The Sons of the Gods: Attention Economy & Technology

It was break time at a diocesan meeting. Several priests huddled in a corner before the conference room windows. They were discussing their use of Artificial Intelligence. They did not use it for drafting sermons or lessons, but they unanimously found it helpful to save time summarizing lessons or creating outlines for bulletins. They were all glad to know they weren’t alone in using the technology.

The church must constantly navigate the relevance of the past and the demands of the present. A persistent question is how best to share the Gospel in this day and age. I approached the group and brought up a recent study reported by Reuters; it suggested that coders worked slower when using AI than without it. I noted that coding is what AI is probably best at doing. They looked at me skeptically and said they felt like it sped them up. (I should note the coders felt the same way.)

The technology has arguably gotten faster in the intervening months, but the implicit assumptions continued to nag at me: the emphasis on speed, the excitement at a brand new technology and its promises.

The church’s flirtation with AI extends well beyond my diocese. There was AskCathy who was rebranded as Episcobot, a chatbot versed in the Book of Common Prayer and integrated with ChatGPT. While not formally recommended by the Episcopal Church, an Episcopal News Service article from August 2024 ends with a quotation stating that the bot is the “next step” in the “evolution” of our information age. In the same way the web opened us up to livestreaming services, the developers suggest chatbots open new avenues for reaching young people.

This link to livestreaming opens up a further avenue for discussion. According to Ryan Burge, online services do not draw in new people; they are mainly viewed by those who already attend church. That technology, we might tentatively suggest, was less effective than it initially seemed at the height of the pandemic.

More than that: as the language of “evolution” suggests, AI is not the brand new technology its heralds claim; it is simply a development of our current media ecosystem. It’s a simple point, not frequently made: many of the main players in the AI race are social media companies or large tech companies already trading on the stock market. In terms of its use in drafting text, the technology builds on – and does not radically depart from – the older forms of web search, blogs, and social media algorithms. To feel the force of the point, one need only open a Gmail thread to find an AI summary, or try and search for a friend on Facebook to find their version of AI offering you results to unasked questions.

The Attention Economy & Our Current Technological Moment

In 2019, Kathryn Tanner published Christianity and the New Spirit of Capitalism; she argues that “finance-dominated capitalism” erodes the human concern for the future. That very year, Jenny O’Dell published How to Do Nothing, a manifesto encouraging people to resist the so-called “attention economy.” The idea that attention is a finite, economic resource goes back at least to Michael Goldhaber in 1997, but it is everywhere now. In essence, the argument states there is currently a competition to grab our attention and keep it. Money is made in the form of advertising revenue. While social media might seem “free,” they are anything but. We’re the product; our attention is being sold to the highest bidder.

This competition for attention exacerbates finance-dominated capitalism’s lack of concern for the future. As the algorithm shifts towards each person’s preferences in the competition to hold their attention, the users grow isolated. Interactions are rendered contextless, and even the world outside the internet gets distorted. Such a lack of context shifts our attention away from the future even more and further incentivizes competition for attention in the present.

One effect of this fragmentation is what Nicholas Carr refers to as “clannish hostility.” In Superbloom, he highlights the societal shifts in the 1990s that allowed the erosion of a distinction between interpersonal and broadcast communication. No longer is there a shared news media ecosystem. People are siloed off and find themselves talking with folks just like them. We become both consumers and producers of media. Social media warps us into the worst version of ourselves because the algorithm privileges our most divisive posts to get eyes on us – fleetingly, in the moment. Tomorrow, our attention will flit to the next outrageous clip.

Eventually, there are “real world” impacts. In a recent article for New York Times Magazine, Jia Lynn Yang tracks the history of political violence in the 20th century. While she affirms that political violence isn’t new, she argues the violence of our moment remains distinct. She highlights the way the perpetrators of the most recent acts are more like mass shooters than like the political activists of the 1960s. These acts are, she suggests, products of a culture of loneliness.

She does not explicitly connect her case to the arguments of Carr’s book or other works on social media and our hyper-online culture, but she doesn’t have to. Anyone paying attention can see something is amiss. Political violence is increasing on the left and the right, and in a way that bears little relation to political parties. It is no great leap to name our fragmented, algorithmic hyper-online world as a prime suspect.

In terms of fragmentation and the temptation towards isolation, the technological situation is only growing worse. We no longer can be sure we are interacting with a human. It is possible, perhaps even likely, we’re interacting with chatbots or other forms of AI. The social isolation can now become absolute.

We already can see further real-world effects. For instance, Time recently posted an article citing the statistic that 25% of young people assume AI can replace human romantic relationships; every major news source documented the tragedy that a teenager took his own life allegedly with the encouragement of a chatbot.

Such high costs are ones we never set out to pay at the dawn of the information age. It is as though the tools, the technologies, have gotten ahead of us and, in doing so, have begun to shape us. Moreover, their motives—with an exception or two, perhaps—are less than pure. The more attention we give them, the more we “save time,” the more we stop doing the slow, difficult work of thinking, the more we focus on the present time we’re saving, the more money they make and the more they begin to tweak things to make even more. The process is well analyzed by the tech critic, Cory Doctorow, who has a term for what happens, though I’m not sure it is suitable for this publication.

Again, the point goes well beyond using a chatbot to summarize a sermon for discussion. The issue is with our entire technological moment. For instance, consider current discussions concerning education, particularly Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation. He argues that smartphones and social media are only part of what troubles our children. His argument goes straight to the heart of childhood: what our children do at home, how they roam outside. In short, the implication is that education takes place within the entire context of their lives. Right now, that context is overwhelmingly dictated by screens: from schools to homes to the waiting rooms of doctors’ offices.

