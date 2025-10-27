Education & Truth in an Age of Relativism (Part 1)

There is a quip attributed to Bishop Fulton Sheen, the late Catholic apologist: “When a man leaves a classroom with only information, he leaves with a full head and an empty heart. But when he leaves with wisdom, he carries a fire.” The wit, and indeed the sting, of this observation lies in the claim that education, if it remains at the level of technique and data, produces nothing more than clever devils. When, however, it transcends information and becomes an initiation into wisdom, it sets aflame the heart, the mind, and the will. Sheen’s humour, often hiding a scalpel’s edge of seriousness, reminds us that education is never neutral. At its heart lies a vision of what it means to be human, and that vision determines both the goals and methods of teaching.

In the context of independent schools in South Africa—institutions that stand at the very intersection of responsibility, diversity, and critique—the notion of excellence in education cannot be reduced to an administrative target, or a phrase stamped on marketing brochures. Rather, it must be wrestled with as a moral, cultural, and spiritual imperative. Independent schools, whether historically Anglican, Catholic, Jewish, Islamic, or secular, are entrusted not only with shaping the intellectual capacity of the young but with forming their moral imagination and their civic responsibility. The destiny of nations rests on how a generation is educated; and the destiny of souls, one might add, is deeply influenced by how truth is presented, lived, and embodied in the school.

The concept of excellence, I propose, is inseparable from the pursuit of truth. And truth, in turn, demands objective values that transcend the shifting sands of relativism. If education seeks only to prepare learners for employability, or for social advantage, then it has failed to attend to its deeper task. But if education aims to orient the mind and heart toward truth, then it not only equips learners for worldly success but anchors them in eternal meaning.

Educational excellence must be rooted in truth understood both classically and theologically: in the Thomistic vision of truth as the conformity of the mind to reality, in the Radical Orthodoxy of John Milbank that restores theology to the center of human knowing, and in the virtue pedagogies of Aristotle and Aquinas that still resonate with African ethical frameworks. Parker Palmer, for example, has argued that courage is required to teach truthfully. And African folklore pedagogy reminds us that learning is a communal quest shaped by narrative and symbol.

Most importantly, there is a need to recover the language of virtue and the sacramental imagination, specifically the conviction that education is never merely about intellectual acquisition but about becoming fully human in Christ. As St. Augustine wrote: “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you” (Confessions I.1). That restlessness, if not directed to truth, will be directed toward every manner of counterfeit and distraction. Education, therefore, becomes the noble art of directing restlessness toward God, and in so doing, forming young lives capable of wisdom, compassion, and justice.

What is Educational Excellence?

The word excellence today is too often hijacked by metrics. Schools boast of league tables, percentages, university acceptance rates, sporting trophies, and cultural accolades. While these are not insignificant measures of achievement, they are insufficient measures of excellence. For the Christian tradition, excellence (virtus) is not comparative but teleological. It is less about outperforming others and more about living in accord with one’s true end (telos).

St. Thomas Aquinas, building upon Aristotle, defined virtue as a habitus operativus bonus—a stable disposition toward the good (ST I-II, q.55, a.3). Excellence, therefore, is not an event or an outcome, but a character formed through repeated habits, directed by reason, and perfected by grace. Educational excellence is achieved when learners are enabled to become what they are created to be: bearers of the divine image, seekers of wisdom, servants of the common good.

Parker Palmer echoes this insight in modern language. In The Courage to Teach (1998), he argues that “good teaching cannot be reduced to technique; good teaching comes from the identity and integrity of the teacher.” Excellence, then, is never merely institutional but deeply personal. It is not the possession of the school as a corporate entity but the embodiment of the teacher who lives with integrity, and the learner who is awakened to the truth.

Excellence must therefore be understood not as a trophy but as a way of life. And this way of life is profoundly sacramental. It discloses something of God’s beauty, goodness, and truth in the lives of students formed in classrooms, chapels, playing fields, and art studios. To strive for excellence is, in fact, to participate in God’s perfection: “Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect” (Matt. 5:48).

Here lies a challenge to our age. Too often, schools are tempted to reduce excellence to a marketing strategy or a performance indicator. But excellence must remain a theological category: the flourishing of human beings who are being conformed to Christ, the true image of humanity. It is in him that the fullness of excellence is revealed, for he is “the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6).

Truth is the Foundation

At the heart of educational excellence lies a concept much neglected in modern pedagogy: truth. The postmodern suspicion of “grand narratives” and the relativizing of truth to perspective have, in many cases, paralyzed teachers from naming any reality as objective. To claim that something is true is, in some circles, regarded as arrogant, oppressive, or even violent. Yet, as Pope Benedict XVI reminded us, a dictatorship of relativism is far more destructive than the humble acknowledgment of truth, for relativism robs us of the very possibility of dialogue. If nothing is true, then nothing matters; if everything is relative, then nothing can be held in common.

St. Thomas Aquinas classically defined truth as the adequation of the mind with reality (ST I, q.16, a.1). To know truly, then, is to align our understanding with what is. In education, this means that the task of teaching is to introduce learners to reality in all its splendour—not simply to subjective impressions or private constructions, but to the given order of the world. The sciences reveal the intelligibility of creation; the arts disclose its beauty; history narrates its unfolding; and theology unveils its deepest meaning in the Creator.

