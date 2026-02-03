February 24, 2026 (Tuesday) | St. Matthias the Apostle
Full-text of the Appointed Lessons (RSV and NRSV), with instructions for lectors
Acts 1:15-26 * Philippians 3:13-21 * John 15:1,6-16 * Psalm 15
Scripture quotations labeled NRSV are from the New Revised Standard Version Bible, copyright 1989 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, and used by permission.
Matthew Olver: Faith and Order
“Scripture is so deeply concerned with the order of the Church that it describes practices that reflect a hierarchical view of that order (coupled with the corresponding reality of synod or council), and presents this in such a way that we are to conclude that this hierarchy and conciliarity is God’s will for the Church.”
Zachary Giuliano: Confusions, Holidays, and Greed
“This is the greed that cursed Eli and Judas. This is the greed of ‘the old human that is decaying because of its deceitful lusts,’ the greed of Adam to put himself up in the place of God …. Luckily for us, though, there is another way, ‘a new and living way’ opened up and marked out for us by the early Christians, by St. Matthias, and supremely by Jesus Christ himself.”