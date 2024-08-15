Icon (Close Menu)

Calvin Lane | Jonathan Mitchican

Covenant Classics: Ave, Maria

Today is the feast of Saint Mary the Virgin, Mother of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Whether we celebrate this day her assumption into heaven, or her dormition, or, with characteristic Anglican reserve, keep the particulars of the occasion nondescript, her role in the economy of salvation is undeniable. That God chose to have a mother lies touches upon the heart of the mystery of salvation, because it signals the Lord’s desire to share with us in all things so that we might share with him in all things.

To mark the occasion, I’ve pulled up a couple Covenant classics on the Blessed Virgin for your edification. The first is from Covenant‘s new editor, who is stepping into the role this week.

He has her eyes

The second considers the weird, wild, and wonderful character of embodiment.

Our bodies are magic

