On Calling a Priest: Asking the Right Questions

Calling a new priest is one of the most consequential decisions a congregation can make. A priest is not just a leader or an administrator but a spiritual guide, a preacher, and a shepherd of souls. Yet too often, the questions asked during clergy interviews fail to reflect the sacred nature of this vocation.

Instead of exploring a candidate’s relationship with Jesus, ministry theology, or vision for evangelization, search committees frequently focus on organizational skills, strategic planning, and conflict resolution. These are important topics, but they should never overshadow the fundamental question: Who is this person as a follower of Christ, and how will this person lead others into a deeper relationship with him?

As I look for my next call, I have had the opportunity to speak with various congregations. Each conversation has been different; each church has a set of hopes, anxieties, and visions for the future. Yet one interview stands out—not because of anything troublesome, but because of what it lacked.

The interview began as most do: questions about my background, ministry experience, and my approach to leadership. However, as the conversation progressed, I realized that we were not discussing some of the most central aspects of ministry. I had come prepared to talk about Jesus—to share who he is in my life and what he means to me.

I wanted to discuss how I approach preaching, whether I lean on notes or preach extemporaneously. I was eager to talk about evangelization, church vitality, and what it means to build a flourishing, Christ-centered community. But those topics never arose. Instead, the questions focused primarily on my secular background. While that part of my experience is valuable, it is not the core of my vocation. I left that conversation reflecting on how clergy searches can better reflect the spiritual heart of ministry.

That said, I recognize that hiring committees face real challenges. Most committees are composed of lay leaders who may not have theological training, and their concerns about financial sustainability, church growth, and conflict resolution are not misplaced. A congregation that has experienced leadership instability or financial struggles will naturally be inclined to ask about practical matters. But the challenge lies in ensuring that these practical concerns do not overshadow the deeper spiritual questions that should be central to any clergy discernment process.

The Book of Common Prayer (1979) provides clear guidance on the role of clergy. The Ordination service reminds us that a priest is called to “proclaim by word and deed the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and to fashion your life in accordance with its precepts.” The priest is to “love and serve the people among whom you work, caring alike for young and old, strong and weak, rich and poor.”

These vows highlight that a priest is neither a nonprofit executive nor a mere administrator. A priest is a pastor, theologian, preacher, and spiritual guide, entrusted with the care of souls. The process of calling a priest should reflect these deeper dimensions, ensuring candidates are not merely evaluated for management skills but for their ability to teach, guide, and nurture faith. When hiring committees focus primarily on efficiency and leadership—while overlooking spiritual formation—we risk losing sight of what the Church is about. The Church is not just an institution to be managed; it exists to cultivate faith, proclaim the gospel, and shepherd God’s people. Prioritizing spiritual formation in clergy discernment ensures that a church remains anchored in its mission, not just its operations.

Evelyn Underhill, in Concerning the Inner Life, reminds us that “we are the agents of the Creative Spirit in this world,” and that “the inward vision and the outward work must be woven together to form a real priesthood.” This insight is critical for any hiring committee seeking a new priest. The best clergy interviews allow for honest conversation, in which candidates can share their hearts for ministry, love for Christ, and understanding of the sacraments.

Questions about sermon preparation, how one nurtures discipleship, and how to form a community of faith are the questions that matter. What does it mean to lead people in prayer? What does it mean to sit at the bedside of a dying parishioner and offer last rites? What does it mean to break bread at the altar and invite people into the mystery of Christ’s presence? These questions are at the heart of the vocation.

At the same time, we must acknowledge that administrative skills and pastoral leadership are not mutually exclusive. A priest who lacks organizational competence may struggle to implement evangelism, lead Christian education programs, or foster a sustainable parish life. The issue is not that hiring committees ask about leadership and management but rather that these concerns should be placed in the broader context of a priest’s spiritual and theological leadership. A well-rounded interview will incorporate both aspects, ensuring that the congregation discerns a candidate who is both faithful and effective in ministry.

Many churches struggle with the reality of declining attendance and the need for clergy who can not only maintain a congregation but revitalize it. In such cases, hiring committees may be tempted to focus on candidates with strong administrative skills, hoping they can turn things around in the way a corporate executive might. But church renewal does not happen through strategic planning alone—it happens through a deep commitment to mission, worship, and discipleship. Clergy must be prepared to lead people into a deeper relationship with Christ, and any search that does not prioritize that calling risks missing the mark entirely.

Further, the role of a priest is not just inward-facing but also outward-facing. A priest is not only responsible for the pastoral care of the congregation but also for engaging with the wider community. Strong preaching, an ability to form relationships outside the church walls, and a heart for outreach are all essential qualities in today’s clergy. How does a candidate see the priest’s role in the broader community? What does evangelism look like in a modern context? These are essential questions that should be central to any clergy interview.

Furthermore, the interview is not just an opportunity for the congregation to assess a candidate—it is also a chance for parishioners to express who they are and what they value. The questions a church asks tell a candidate what kind of community is doing the search. Is it a congregation that stresses liturgical beauty? Is this church deeply committed to serving the poor? Is it seeking a rector who will bring theological depth to teaching? By asking the right questions, parishes not only discern the right candidate but also helps potential rectors understand their unique identity, their particular “kingdom charism,” and the ways in which they hope to grow in faith and mission.

Every search process is a learning experience, and each church has certain priorities. A priest is not just a professional. A priest is a witness to Christ, a bearer of the Word, and a servant of God’s people. The questions we ask should reflect that reality.

For those involved in searches, I encourage you to ask the right questions. Ask about Jesus. Ask about prayer. Ask about evangelization, preaching, and the sacraments. These are the questions that matter, and these are the questions that will lead you to the right priest—not just someone who can do the job, but someone who is called to it.