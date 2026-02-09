The Holy Spirit—Augustine, Aquinas, and Palamas

The schism between East and West is an enduring wound for Christ’s Church. For nearly a millennium, the word filioque—“and from the Son”—has stood as a theological emblem of this division. It is often presented as an irreconcilable conflict: a fundamental disagreement about the inner life of God. Yet when we listen carefully to the greatest theologians from both traditions—St. Augustine and St. Thomas Aquinas from the West, and St. Gregory Palamas from the East—we hear not a simple contradiction but a profound harmony straining to be heard. Their collective witness suggests that the path to unity may lie not in one side capitulating to the other, but in a deeper, more nuanced understanding of how the Holy Spirit, the Lord and Giver of Life, is the eternal bond of love within the Holy Trinity.

The First Council of Constantinople (A.D. 381) definitively affirmed the full divinity of the Holy Spirit against the Pneumatomachi (Spirit Fighters). Expanding the Nicene Creed, it proclaimed the Spirit as “the Lord and Giver of Life, who proceeds from the Father.” This formulation was deliberate, safeguarding the monarchy of the Father as the sole principle and fountainhead of the Godhead. Subsequent councils at Ephesus (431) and Chalcedon (451) forbade any alteration to this Creed, declaring it a complete and sufficient statement of faith.

Yet in the West, the filioque first emerged in the patristic era, appearing in Western thinkers like Tertullian, St. Hilary, St. Athanasius (see the creed named for him), St. Augustine, and Leo the Great. In the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa, Augustine’s understanding of the Spirit’s procession first became integrated into Western Trinitarian theology. References to the filioque appear in several African and Gallican writings well before it was formally acknowledged or authorized by the Church. It was formally adopted at the Council of Toledo in 589 to combat lingering Arianism, emphasizing the Son’s co-equal divinity. Promoted by the Carolingian court, it was gradually inserted into the Latin Creed over Roman objections. By 1014, Rome accepted the alteration, creating a fundamental breach with the East that culminated in the Great Schism of 1054. The unilateral addition, from the Eastern perspective, violated conciliar authority and a core theological principle.

The theological foundation for the filioque was laid most powerfully by St. Augustine of Hippo in De Trinitate. For Augustine, the Holy Spirit is the personal bond of love between the Father and the Son. He reasons that if the Spirit proceeds from the Father alone, he would have no unique personal relation to the Son, blurring their distinction. Instead, Augustine teaches that the Spirit “proceeds principaliter from the Father, yet really from the Son too.” When Jesus says the Spirit “proceeds from the Father” (John 15:26), Augustine says (Tractates on the Gospel of John) he does not deny his role but, as is his custom, refers all things back to the Father, from whom he receives everything—including the power to spirate the Spirit.

St. Thomas Aquinas (in Summa Theologica, Part I, Question 36) builds systematically on this foundation. He identifies the processions in God with the inner acts of the soul: the Son proceeds as the “Word” of the Father’s intellect, and the Holy Spirit proceeds as the “Love” of the divine will. But love, Thomas argues, logically presupposes a word. “We only love what we first know and conceive in the mind.” Therefore, “just as human love presupposes a ‘word,’ the divine Love (Holy Spirit) must proceed from the divine Word (the Son).” For Aquinas, this is not optional but necessary to safeguard the personal distinction of the Holy Spirit within the one Godhead. The Spirit is the mutual love that Father and Son share, the “Holy Spirit” who is the living impulse of their divine communion.

From the Eastern perspective, this Western logic, while intending to protect the Trinity’s unity, risks conflating the persons and compromising the Father’s monarchy. It is here that the 14th-century theology of St. Gregory Palamas offers a clarifying lens and a potential bridge.

Palamas, a monk of Mount Athos and later archbishop of Thessalonica, drew on the earlier Cappadocian Fathers and St. Cyril of Alexandria to anchor the hypostatic origin of the Spirit in the Father alone. In The One Hundred and Fifty Chapters, he states unequivocally that the Spirit “derives his being from the Father,” and in his “manner of coming to be … he proceeds from him alone.” This safeguards the foundational principle that the Father is the sole source and cause of the Godhead.

