Resources on Romans for Working Preachers

For the last decade and a half, I’ve taught St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans to seminarians. Most of this teaching has taken place in the context of semester-long courses surveying the entirety of the New Testament, so I’ve had to agonize over how to distill what I want to say about Romans into the space of just one class period (which is to say, three short hours for the greatest letter ever written). But several times—like this current spring semester—I’ve been given the chance to teach a whole class on Paul’s masterpiece. What luxury—and what joy!

As I pondered what textbooks to assign, I was mindful that for 16 consecutive weeks this summer, preachers who use the Revised Common Lectionary will have the opportunity of preaching through large chunks of Romans. (Aside from the four Gospels, Romans shows up in a longer segment of weeks in the lectionary than any other biblical book does, underscoring its significance.) And so I thought of my students, not yet ordained, who may be looking ahead to some such future summer wondering how they might best mine the text of Romans and deliver it to their congregations homiletically. What resources could best equip them for the task? What could I suggest they purchase to keep on their bookshelves for years to come?

I ended up requiring two books and strongly recommending a third: all three of them are written by women, and two of them written by Episcopal priests. Let me commend each of them here briefly.

Beverly Roberts Gaventa, Romans: A Commentary. Maybe I can’t do better than to quote my endorsement for the companion volume of essays Gaventa published the year after the commentary appeared: “Beverly Roberts Gaventa has lived close to the fire of Paul’s letter to the Romans for most of her career. Working in the tradition of fellow volcanologists Karl Barth and J. Louis Martyn, she has done more than almost anyone on the contemporary scene to communicate the revolutionary heat that she has registered in this epistle.”

Those with ears to hear know that I was riffing on the famous accusation that another commentator on Romans, Ernst Käsemann, once leveled at his fellow Pauline scholars. Much modern commentary on Paul, particularly in the wake of Krister Stendahl, Käsemann considered to have “lost its past revolutionary fire and [to be] now planting conservatively laid out gardens on the petrified lava.” Let’s just say that, although Beverly Gaventa is retired from teaching and may well have a garden she now has time to tend, she’s one of the least staid, predictable hermeneutical horticulturalists you’ll ever come across. In her commentary, Romans is radical, ground-shifting, even revolutionary.

Fleming Rutledge, Not Ashamed of the Gospel: Sermons from Paul’s Letter to the Romans. Rutledge’s name will be familiar already to many readers of The Living Church. One of the first women to be ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church in 1977, she has lived out her vocation mostly as an itinerant preacher with one primary sermonic emphasis: The heart of the New Testament good news is that God justifies the ungodly—which emphasis Rutledge derives from Romans 4:5.

I am not aware of any other living preacher who so powerfully rearticulates the heart of evangelical theology: “Not the righteous / Not the righteous — / Sinners Jesus came to call” (Joseph Hart, “Come, Ye Sinners, Poor and Needy”). As Luther said, God does not find but rather creates the righteousness he looks for in us. We don’t show God how worthy we are and then receive his declaration of forgiveness and acquittal. Instead, we receive that declaration sheerly as a gift. Only on that basis are we then able to live a new life of virtue and holiness. Each one of Rutledge’s sermons on Romans hammers home this liberating gospel. In her own words, “Our gracious Lord does not wait for us to perfect ourselves. He sees us entangled in Sin and Death, and he comes to meet us and liberate us from the grip of this terrible Enemy.”

Susan G. Eastman, Romans: An Interpretation Bible Commentary. Standing within the same apocalyptic framework, Eastman’s commentary on Romans sounds many of the same notes as Gaventa and Rutledge’s books do, but with the twist that it’s written as a manual for working preachers. If Gaventa’s book does some academic heavy lifting, and if Rutledge’s book shows what relying on such heavy lifting in the pulpit may look like, Eastman’s book falls somewhere in between: it might best be thought of as a sort of homiletic workshop focused on Romans. It is not as technical as Gaventa’s commentary, and it is not exactly preaching, but it is intended as an aid for preachers. Every few sections are followed by an excursus titled “Reflections for Preaching and Teaching.” Like Rutledge, Eastman is an Episcopal priest, now retired from teaching at Duke Divinity School. She regularly preaches, and it shows.

I highly recommend all three of these books to anyone who cares about reading Romans well and passing on its happy news—that Jesus Christ has lived, died, and risen again to break the power sin and death wield over human lives and all creation.

As a bonus, anyone who reads these titles will have three vivid illustrations of how Pauline theology isn’t just a guy thing. These powerful books by studious women also stand on the shoulders of other female disciples of Paul: Gaventa dedicates her commentary to Phoebe of Cenchraea (see Rom. 16:1-2), the woman who first delivered Paul’s letter to Rome and probably read it aloud there, thus becoming the letter’s first interpreter.

Rutledge dedicates her sermons to Lou and Dorothy Martyn. Lou Martyn is one of the greatest 20th-century readers of Paul, and Dorothy, his wife, took Paul’s gospel into the realm of child psychology and development, assuring that it made contact with troubled human lives beyond academic ivory towers.

And Eastman dedicates her commentary simply: “For Beverly Gaventa.” As Gaventa once put it, Paul’s gospel obliterates all supposedly secure “places” where we each try to locate our value and importance, “even the most fundamental places of ethnicity, economic and social standing, and gender. The only location available for those grasped by the gospel is ‘in Christ.’” Thanks be to God.