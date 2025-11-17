Reflections on an Episcopal Election

In the past several months people shared with me that they were praying for me, and I am filled with gratitude. They were praying because I entered discernment and stood for election to be the 12th Bishop of North Dakota. I wasn’t elected but came in second.

Since the election, many have offered kind comments to me and have expressed sadness that I wasn’t elected. While I appreciate the kindness and concern, I am at peace with the decision and happy for the clergy, people, and bishop-elect of North Dakota. Being a candidate for election was a humbling and worthwhile experience. I learned new things about myself, experienced more of the wider Church, and met some wonderful people along the way. For all of it, I am thankful.

The journey to discerning the episcopate started with a conversation I had with a clergy friend in the exhibition hall at the 2024 Louisville General Convention. We were catching up when suddenly came the question, “Brandt, have you ever thought about being a bishop?” From that conversation came several others over time, me being told of the qualities people saw in me that they felt would make me a good bishop. A couple of diocesan profiles came to my attention. I read them and thought a combination of things: I wasn’t old enough; the needs of the diocese did not match with my skill set; it wasn’t the right time to leave my call; or I simply wasn’t feeling the call. After several occurrences of being encouraged to discern a call to the episcopate, I had to ask myself if I was hearing a call from God through these exchanges.

When North Dakota’s diocesan profile was released, I read it, considered the desired qualities for the next bishop, remembered the many conversations I had with several trusted colleagues throughout the preceding months, and discerned a possible episcopal call. Like Samuel, I asked God to “speak, for your servant hears” (1 Sam. 3:10). The main reason I entered North Dakota’s bishop search was to discern and obey God’s will, whatever it was. Before pushing the “submit” button on my application, I promised myself that whatever happened, if I didn’t make the final slate, or if I won or lost, I would trust the result to be God’s will. As soon as I was sure that I could keep that promise, I submitted my application.

There are two aspects from my experience that I would like to offer for reflection, particularly for those discerning a call to the episcopate. First, the call to ministry shouldn’t be discerned by yourself, but within a community. In Acts 1, two of Jesus’ disciples, Barsabbas and Matthias, are nominated by the community to take the place among the apostles vacated by Judas Iscariot. They were vetted by the community as potential leaders who could witness to Christ’s resurrection, guard the Church’s faith, unity, and discipline, proclaim the Word of God, and act in Christ’s Name for the reconciliation of the world (1979 BCP, p. 855).

There wasn’t any campaigning. It was a discernment process soaked in prayer and the guidance of the Holy Spirit. “Lord … show which one of these two you have chosen to take the place in this ministry and apostleship.” Through prayer, Matthias was chosen to become “enrolled with the eleven apostles” (Acts 1:15-26).

I appreciate that, in the Episcopal Church, bishop elections are like this process. Not only have I experienced it as an elector (for the current Bishop of Maryland), but I have also now done so as a candidate. Never did participating in North Dakota’s election feel like a campaign. From everything my fellow candidates and I offered the clergy and people of North Dakota, it was up to them, with the Holy Spirit’s guidance, to determine the missional direction their diocese would move in the time ahead. Because of the intentional focus on the Holy Spirit’s will in the process, forbidding any sort of campaigning, I was able to feel the prayers of the wider Church for me and join in its prayers for North Dakota.

There’s a Gospel song that says, “May the work I’ve done speak for me.” For every Christian, our work and character should be the qualities by which we receive the community’s call to a higher level of service. The Church offers all sorts of ways for its members to give service back to God for the benefit of his people. From such service, God calls some to higher roles, all ministries together used by him to accomplish his mission throughout the world. If a person asks if you’ve ever thought about a role, receive it with an open and discerning heart. In the question could be God’s call to a particular ministry or special form of service. In all things, we should let the Holy Spirit drive our discernment.

This brings me to my second but most important point—pray. Lay this call before God. Because of my resolve to accept whatever result came from North Dakota’s election, I feel at peace with it. And though I wasn’t elected, I believe God wanted me to be part of the discussion. I am still discerning what that purpose was and is. For all of us, when we don’t get the position or result we seek, we shouldn’t constantly mope about it. Dame Julian’s most famous remark is true: “All shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of things shall be well.” Having gone through the experience, I can attest to this truth. There are other places we can serve, other ways we can offer our gifts, and other gifts we can offer wherein we can share the love of Jesus. Prayer and trusting in God’s direction help immensely in discerning what comes next and how we can best serve him and his people.

I pray that with their new bishop, the Episcopalians of North Dakota will grow together as a Christian community, proclaiming Christ’s Gospel to others with faith and courage. For me, it remains a great joy and privilege to serve God’s people as a priest of the Church. For all who have prayed and supported me along the way, thank you for helping this be the joyful call it is to live.