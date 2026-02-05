Constantinople to Crete: Ecumenism & the Conciliar Tradition in the 21st Century

In Istanbul’s Fener district, where the Ecumenical Patriarchate looks out over the Golden Horn, I sometimes slip into Evening Prayer as incense thickens the air and chant gathers its steady courage. Sea salt rides in through an open door; beeswax warms under small flames. The senses do what arguments cannot: they remind you that the Church’s long search for unity has always been lived, local, embodied.

This city—Constantinople, “New Rome”—hosted decisive councils: Constantinople I (381), II (553), and III (680–81), and it still carries the memory of a “Constantinople IV” whose numbering remains contested (869–70 in the Latin reckoning; 879–80 often treated as the counterpart in the Greek). What does it mean to speak of conciliar life from a place where the council is not a museum label but an urban aftertaste? Perhaps this: in an age of bruised credibility—scandals eroding trust, communities demanding accountability, cultures pulling Christians into rival moral imaginations—conciliarity is not nostalgia. It is a tested grammar of communion.

The early councils forged a shared inheritance. Orthodox, Catholics, and Anglicans all look back—however differently—to the first seven ecumenical councils as a common doctrinal backbone. They clarified the Church’s confession not by solitary decree but by patient discernment: bishops gathered, argued, listened, prayed, and sought language capable of serving the truth without crushing the local church’s voice. Constantinople I completed the creed that many Christians still recite, anchoring worship in a shared confession shaped through common deliberation rather than private inspiration.

To navigate today’s landscape, it helps to name terms precisely. Conciliarity denotes an authoritative episcopal gathering for doctrine and governance: councils that intend to speak for the Church in a public, binding way. Synodality emphasizes a sustained practice of “walking together” in discernment, with the whole people of God—bishops, clergy, laity—learning to listen and to speak truthfully.

Orthodox sobornost evokes a consensus-shaped communion, wary of majoritarian shortcuts and suspicious of unity that feels “imposed.” Anglican dispersed authority distributes discernment across instruments of communion—bishops, primates, synods—without locating a final decision in a single juridical center. These are not rival religions; they are different emphases within a shared challenge: how to hold local freedom and universal coherence together. And here one further term matters: reception. A council’s words must become the Church’s life; otherwise unity remains ink. The Council of Florence (1439) stands as a sober reminder that agreements can be signed yet fail to be received at the level of ecclesial imagination and parish belonging.

Vatican II embodied a Catholic retrieval of conciliar life, describing the Church as a communion in which bishops exercise collegial responsibility in union with the Bishop of Rome (Lumen gentium). In recent decades, the Catholic emphasis on synodality has aimed to make that communion audible—less a pyramid issuing instructions, more a body learning to discern.

ARCIC’s work on authority presses the same nerve: universal primacy should be understood as a service within a conciliar and collegial communion rather than as domination. And ARCIC III has extended this instinct into a demanding field: how the Church discerns right ethical teaching—consciously adopting a method shaped by receptive ecumenical learning and refining a draft Agreed Statement at its Melbourne plenary (October 5–11, 2025), with further review slated for early 2026.

Orthodoxy’s Holy and Great Council (Crete, 2016) tested these questions under pressure. Ten of 14 autocephalous churches participated; others stayed away, citing procedural and ecclesiological concerns. Yet even contested gatherings can generate real fruit—especially when followed by sustained dialogue that asks whether texts “land” in the Church’s daily life.

In the Catholic–Orthodox theological dialogue, that work is visible in the Alexandria plenary (2023) and in the Coordinating Committee’s meetings in Bari (June 3–7, 2024) and, most recently, Rethymno, Crete (September 8–12, 2025). The arc is instructive: not one dramatic breakthrough, but patient continuity—drafts, revisions, communiqués—always returning to the same pastoral test Florence dramatizes. At Rethymno, the committee worked directly on draft texts concerning Filioque and Infallibility, decided to treat the infallibility draft first, and moved into revision with the explicit hope of preparing a text for plenary consideration in the coming year.

