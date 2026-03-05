A Liturgical Theology of Preaching—Preaching as Pastor

This is the fifth and concluding essay is a special series by the Rev. Dr. Nathan Jennings, Professor of Liturgics at Seminary of the Southwest. These essays have been presented in intervals through the winter of 2026. A “round up” with links to all five essays will be published tomorrow.

Part V. Preaching as Pastor

How do we Connect with Congregations? Some Heuristics for the Practice of Preaching

In this concluding essay in a series developing a liturgical theology of the Sermon, I will reflect more on pastoral implications, together with some practical tips that help to implement some of these liturgical theological insights. Please note, I am a liturgical theologian, not a scholar of homiletics. I submit these as personal insights that have helped me line up my liturgical theology to my preaching practice.

Love of God; Scripture; Congregation

The Holy Eucharist as a ritual action, and that as a mystagogy of the kingdom, connects the task of preaching with ascesis, with the call of discipleship and its disciplines of self-denial and self-awareness.[1] For us as preachers, Christian disciplines entail a commitment to the kind of ego reduction necessary to connect deeply with our congregations and bring them a connection to the God of Scripture.

We fail our parishioners when we do not love them as pastors and have our knowledge of their shared and individual sufferings ever in our hearts as we bring the Scriptures before them in love. We must preach to those who suffer.

Beginning with a Christian hermeneutic, a hermeneutic of charity, demands healthy spiritual self-preparation. We must become the kind of preacher who can preach grace by becoming open to, and able to recognize, grace in our lives and in the lives of others. The traditional Christian disciplines—prayer, fasting, almsgiving, meditation upon Scripture, psalmody, contemplation, examen, confession, direction—all these open us to grace and love: Love of God; love of the scriptures God has inspired; love of the congregation that God loves and has given into our cure. We must approach the preparation of our sermon as a spiritual discipline among these. When we do so, God will grant us the link between Scripture and congregation that just is our sermon’s message.

Notes on Finding Content

In the enactment of the Christian Eucharist, the sermon (1) connects the Word of God read to the incarnate Word of God gathered as this local church. The Sermon (2) proclaims the Gospel (even when other texts are preached), connecting a suffering people to the God of Scripture. The gospel proclaimed culminates all other readings, connecting the ancient text that was read as Word and gospel to the good news God has for his people gathered on this day, in this place, under these conditions.

We fail our congregations when we “muse on themes.” We must avoid offering something during the time of the Sermon that would more honestly be titled “reflections on themes suggested to my mind by the appointed Scriptures.” Sometimes we merely mention the Scriptures, then quickly leave them behind so that we can turn to the seemingly more important work of developing this suggested theme. This is not exegesis, friends in Christ. We must preach the Scriptures.

Resources for Exegesis

In the previous post, I developed an analogical hermeneutic for the preacher, in which we connect the Scriptures to our congregations by building analogies. I noted that we cannot build sound analogies if we do not interpret the literal sense of the Scriptures thoughtfully and carefully. There are many excellent resources available, but allow me to talk about two writers who have helped me the most.

For Old Testament exegesis, my approach has been completely transformed by the works of Jewish biblical theologian Jon Levenson. Levenson performs something unique in his scholarship, folding phenomenological studies of ancient cosmology and Ancient Near Eastern biblical studies into a post-critical frame. He has a particular emphasis on development of the doctrine of the resurrection over the unfolding development of the Old Testament canon. His work opens more than a social or political context for the literal sense, but also an archetypal and ritual understanding. Mary Douglas and Margaret Barker are other scholars in this vein who have helped me.

Whether you hold his positions theologically or not, N.T. Wright has been an excellent, knowledgeable, and relatable exegete of the New Testament. His evangelicalism leads him always to make connections with people. His scholarship has opened the world of “second temple Judaism” to me. His English-style evangelicalism also leads him to a radical Labor, post-imperialist approach that helps us make connections to how the text shows Jesus throwing down powers and principalities, and how he still does so in our day. His four “symbols” of the historically conjectural Second Temple Judaism—Temple, Law, People, Land—almost always unlock difficult texts of the New Testament for me, and bring new and vibrant meaning to the familiar texts.

Use of the Lectionary

No sermon need address every Scripture lesson. In fact, for rhetorical and pragmatic purposes, it has always proved best for me to focus on one text. It is also not necessary to preach the gospel lesson appointed. Any lesson may be the focus of the sermon, as determined through prayer by the faithful preacher. The Sermon preaches the Scriptures, whichever one among those appointed. In preaching one Scripture, the rite enacts the connection of all Scripture to the congregation. In this way, the Sermon does its part to allow the congregation to become the Scriptures, to become the Word of God incarnate, Christ’s corporate body on earth.

Notes on Rhetorical Form

On rhetoric, the following heuristics have worked for me, helping me to connect with my congregation, and as his vessel to connect the suffering to the God of Scripture, at the actual ritual moment of the Sermon’s delivery.

Make One Point and Repeat it

This is a simple rhetorical rule of thumb. It has been a long time since our collective attention span could make it through the classic “Three Points and a Poem” sermon of old. Like a thesis of an essay, the one Good Word we are trying to impart holds together in one sentence or phrase and is repeated for rhetorical effect. Especially in our day’s atrophying attention span, a simple and straightforward rhetorical strategy is called for so that congregants can walk away remembering at least one thing that was said.

A Note on Finding the Point: The Three Cs

My former colleague Micah Jackson, when he was Professor of Preaching at Seminary of the Southwest, taught me the Three Cs: Comfort, Celebrate, Challenge. The Three Cs help us discern the main point of the sermon. It is always the good news, but what form does that news take?