His solution involves, in part, a return to older forms of play. It is a form of resistance to the way technology has infiltrated classrooms in the last twenty years or so. Haidt’s case highlights, yet again, the way our current moment makes demands of us that we didn’t set out to grant. The promise of an iPad in a school classroom might have seemed at first like a democratization of learning. Haidt is convincing when he highlights the very real dangers of these technologies and the cultural shifts that have accompanied them.

Bringing Scripture to Bear

A mind shaped by scripture and the long theological tradition might, at this point, be forgiven for feeling a sense of Déjà vu. In Ephesians, Paul (or his protégé), writes that the Christian battle is not against “blood and flesh” but against “the powers and authorities and the cosmic powers of this darkness and the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” The Christian tradition has often found in these words the idea that – behind every human power – something more sinister lurks.

Augustine spends the seventh book of City of God linking civil religion to the worship of demons. He thinks the origin of the so-called Roman gods were stories about men for whom rites and rituals were instituted. Over time, he suggests, poets embellished the stories until humans were “led away by deceptive spirits” and began to worship them. These spirits gained control and began to shape the very morals and ethics of the humans.

In its early chapters, Genesis tells a version of the story this way:

The sons of the gods saw the daughters of men were lovely; they took from them whomever they chose to be their wives. So, Hashem said, “My spirit won’t remain in humans forever because they are flesh.” Then Hashem saw that humanity brought much evil to the earth and that every idea they had was completely evil, all the time. Hashem regretted making humanity on the earth. He was outraged. Hashem said, “I will wipe from the face of the earth this humanity I created.” (Genesis 6:2-3, 5-6)

These three voices from the tradition pose a simple question to the present. What lurks behind our current technological regime: a power more angelic or more demonic? Again, the Christian task is always to ask what from our moment can be harnessed to spread the Gospel. The corollary is to ask what cannot be coopted but will, instead, twist our good intentions to harm.

Christianity’s Native Technology

Christianity has a native technology; it practically invented the codex. On the foundation of ancient Israel’s devotion to scripture, Christians bound their texts between two covers, saying, in essence: “Here is the context for understanding the parts: this whole text.” The story has a beginning, a climax, and an ending. We think about eschatology and a direction of history. You shouldn’t read the conquest of Canaan without thinking about Jesus’ command to turn the other cheek.

The creation of context is important, certainly, and there are at least two other salient aspects concerning a codex: its production and reception. The fiction writer George Saunders discusses the act of writing a short story as the struggle to set down your best, most nuanced self, sentence-by-sentence. In A Swim in the Pond in the Rain, he poses this question: “How long are you willing to work on something, to ensure that every bit of it gets infused with some trace of your radical preference?” Every fine-tuning shift – every comma, every verb tense and mood – is part of articulating what you want to articulate. It’s not that you become a better human per se. It’s that it takes time to develop a story that is uniquely yours.

And books need more than writers; otherwise, they simply collect dust. In Reader Come Home, Maryanne Wolf describes the book as a particular technology that creates a particular form of paying attention: deep reading. Skimming isn’t always bad. The daily news, for instance, probably should be skimmed. But it is slow work, thinking the kinds of thoughts that lead to profound insight into the human condition.

On both sides, then, a codex demands time. Saunders reminds us of the time it takes for the writer to attempt to articulate an original thought, Wolf of the time for the reader to read deeply and then to re-read, to probe and query, to underline and disagree. The algorithmic ecosystem of social media privileges the quick take and clannish hostility; it elevates the one most willing to say the most extreme thing, the least like our in-person selves, the least nuanced, the most prone to exaggeration. And that’s when you’re dealing with another human. A chatbot might tempt you to forsake all human interaction.

Technologies shape us in ways we must contemplate to see. It is seductive – to think we can save time, but creation is precisely that: time unfolding in space. The Christian technology of the book shapes us in ways adapted to that reality. The attention economy and its native technologies, by contrast, obscure the time and space of creation, shaping us in ways we need to examine.

If current sociological data like the kind explored by Haidt are even close to the truth, to think we can harness social media and AI seems naïve at best. At worst, it is complicity with wicked forces that corrupt and destroy the creatures of God. Consider the amount of energy AI data centers are using right now. Consider the political violence of our moment. Christians ought to be better at naming the wicked forces of the world, things that go beyond what non-Christian liberals critique.

Perhaps Christians should be more vocal in stating that it is better to focus on a text, a physical book, and to join a local community of people wrestling with how it impacts their lives on the ground. It is better to celebrate the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus with bread and wine – physical markers of God’s physical care for the physical creation God made – than to think our brains are all there is.

You don’t have to be a Luddite to recognize some past things are good and not every new thing is. In Genesis, the sons of the gods find the daughters of men attractive. They come down from heaven and mate with them. Certainly that was new. Before you know it, humanity is so wicked God decides to destroy creation with a cataclysmic flood. If you make deals with powers and principalities, and chaos follows.

You don’t have to be an AI doomer to think our moment is scary. You just need to read scripture to see that humanity has always been tempted to form liaisons with entities we don’t understand, entities that are not God, entities that may actually be harmful for us.

The church – that sacred mystery where the world and the kingdom overlap – must continuously ask whether a particular strategy to preach the Gospel faithfully uses the present culture, or is coopted by it. If Artificial Intelligence is simply one more development in our current media regime, one more aspect of the attention economy that pulls our attention away from the future, then we have enough evidence to begin to draw at least one conclusion.

The attention economy and its most recent births—algorithmic social media and AI—look more demonic than angelic, and we don’t make deals with demons. We exorcise them.

