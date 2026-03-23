Scriptural Figures of Death

Tell me what did you learn from the Tillamook Burn?

Or the Fourth of July?

We’re all gonna die.

—Sufjan Stevens, “Fourth of July”

“We’re all gonna die.” The season of Lent is a time for confronting the reality of death. A time for seeing not only that “We’re all gonna die,” but that you are going to die. That I’m gonna die.

Lent begins with a stark reminder of my death: with ashes smeared onto my flesh and those awful words: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” These words are addressed to me. They fill me with awe because they tell me the truth about myself: that I am a creature, and that I bear the damage of sin. They tell me this by applying to me the words the Lord God spoke to Adam after the Fall: “You are dust, and to dust you shall return” (Gen. 3:19).

“You are dust”—that is, I am a creature, formed by the Lord “from the dust of the ground” (Gen. 2:7). My life is a pure gift of God. I have nothing I have not received (see 1 Cor. 4:7). “And to dust you shall return”—that is, I am damaged, bearing the consequences of sin, “for the wages of sin is death” (Rom. 6:23).

As Paul Griffiths puts it, “Death is the clearest evidence we have, so clear as to be almost unambiguous, that we’re damaged and that we live in a damaged world.”—Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return. The ashes and the awe-full words teach me to humbly accept being a creature and to lament the damage of sin.

As Lent begins with the remembrance of my death, so it ends with the death of my Lord. It ends with the body of Jesus lying dead in the tomb. But it ends with the knowledge that his tomb shall soon be empty. That his death means the death of death. That he has borne the damage of death in order to make all things new. Confronting the reality of death, then, serves also to deepen my appreciation for what our Lord has done for us.

If Lent is a time to contemplate these realities, it seems fitting to consider several ways in which Holy Scripture speaks of death. I do not here attempt a systematic survey of “the kaleidoscopic presentation of death” in the Bible, such as Philip Johnston gives in his Shades of Sheol. Rather, I simply offer a series of reflections on a select few scriptural texts that employ striking figures of speech for death and, in this way, serve as memento mori. These texts say to me, “Remember that you must die.”

I

I want to begin with the words of the wise woman of Tekoa. She has been brought by Joab to David the king to try to convince David to reconcile with his son Absalom. (For the context, see 2 Sam. 13–14.) The woman employs a vivid image for death in the course of her conversation with the king. She says, “We must all die; we are like water spilled on the ground, which cannot be gathered up” (2 Sam. 14:14). This simile powerfully expresses the inevitability of death. A vessel of water tipped over, the precious liquid pooling on the ground. Our life is like that. We are powerless to gather it up, to prevent its evaporation, to stay its absorption into the dust.

The woman’s words to King David resonate with the king’s words at the death of his son. He says, “Can I bring him back again? I shall go to him, but he will not return to me” (2 Sam. 12:23). Both the king’s and the woman’s words express the irretrievable loss that occurs in the death of a human being. We have no power to retrieve the life that is lost in death. We can do nothing to bring back our darlings from death. Only God, who raises the dead (2 Cor. 1:9), can keep their lives from going to nothing.

The wise woman’s words remind me of a scene from my childhood: Once, I went to the milkhouse on our family farm to draw milk from the tank for us to drink. The valve on the tank was upside down, and when I tried to correct it, the whole valve came off and the milk came flooding out of the tank. I tried to stop the flow of milk, but I could not. It seemed that the whole tank of precious milk would drain onto the floor. Thankfully, my father was nearby and quickly replaced the valve and stopped the flow of milk and, with his gentleness, stopped the flow of my tears.

“We are like water spilled on the ground, which cannot be gathered up.” Not only does this figure express the inevitability of death, not only does it say to us, “We’re all gonna die,” it also suggests that something has gone wrong. The water has been spilled. This is not the way it should be. Our life was not made to be spilled. That it does run out like water onto the ground is a mark of damage. “Death,” as Paul Griffiths says, “is exactly as natural to us as circularity is to squares.”

II

At the end of Ecclesiastes, there is a poem about the waning of life and the approach of death. The translator Robert Alter calls it “haunting—and also mystifying.” The Hebrew text is very obscure in several places. Here is how the Authorized Version renders it:

Remember now thy Creator in the days of thy youth, while the evil days come not, nor the years draw nigh, when thou shalt say, I have no pleasure in them; while the sun, or the light, or the moon, or the stars, be not darkened, nor the clouds return after the rain: in the day when the keepers of the house shall tremble, and the strong men shall bow themselves, and the grinders cease because they are few, and those that look out of the windows be darkened, and the doors shall be shut in the streets, when the sound of the grinding is low, and he shall rise up at the voice of the bird, and all the daughters of musick shall be brought low; also when they shall be afraid of that which is high, and fears shall be in the way, and the almond tree shall flourish, and the grasshopper shall be a burden, and desire shall fail: because man goeth to his long home, and the mourners go about the streets: or ever the silver cord be loosed, or the golden bowl be broken, or the pitcher be broken at the fountain, or the wheel broken at the cistern. Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it. Vanity of vanities, saith the preacher; all is vanity. (Ecc. 12:1–8)

