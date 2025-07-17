Icon (Close Menu)

David Goodhew

How Much Influence Will the Anglican Communion Have in Choosing the Next Archbishop of Canterbury?

Five representatives of the wider Anglican Communion will help to choose the next Archbishop of Canterbury. But new data show that the Communion has radically changed, and this raises questions about the process. The online World Christian Database gives the best data on the current size of the Communion. Numbers last recorded in 2020 show that global Anglicanism has doubled in the past 50 years.

As it continues to increase by about one million a year, there are about 100 million Anglicans, as of 2025. This is the result of massive growth in the global South, while Anglicanism in the global North has mostly shrunk. Talk of Anglicanism’s demise is the opposite of the truth.

Please continue reading this essay (June 6, 2025) in Church Times

The Rev. Dr. David Goodhew is vicar of St. Barnabas Church, Middlesbrough, England, and visiting fellow of St John’s College, Durham University.

