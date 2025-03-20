In the Nicene Creed, we confess that “we believe in one holy catholic and apostolic Church.” But what do we mean by this confession?

This confession is best understood by grounding it in the larger redemptive-historical narrative of Scripture. “One holy catholic and apostolic Church” encapsulates a rich theological reality that is rooted in God’s covenantal promise and fulfillment.

“One” emphasizes the unity of the church, not as a human achievement, but as a work of the Triune God. The church is one because it shares in the unity of Christ’s body, in which all believers, regardless of race, class, language, ethnicity, or nationality, are united through faith.

The church is one because it is rooted in the unity of God’s redemptive plan through Christ. This unity is not a matter of organizational uniformity but is established by God through the reconciliation accomplished by Jesus (2 Cor. 5:19). The church is one body, made up of diverse members who are united through the Spirit, sharing one faith, one Lord, and one baptism.

“There is one body and one Spirit—just as you were called to the one hope that belongs to your call—one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all” (Eph. 4:4-6).

“Holy” refers to the church’s sanctification. It is not holy by virtue of its members, but because it is set apart by God through the finished work of Christ and is continually being sanctified by the Holy Spirit. This holiness is not merely individual but corporate, reflecting the call to be a people marked by God’s grace in the world.

Holiness is not something the church achieves through its efforts but is a gift of grace through the sanctifying work of the Holy Spirit. Though the church is made up of sinful people, it is called to reflect the holiness of its Lord, being continually conformed to his image. This holiness is both imputed (declared righteous in Christ) and imparted (progressive sanctification through the Spirit). In Christ, God calls us pure, perfect, righteous, and holy; and through the work of the Spirit, God makes us what he calls us.

“But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for his own possession, that you may proclaim the excellencies of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light” (1 Pet. 2:9).

“Catholic” refers to the universal scope and nature of the church, not to a particular denomination. This catholicity speaks to the church’s transcendence over geography, culture, and time. The church exists across the globe, united in its confession of Christ as Lord, and it stretches across the ages, including all believers from every era.

The gospel is not limited by geography, ethnicity, or culture. The church encompasses believers from every nation and tribe, unified by faith in Christ. It also spans time, meaning the church is connected with believers of the past, present, and future, all part of the one body of Christ. The catholicity of the church is a reminder that the church is God’s work, not confined to human boundaries or denominations.

“After this I looked, and behold, a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hands” (Rev. 7:9).

“Apostolic” means that church is founded upon and grounded in the teaching and witness of the apostles. The church is not built on human innovation but stands on the foundation of the gospel message as delivered by Christ, revealed to and through the apostles, and faithfully passed down through Scripture.

This means the church is always to return to the apostolic Word — the Scriptures — as its foundation. The church’s mission is to continue proclaiming the same gospel that the apostles received from Christ and entrusted to the church, ensuring that the faith once delivered to the saints remains central to its identity and calling.

“So then you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus himself being the cornerstone” (Eph. 2:19-20).

In reflecting on the phrase “one holy Catholic and apostolic church,” we are reminded that the church is not defined by its imperfections, failures, divisions, or sins but by God’s work in history through Christ. This draws our attention to a specific prayer about the church in Rite II, Eucharistic Prayer D: “Remember, Lord, your one holy catholic and apostolic Church, redeemed by the blood of your Christ. Reveal its unity, guard its faith, and preserve it in peace” (BCP, page 375).

The church’s unity, holiness, catholicity, and apostolic foundation all flow from God’s covenantal promises and are brought to reality through the redemptive work of Christ and the ministry of the Holy Spirit. These marks are not merely theoretical but are the lived experience of the church as it is shaped by the gospel and sent into the world to proclaim the good news.

This phrase from the creed, then, serves as a reminder that the church is one, holy, catholic, and apostolic because it belongs to the God who redeems and gathers his people from every corner of the earth into his kingdom.