When we Comfort it is directly pastoral in nature. We comfort especially at those pastoral liturgies for grief, such as healing services and especially the Burial of the Dead. God walks alongside us in our suffering and does for us what we cannot do for ourselves. This sermon connects the liturgy and the sacrament to Christ’s presence as Good Shepherd and Great Physician; it connects us with the communion of saints; it connects us with absolution, healing, and fellowship.

When we Celebrate it is usually for a major event in the life of our community—for Easter, and other unique propers such as principal and major feast days, major events, and celebrations in our parish or its wider community. God has done for us what we could not do for ourselves, indeed, more than we could ask for or imagine. We connect to the Eucharist, to thanksgiving. This kind of sermon invites us to celebrate the occasion together, to offer our sacrifice of thanks and praise for the facet of the Christian mystery commemorated on the occasion.

When we Challenge, we draw attention to areas in our lives and in the life of our congregation, community, or nation, where we have fallen short. It is here that we bring the demands of love and issues of justice to our congregations. These sometimes correspond with certain solemn days in our church calendar: Ash Wednesday, Good Friday. Palm Sunday, Ingathering or Stewardship Sunday, to name a few. We connect with lament (praying Lamentations or using the Great Litany), with the Prayers of the People, with examination of conscience and Communion preparation, to the Confession and absolution.

When we challenge, we are still preaching the good news. We are still preaching grace. There is nothing we can do to earn salvation. But, as Christ sanctifies us in all holiness, there are “all such good works as have been prepared for us to walk in” (BCP p. 339). To rise to the great call of love, and to meet the demands of justice in our day, we must all the more let God do for us what we cannot do for ourselves and ask for knowledge of our part. When we pursue righteous causes without utter abandonment to God’s grace, we become self-righteous, and ego takes over. At our best, we guide our congregations in how to participate in the works of Christ, and then to practice those spiritual disciplines that get us out of God’s way. We must “watch and pray” (Matt. 26:41). Ask God to give us grace to bring Christ, his love, his justice, to others; grace to walk in love; and always, only, “through Christ, and with Christ, and in Christ” alone (BCP p. 375).

A Note on Anecdotes

Anecdotes are a part of the analogical reasoning of Christian homiletics. The anecdote adds yet another narrative or example that forms a connecting analogy to the Scripture being expounded and the life of the parish and its parishioners by providing a story or example that is more immediately relatable to the congregation. Thus, it is connective tissue, forming an analogical link between the Scriptures and the congregation. The link between Scripture and congregation is the sermon’s message. We should be able to write a sermon independent of any anecdotes and have it still hold together, cohere, and make a point that connects with the congregation, because of analogical reasoning.

I have noticed that I, and sometimes others, put the cart before the horse. We do well to remember not to make the sermon about the anecdote. Do not exegete and preach an anecdote and thus render the Scripture merely anecdotal. Use an anecdote, but do not preach it. It is the Scriptures we preach and proclaim. The anecdote is ancillary. It is purely rhetorical in function. But, like all good rhetoric, it is essential to what has come to be a “good” sermon in the tradition.

A Note on Personal Anecdotes

We must avoid drawing from our lives, and our family or histories, to find an anecdote. We need to take care not to blur boundaries in our professional and pastoral authority as pastors and preachers. We need to keep a boundary between the professional and the personal, between being a trusted pastor and our personal struggles. This care especially applies to our families and loved ones. We must treat our children with special care. Keep them out of it. (This is a surefire way to raise Priest’s Kids.) Do our family members, spouses, and children want to be featured in our sermons? Have we asked them?

This is a rule of thumb. There are times when personal anecdotes are perfect. There is a long-standing tradition in the church of testimonial. Testimonial is powerful, because showing how God’s grace is active in our personal lives has a kind of authority like no other. This can be used powerfully and pastorally to build hope and help people see God at work in their lives. But there is a danger in using personal anecdotes and in their overuse. It can blur pastoral and professional boundaries. We do not want to become our congregation’s primary example of what it means to be a Christian. It may be a good idea to use this rarely, judiciously, and perhaps after checking in with a trusted colleague first.

It goes without saying that we must avoid like the plague using the pulpit to work out our own stuff. Tell your story, discern your life narrative, with a pastor, with a discreet and understanding priest, a sponsor, a therapist. To be a pastor in our age, we need all these people on our team. When we’ve worked out our own stuff in appropriate and healthy ways, that will give us the emotional maturity, spiritual strength, and professional courtesy to bring healing and not harm to our congregations.

Find Your One Sermon

Some say that we all only have one sermon in us. I suppose this one is mine: “I have good news for you: God is doing for you what you cannot do for yourself. When you ask him for his will, he will always answer you. God will surprise you, again and again, every time you realize that God is doing for you what you cannot do for yourself.” And this surprising grace can be for a congregation, or any person therein. It can also give hope for entire peoples, nations, and tongues.

If it is true we all only have one real sermon in us, then mine might not be yours. But there is “one Lord, one Faith, one Baptism, one God and Father of all” (Eph. 4:5-6 / BCP p. 299). There is one gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I offer my reflection on the core of my proclamation of that one shared good news, to you, my colleagues, to invite you to reflect on what your one real sermon is. It may be the same, or similar. But it cannot be far from it. For there is only one good news, however pluriform its expression. Find your sermon, that proclamation of good news that God has given you to bear, your own unique witness.

[1] David W. Fagerberg, On Liturgical Asceticism (Washington, D.C.: The Catholic University of America Press, 2013).