A long tradition of interpretation reads the poem as an allegorical depiction of the decay of the human body. For example, it takes “those that look out of the windows” as a reference to the eyes. Whatever the merits of this interpretation, the imagery of the poem is compelling as it stands. Qoheleth compares aging to the gradual decay of a great house: the activity that once characterized the household fades away; where there was once confidence and song, a fearful silence has descended; where there were once precious artifacts, lovingly handled, these now lie shattered and covered in dust.

The imagery of household artifacts lying broken in Verse 6 is what I find most poignant. Here are those lines again, this time in Alter’s translation:

Until the silver cord is snapped,

and the golden bowl is smashed,

and the pitcher is broken against the well,

and the jug smashed at the pit.

Two pairs of objects are described. The first two are luxuries, the last two workaday. In each case, the object lying snapped or smashed or broken speaks eloquently of absence. Can you imagine the silver cord lying lovely around that beautiful neck? Or the elegant fingers that once handled the golden bowl? Or the woman who once carried the pitcher to the well? The man who drank his fill from the jug? They are no longer here. There remain only the shattered pieces.

And these shattered artifacts suggest a sudden, and possibly violent, death of the human beings who once handled them. In the ruin of these things, I can almost see the one who held them falling suddenly, stricken by death. See the fingers suddenly clutch at the heart. See the shining bowl drop down and crash, ringing against the tiled floor. See yourself lying crumpled beside it.

Things of beauty and utility are broken. “All is vanity.”

III

Holy Scripture very often personifies death as an enemy. The psalmist speaks of death as a hunter, relentlessly pursuing its quarry, laying for it traps and snares:

The cords of Sheol entangled me;

the snares of death confronted me. (Ps. 18:5)

Elsewhere, death is likened to a ravening beast with an insatiable appetite. Thus, the prophet Habakkuk says of the arrogant:

They open their throats wide as Sheol;

like Death they never have enough. (Hab. 2:5; cf. Prov. 30:15–16)

And the Book of Job contains this terrifying image of the death of the wicked:

Eating his limbs and skin,

Death’s Firstborn eats his limbs,

tears him from his tent, his stronghold,

and sends him off to the King of Terrors. (Job 18:13–14, trans. Robert Alter)

Such texts remind me of frescoes on the walls of some Orthodox churches that depict Hell as a vast beast with black jaws gaping wide to swallow the damned.

Isaiah turns the image of death as a ravening beast against itself. The prophet declares that death itself will be swallowed up by the Lord:

He will swallow up death in victory;

and the Lord God will wipe away tears from off all faces;

and the rebuke of his people shall he take away from off all the earth:

for the Lord hath spoken it. (Isa. 25:8, AV)

St. Paul draws on this tradition when he names death as “the last enemy to be destroyed” (1 Cor. 15:26). By rising from the dead, Christ Jesus has dealt the deathblow to death, and it will be finally destroyed in the general resurrection on the Last Day. Quoting Isaiah’s prophecy, the Apostle proclaims our hope:

Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality. So when this corruptible shall have put on incorruption, and this mortal shall have put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, Death is swallowed up in victory. (1 Cor. 15:51–54)

IV

It seems to me that the image for death most characteristic of the New Testament is that of sleep. It is a way of speaking about death with precedence in the how our Lord sometimes spoke of death. For example, Jesus says of Jairus’ deceased daughter, “The girl is not dead, but sleeping” (Matt. 9:24 and par). Likening death to sleep is language that also lends itself readily to the belief in the resurrection of the dead; being raised from the dead is like being awakened from sleep. Even in the passage from 1 Corinthians, in which the dominant thought is of death as an enemy, even there, St. Paul can write, “We shall not all sleep” (1 Cor. 15:51). Of many other examples, I will quote just one: “For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him” (1 Thess. 4:13).

The great sonnet by John Donne expresses masterfully the view of death most determinative in the canon of Holy Scripture:

Death, be not proud, though some have called thee

Mighty and dreadful, for thou art not so.

[…]

One short sleep past, we wake eternally

And death shall be no more; Death, thou shalt die.

Death, thou shalt die. And yet, to comprehend the full power of these words, it will behoove us well, especially in Lent, to remember that we are dust, and unto dust shalt we return. Memento mori. “All we go down to the dust; yet even at the grave we make our song: Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia.” (Burial Office, Book of Common Prayer, 1979).