Palamas does not, however, leave the Spirit in isolation from the Son. He offers a profound distinction that allows for a real, eternal relationship without making the Son a co-cause of the Spirit’s hypostasis (substance/essence). He describes the Holy Spirit as “the ineffable love of the Begetter towards the ineffably begotten Word himself,” a love that the Son also possesses and experiences. The Spirit, he says, “belongs also to the Son who possesses him from the Father as Spirit of truth, wisdom, and word.” This echoes Augustine’s mutual love but protects the Father’s monarchy: the Son’s role is possession and sending, not hypostatic causation. This “possession” and “resting in” the Son is not a passive reality. Palamas extends this relationship into the realm of the divine energies—the uncreated operations and life of God ad extra. He writes, “There the energy is truly one and the same, for the motion of the divine will is unique in its origination from the primary cause in the Father, in its procession through the Son and in its manifestation in the Holy Spirit.”

This is a crucial insight. Palamas’ essence-energies distinction—God’s essence (unknowable) versus energies (participable)—reframes the filioque. It perfectly distinguishes between the Spirit’s hypostatic coming to be (from the Father alone) and his eternal energetic manifestation (through the Son). The Spirit receives his personhood from the Father, but his eternal movement, his life-giving power, and his role as the love between Father and Son flows from the Father through the Son. This is something that has been achieved in The Anglican–Oriental Orthodox Agreed Statement of 2017. It distinguishes Theologia (intra-Trinitarian essence) from Economia (activities toward creation): the Spirit proceeds eternally from the Father alone, but is sent temporally through the Son.

When we place Augustine, Aquinas, and Palamas in dialogue, a more composite picture emerges, one that can bridge the schismatic divide. The Western filioque, as articulated by Augustine and Aquinas, is primarily concerned with the Spirit’s personal identity as the mutual love of the Father and the Son. Their focus is on the necessary relational opposition that distinguishes the persons within the one divine essence. They describe what Palamas would call the eternal energetic reality of the Spirit as Love.

The Eastern position, clarified by Palamas, is primarily concerned with safeguarding the hypostatic origin of the persons and the monarchy of the Father. The East affirms the Spirit’s eternal resting in the Son and his energetic procession through the Son but insists that the cause of his personal existence is the Father alone.

The potential for reconciliation lies in this very distinction. Could the filioque be understood by the West not as a statement about the hypostatic origin of the Spirit (which would violate the ancient councils) but as a theological affirmation of his eternal identity as the Love that proceeds from the Father and is possessed, manifested, and sent through the Son? This is precisely what Palamas’ theology of the divine energies allows. He provides a grammar to affirm what the West intends (that the Spirit is eternally the Spirit of the Son, the bond of their love) without violating what the East requires (that the Father is the sole fountainhead of divinity). The Spirit’s hypostasis is from the Father; his eternal loving activity is from the Father through the Son. These are two ways of speaking about the same triune mystery, not contradictory claims.

The filioque controversy need not be a permanent impasse. The theological tools for a sophisticated reconciliation are present in our shared tradition. By appreciating the distinct theological lenses of the West—focusing on relational opposition within the essence—and the East—distinguishing between hypostatic origin and energetic manifestation—we can begin to see the contours of a solution.

St. Gregory Palamas, often seen as a purely Eastern figure, can thus become a doctor of unity. His theology does not force the West to abandon its profound insights into the Spirit as Love but invites it to contextualize those insights within the framework of the Father’s monarchy. Similarly, he invites the East to recognize that the West’s intention was never to create “two fathers” in the Godhead, but to honor the perfect unity and communion of the Trinity.

Ultimately, the Holy Spirit, who is the personal Love of God, desires to heal the divisions in the body of Christ. By returning to our common fathers and listening to the full symphony of their thought, we can learn to confess our faith in the One who proceeds from the Father, who is the Spirit of the Son, and who, as the bond of love, alone can lead us back into the glorification of the Trinity undivided, and that would be the best way to celebrate the 1,700 years of the Nicene Creed.