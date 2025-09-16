Exploring Liturgy Through the Arts

In a little less than eights weeks, TLC will host its first-ever gathering engaging worship through the lens of the arts.

What does the beauty of the liturgy have to do with “real” life? Hosted by the Church of St. Michael and St. George in Clayton, Missouri, a lovely historic neighborhood of St. Louis, the Awe and Presence Conference will ask, in five different ways, how the beauty of Christian worship shapes our lives, and shapes us for life with God.

The keynote will be presented by the Rev. Dr. W. David O. Taylor. Taylor, a theology and arts scholar and pastor to artists who produced a 2016 film on the Psalms with Eugene Peterson and Bono, will center his reflection on the body’s role in the liturgy. Rumor has it that there may even be a theological reflection on noses: do we worship with our sense of smell?

Four other talks will include:

“George Herbert, Poetry, and Prayer” with poet and priest, the Rev. Dr. Malcolm Guite;

“Understanding How Liturgy ‘Works’” with TLC’s executive director and publisher, the Rev. Dr. Matthew S.C. Olver;

“Worship, Art, and Learning from the Virgin Mary” with scholar and author Dr. Grace Hamman;

“Stories, Worship, and the Narrated Life” with scholar and podcaster, Dr. Abram Van Engen.

Sessions will be folded in with times of worship, good meals, and free time to reflect, connect with friends, and enjoy the city. The conference will conclude with a final speaker panel and Q&A that I will moderate.

More information and tickets may be found on the Awe & Presence registration page.

Keep up with all Living Church events at livingchurch.org/events.