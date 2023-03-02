Home Page Test

Employment Judge Rules Against Dismissed School Chaplain
By Douglas LeBlanc The Rev. Bernard Randall has lost his case against Trent College Limited after he was reported to Prevent, an anti-terrorist police unit, and dismissed from his role as school chaplain. In his case, Randall made claims of direct discrimination, indirect discrimination, harassment, victimization, and unfair dismissal. Employment Judge Victoria Butler rejected all […]
2 Lent, Year A: Motion and Stasis
Love of God is first in the order of commanding; the love of neighbor is, however, first in the order of doing
Unlocking the Lewisian Imagination
Reviewed by Ben Lima Why did C.S. Lewis write such good books? Jason M. Baxter provides an enlightening and encouraging answer: Lewis had an encyclopedic knowledge of the great Western literary and intellectual tradition, and he recognized that tradition as a living, breathing one that could be deployed against the demystification and desacralization of the […]
Sharing the Vision
Review by John Orens In his first Tract on Christian Socialism, published in 1849, F.D. Maurice imagined a “person of respectability” asking, “Do you seriously believe that a Socialist can be a Christian, or a Christian a Socialist?” To which Maurice replied that not only is Christianity “the only foundation of socialism,” but “a true […]
An Odd and Brilliant Book
Review by Matthew Rothaus Moser Dante Alighieri’s 14th-century poem, the Commedia, is an epic narrative of 14,233 lines that tells the story of a pilgrim’s journey through the realms of the afterlife, as he makes his way to the beatific vision of God. It is often heralded as the great Christian poem. Despite its influence […]