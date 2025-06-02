Series Roundup: The Nairobi-Cairo Proposals & Canterbury Transition

In February 2025, Covenant hosted a series of essays on the Nairobi-Cairo Proposals from the Inter-Anglican Standing Commission on Unity, Faith, and Order (IASCUFO). Here’s a round up of those essays. Additionally we have essays on the transition at Canterbury.

A New Future for the Anglican Communion

by Graham Tomlin (February 12, 2025)

Bishop Graham Tomlin, chair of the IASCUFO introduces the Nairobi-Cairo Proposals.

The Nairobi-Cairo Proposals in Context

by Andrew Goddard (February 13, 2025)

The Nairobi-Cairo Proposals represent the fifth significant attempt to address challenges in the Anglican Communion, attempts which span decades.

The Time of the Anglican Communion

by Ephraim Radner (February 14, 2025)

The Nairobi-Cairo Proposals have a specific purpose, but Ephraim Radner discerns that they are built on a sweeping vision of the church that has beauty and persuasiveness.

The Nairobi-Cairo Proposals: Renewing the Instruments of Communion

by John Bauerschmidt (February 17, 2025)

Upholding Catholic and Apostolic faith and order, the Nairobi-Cairo Proposals recognize a global communion of churches whose leadership should shared by people from different regions and contexts.

What Unites the Communion?

by Benjamin Crosby (February 18, 2025)

For over a century, the Anglican Communion has been de-confessionalized, reduced to institutional relationships via the Communion Instruments. Given this reality, the IASCUFO recommendations are generously made.

Inculturation and Indigenization: An African Theologian’s Perspective

by Francis Omondi (February 19, 2025)

The task of indigenization and inculturation – making the universal local while still globally recognizable – is the next step beyond the current configuration of the Communion Instruments.

Communion Structures: The Vision Awaits the Time

by George Sumner (February 20, 2025)

What will be necessary now for the Anglican Communion to survive as a fellowship, at once expansive and capable of expressing what is normative?

‘Less Anglican and More Catholic’: One Visibly United Fellowship

by Christopher Wells (February 21, 2025)

Christopher Wells who serves as secretary for the IASCUFO brings our series on the Nairobi-Cairo Proposals to a close, calling for opportunities of encounter by which strangers can again become friends.

Essays on the Transition at Canterbury

Time for a Mary After a Martha? The Next Archbishop of Canterbury: Part One

by Graham Kings (February 10, 2025)

There have been six archbishops of Canterbury since World War II. Bishop Graham Kings offers a portrait of each to provide historical context for the transition.

Time for a Mary After a Martha? The Next Archbishop of Canterbury: Part Two

by Graham Kings (February 11, 2025)

Having provided historical context for the succession at Canterbury in the first essay, Bishop Kings considers the lead candidates and the selection process