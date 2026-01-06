January 26, 2026 | Conversation of St. Paul, Apostle (transferred)

Michael Fitzpatrick: Our Great Temptation

“In a world of shifting opinions, rapidly advancing technology, evolving social mores, and increasingly complex social relations, how do we keep our grip on the true gospel? St. Paul offers both an objective and a subjective litmus test.”

Ajit John: Great Reversals

“A notorious persecutor of Christians is to be given a new vocation and a new name. The news is hard to take in. … We all yearn for stunning reversals and transformations. But when they happen we are not ready for the impact.”