John Milbank’s Radical Orthodoxy presses this point further. For Milbank, truth is never neutral; it is theological. Secular reason, when divorced from its theological roots, becomes nihilistic. To pursue truth, therefore, is to situate knowledge within the horizon of God’s self-revelation. Educational excellence, then, must be understood as participation in divine wisdom. It is not simply about accuracy of information, but about the shaping of the human mind and heart in the light of God.

Parker Palmer, though writing from a different angle, converges with this insight. For Palmer, truth is not an object “out there” to be mastered, but a reality that emerges in the relational field between teacher, student, and subject. Truth is personal and communal. “We are,” he writes, “knowers who are in relationship with the known” (The Courage to Teach, 1998). This relational understanding resonates deeply with Christianity: truth is ultimately a Person. Educational excellence, therefore, is a matter of forming persons in relationship with Truth himself.

This has profound implications for schools in South Africa. In a society marked by deep wounds of inequality, corruption, and historical fracture, relativism can become a convenient excuse for evading moral responsibility. If “my truth” is all that matters, then no one can be held accountable to a higher standard of justice or virtue. But if truth is objective, rooted in God and accessible through reason illumined by faith, then learners can be called to live in integrity with it. Excellence means not simply succeeding on examinations, but living truthfully in the world.

Here African wisdom offers an indispensable corrective to Western individualism. In African philosophy, truth is not merely correspondence but coherence with community and harmony with creation. The Zulu proverb “Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu”—a person is a person through other people—suggests that truth cannot be privately hoarded but must be lived relationally. The Akan notion of sankofa (“go back and fetch it”) reminds us that truth is not only future-oriented but rooted in the retrieval of wisdom from the past. Thus, African folklore pedagogics place the pursuit of truth within the communal hearth, through proverbs, storytelling, and ritual, grounding truth in memory and shared life.

To defend truth in education, then, is not an act of arrogance but of humility. It is to admit that reality precedes us and that we must conform to it. Excellence requires that we train our students not only to think critically but also to think truthfully—to measure their judgments against the reality of God’s creation and the moral order inscribed within it. As Augustine cautioned: “Do not wander far and wide but return into yourself. Deep within, the truth dwells” (De Vera Religione 39).

Virtue Ethics and the Formation of Character

If truth is the foundation of education, then virtue is its form. Excellence is not only knowing rightly but living rightly. Can virtue be taught? The question echoes down the centuries from Socrates in Plato’s Meno to the contemporary classroom. The answer of the Christian tradition is an emphatic yes—though not by mere instruction alone.

For Aristotle, virtue is cultivated through habit. One becomes just by doing just acts, temperate by practicing temperance, courageous by confronting fear with reason. Aquinas baptizes this insight, teaching that the human person is capable of acquiring the cardinal virtues (prudence, justice, fortitude, temperance) through habituation and reason, but that these are elevated and perfected by the theological virtues (faith, hope, and charity) infused by grace (ST I-II, q.62, a.1). Thus, virtue education requires both human effort and divine gift.

In the African ethical tradition, virtue is never an isolated achievement but always communal. The Nigerian philosopher Ifeanyi Menkiti argues that personhood is a moral achievement, gained through participating in the moral community (Menkiti, Person and Community in African Traditional Thought, 1984). The community forms the individual through rites, stories, and discipline, so that virtue is learned in belonging. Similarly, Kwame Gyekye insists on the balance of communal responsibility and individual moral agency (Tradition and Modernity, 1997). Thus, African ethics reinforce the Thomistic point: virtue is both personal and communal, both habit and gift.

Can we teach virtue? Yes—by creating schools that embody communities of practice, where justice is modeled, where patience is rewarded, where truthfulness is prized, and where compassion is enacted. Teachers, as Aquinas notes, are moral exemplars; their lives preach more loudly than their lessons. Students learn virtue not merely by reading about it, but by seeing it embodied in those they admire.

Here Parker Palmer’s insistence on the integrity of the teacher becomes crucial. The courage to teach is the courage to be transparent: to let students see a life wrestled into integrity, not a facade of perfection. Palmer reminds us that good teaching “comes from the identity and integrity of the teacher”—that is, from virtue embodied.

Virtue education is not moralism. It is not about imposing rigid codes but about forming freedom—the freedom to choose the good joyfully. As Pope Benedict XVI argued in Caritas in Veritate (2009), authentic development is impossible without virtue, for without truth and love, freedom collapses into license. In schools, therefore, virtue education is the very condition of excellence: it shapes students not only to succeed but to live meaningfully, responsibly, and sacrificially.

A humorous aside might help here. A student once asked a teacher of philosophy, “Can you prove that virtue pays?” To which the teacher replied, “Yes—but it does not pay very well!” The truth is that virtue does not always lead to worldly advantage. Often, it costs dearly. Yet, as the gospel insists, it is the pearl of great price (Matt. 13:46). To form students in virtue is to teach them that true excellence is not always rewarded by the world, but always vindicated by God.

In the second part of this essay I will explore African folklore pedagogies and the sacramental imagination.