If we still believe something, it’s like the leftover bits of our life that we store in the attic or out in the shed; but if we believe something again, it is present to us and relevant now.”
Classic Texts
John Donne: The Last Grown First
“Cockles and tares become wheat, a pirate becomes a safe pilot, the lees are come to swim on the top, and the last is grown first; and he that was born out of time has not only the perfection but the excellency of all his characteristics.”
Articles on the Day's Themes
Michael Fitzpatrick: Our Great Temptation
“In a world of shifting opinions, rapidly advancing technology, evolving social mores, and increasingly complex social relations, how do we keep our grip on the true gospel? St. Paul offers both an objective and a subjective litmus test.”
Ajit John: Great Reversals
“A notorious persecutor of Christians is to be given a new vocation and a new name. The news is hard to take in. … We all yearn for stunning reversals and transformations. But when they happen we are not ready for the impact.”