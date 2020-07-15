Search

7/15 Daily Devotional: The Least Important

by Michael Fitzpatrick

Catalog of Daily Devotionals

July 2020

7/15 Daily Devotional: The Least Important 07/15
7/14 Daily Devotional: Grafted In 07/14
7/13 Daily Devotional: “I Don’t Even Know You.” 07/13
7/12 Daily Devotional: The Virtue of Courage 07/12
7/11 Daily Devotional: Leave a Light On 07/11
7/10 Daily Devotional: The Time of Trial 07/10
7/9 Daily Devotional: Hated by All 07/09
7/8 Daily Devotional: Eyes to See 07/08
7/7 Daily Devotional: Inside and Out 07/07
7/6 Daily Devotional: Weakness Leads the Way 07/06
7/5 Daily Devotional: The Cost of Calling 07/05
7/4 Daily Devotional: Remember the Future 07/04
7/3 Daily Devotional: Render 07/03
7/2 Daily Devotional: No Prophet for Hire 07/02
7/1 Daily Devotional: Who Shall Deliver Us? 07/01

June 2020

6/30 Daily Devotional: When Nature Speaks 06/30
6/29 Daily Devotional: Prayer and Apocalypse 06/29
6/28 Daily Devotional: Teaching, Healing, Rest 06/28
6/27 Daily Devotional: All In 06/27
6/26 Daily Devotional: Adam 2.0 06/26
6/25 Daily Devotional: Domino Spirituality 06/25
6/24 Daily Devotional: True Faith, True Love 06/24
6/23 Daily Devotional: Work It Out 06/23
6/22 Daily Devotional: One Way 06/22
6/21 Daily Devotional: When It Is Not Easy 06/21
6/20 Daily Devotional: Forgiveness, and 06/20
6/19 Daily Devotional: Obtaining the Promise 06/19
6/18 Daily Devotional: Sibling Rivalry 06/18
6/17 Daily Devotional: Prophets in the Camp 06/17
6/16 Daily Devotional: They Forgot 06/16
6/15 Daily Devotional: Travel Light 06/15
6/14 Daily Devotional: The Blessing We Have, the Blessing We Are 06/14
6/13 Daily Devotional: Jesus Alone 06/13
6/12 Daily Devotional: The Cost of Discipleship 06/12
6/11 Daily Devotional: Keys to the Kingdom 06/11
6/9 Daily Devotional: Bread for the World 06/09
6/8 Daily Devotional: Casting Crumbs 06/08
6/7 Daily Devotional: What God Alone Can Reveal 06/07
6/6 Daily Devotional: Clean and Unclean 06/06
6/5 Daily Devotional: He Walks on Water 06/05
6/4 Daily Devotional: Feeding the Five Thousand 06/04
6/3 Daily Devotional: The Head of the Baptist 06/03
6/2 Daily Devotional: Rejection of Jesus 06/02
6/1 Daily Devotional: Hidden Treasures 06/01

May 2020

5/31 Daily Devotional: The Day of Pentecost 05/31
5/30 Daily Devotional: Healing the Humble 05/30
5/29 Daily Devotional: Children of the Light 05/29
5/28 Daily Devotional: Corporate Christians 05/28
5/27 Daily Devotional: Growing Up 05/27
5/26 Daily Devotional: To Leave Us Speechless 05/26
5/25 Daily Devotional: No Longer Secret 05/25
5/23 Daily Devotional: The Spirit Unconfined 05/23
5/22 Daily Devotional: A House to Be Built 05/22
5/21 Daily Devotional: All Creation with Him 05/21
5/20 Daily Devotional: More Than Nature 05/20
5/19 Daily Devotional: A Cry of Trust 05/19
5/18 Daily Devotional: Recollection 05/18