Lambeth offers Anglican candor about authority’s limits. The Lambeth Conference can articulate shared counsel, but it does not function as an ecumenical council; its resolutions carry moral weight while relying on reception across provinces. The afterlife of Lambeth 1998—especially Resolution I.10—illustrates both the honesty and the fragility of dispersed authority: statements can be clear and remain contested, unevenly received, or actively resisted across a global communion. Lambeth 2022 leaned into a different register, framing “calls” meant to deepen discipleship and invite wider participation. Phase 3 of the Lambeth Conference journey has explicitly been about carrying those calls into local settings—an intentional season of reception, conversation, and “adding your voice” in the life of the Communion.

From Balat’s steep lanes—where laundry lines sway between weathered facades and small workshops keep their doors half-open—you can feel how close lives sit to one another. A short walk brings you back toward Fener, and with it the Phanar’s quiet gravity: the sense that Christian history here is not an archive but a neighborhood.

Istanbul offers a daily parable: closeness without communion, shared streets without a shared table. The “near neighborhood in schism” is not a metaphor but a geography. It makes conciliarity feel urgent, not academic—because when communion is fractured, the cost is borne by ordinary people trying to learn Christian fidelity without inheriting Christian bitterness.

And yet pastoral life also reveals what official dialogue sometimes struggles to express: conciliarity is not primarily bureaucratic. It is pneumatic. A monk speaking with Anglican laity after vigil, a Catholic parishioner learning to speak of Orthodox neighbors not as rivals but as kin, an Anglican priest teaching the creed as shared inheritance—these are small rehearsals for unity. They also expose the difference between procedural agreement and ecclesial conversion. Conciliarity without reception becomes paper; reception without shared teaching becomes sentiment. The conciliar tradition calls for both: a discernment structured enough to be accountable, and a reception deep enough to become habit.

This is one reason the 1,700th anniversary of Nicaea has mattered so much in lived ecumenism. In 2025, churches marked the anniversary with conferences, symposia, and shared prayer—public reminders that the creed preceded our hardened separations, and that common confession can still become common witness. Covenant hosted a series of essays from a range of ecumenical authors—Evangelical, Anglican, Catholic, and Orthodox. The Rethymno communiqué links the anniversary to hope for a renewed ecumenical encounter at the highest level—precisely because the world’s fractures make Christian unity more than an internal housekeeping project.

What would it look like to rediscover conciliarity now—not as romantic revival, but as pragmatic renewal for the Church Catholic? Three steps seem both concrete and ecumenically realistic:

Joint Working Groups. Move beyond “observers” to mixed bishop–clergy–laity commissions addressing shared crises—safeguarding, poverty, migration, climate stewardship—in which moral witness can be coordinated even amid unresolved doctrinal divergence. And why not convene some of this work in historic crossroads like Istanbul or Crete, where memory disciplines the conversation into humility?

Reception Pathways. Treat reception not as an afterthought but as a spiritual practice: local teaching, parish-level catechesis, transparent feedback loops, and shared ecumenical formation so that what is said in documents is tested where the Church lives. This “receptive” posture—learning from another communion’s strengths without pretending away difference—also echoes ARCIC III’s method of receptive ecumenical learning.

Synchronized Local Synods. Run parallel consultations across traditions on authority and communion over a defined period, then offer a concise common statement deliberately crafted for reception—short enough to be teachable, strong enough to be accountable, humble enough to invite genuine affirmation rather than defensive critique.

In this city of layered faiths—from faded mosaics to unfinished dialogues—conciliarity beckons. Not as nostalgia for an imagined golden age, but as a disciplined hope: unity pursued through accountable discernment, tested by reception, sustained by patience. From Constantinople to Crete, the conciliar tradition whispers a stubborn invitation. The Church’s unity is not a slogan. It is a practice—learned slowly, lived locally, and, by grace, made visible.