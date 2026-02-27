Christ Our Priest: The Letter to the Hebrews & Psalm 110

It’s no great insight to say that Hebrews 5–7, with its discussion of Christ as high priest, draws on Psalm 110, especially verse 4: “The LORD has sworn and will not change his mind, ‘You are a priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek.’” But there’s more going on than a mere reference haunting the author. The claims made in Hebrews 5–7 about Christ as the final priest who establishes access to God are structured by the internal sequence of Psalm 110:4. One might argue that this verse from the psalms provides the generative core of the letter’s priestly theology.

The author of Hebrews cites or alludes to Psalm 110:4 more frequently than any other Old Testament text and applies it exclusively to Jesus. Significantly, no other New Testament author applies Psalm 110:4 to Jesus, and no Second Temple Jewish text interprets the verse messianically, despite widespread interest in Melchizedek in sources such as Jubilees 13:25–27, 11Q13, and the writings of Philo and Josephus. In other words, the author of the Hebrews was doing something distinctive, even innovative. In chapters 5–7, the letter is not merely passing on a preexisting messianic tradition.

Psalm 110:4 functions not as a supporting proof text or occasional citation but as the theological and literary spine of the argument. Each phrase of Psalm 110:4 governs a distinct stage in the author’s exposition, and I’ll unpack each part in this short essay:

“The LORD” is developed in Hebrews 5:1–10 “Has sworn and will not change his mind” is expounded in Hebrews 7:20–22, with preparatory reflection in Hebrews 6:13–20 “Forever” is explained in Hebrews 7:23–25 “According to the order of Melchizedek” is unfolded in Hebrews 7:1–19

Taken together, these exegetical units establish that Jesus’ priesthood is divinely appointed, confirmed by oath, eternal in duration, superior in rank, and effective in accomplishing what the Levitical priesthood could not—namely, lasting and reliable access to God.

Divine Appointment and Timing

Hebrews introduces its argument by emphasizing continuity between Jesus and Aaron before asserting superiority. Hebrews 5:1–10 outlines two essential qualifications for high priesthood: appointment by God (5:4) and the ability to sympathize with human weakness (5:2–3). Aaron fulfills both requirements, and Hebrews argues that Jesus does as well.

Jesus does not exalt himself to become high priest (5:5a) but is appointed by God, as confirmed through the juxtaposition of Psalm 2:7 and Psalm 110:4 (5:5–6). The introductory formula “the one who spoke to him” places the emphasis squarely on God as the appointing agent, corresponding to the opening word of Psalm 110:4: “The LORD.” Hebrews thus grounds Jesus’ priesthood not in self-assertion or inherited status but in divine initiative.

While Psalm 2:7 (“I will tell of the decree of the LORD: He said to me, ‘You are my son; today I have begotten you’”) is often interpreted here as grounding Jesus’ priesthood in his sonship, it is as likely that this is chronological rather than ontological. Psalm 2:7 is consistently used in resurrection and exaltation contexts (Heb. 1:5; Acts 13:33; Rom. 1:4), and the same temporal logic governs its use in Hebrews 5. The author’s concern is not to assert that Jesus is eternally priest because he is eternally Son, but to explain when and how Jesus was appointed to priesthood within the unfolding economy of salvation.

Hebrews 5:7–8 emphasizes Jesus’ prayers, supplications, and learned obedience through suffering, particularly suffering unto death. Through this obedient suffering, Jesus fulfills the requirement of sympathy articulated in Hebrews 5:2–3. His full participation in human weakness qualifies him to act representatively on behalf of humanity. Only after this obedience does Hebrews describe Jesus as having been brought to completion and designated high priest according to the order of Melchizedek (5:9–10). Whether these actions are understood as strictly sequential or coincident, the author of the letter clearly situates Jesus’ priestly appointment after his obedient suffering.

This temporal reading is reinforced later when Hebrews speaks of another priest “arising” (7:11) and of Jesus “becoming” high priest (7:16). These expressions indicate the assumption of office rather than the eternal possession of one. Hebrews thus develops the opening clause of Psalm 110:4 by emphasizing that it is the Lord who appoints Jesus as high priest, and that this appointment follows Jesus’ fulfillment of the vocational requirements of priesthood through suffering and obedience.

The Oath and Pastoral Assurance

Hebrews 7:20–22 locates the decisive superiority of Jesus’ priesthood in God’s oath recorded in Psalm 110:4. Unlike the Aaronic priests, who were appointed without an oath, Jesus is installed as high priest by God’s sworn declaration. The oath thus introduces an element of permanence and assurance absent from the Levitical priesthood.

The author prepares this argument in Hebrews 6:13–20 by reflecting on God’s oath to Abraham (Gen. 22:16–17) after the binding of Isaac. God’s oath is not given because his promise is unreliable, but because he desires to provide strong encouragement and assurance to the heirs of the promise (6:17–18). Hebrews does not cite any text in which God swears directly to the heirs. Instead, the oath that benefits believers is what the Father swore to Jesus in Psalm 110:4.

The oath, therefore, is neither for God’s benefit nor for Christ’s reassurance, but for the sake of the community. By grounding Jesus’ priesthood in an unchangeable divine oath, Hebrews provides a secure foundation for perseverance in the face of suffering and temptation. Because of this oath, Jesus becomes the guarantor of a better covenant (7:22), ensuring that its promises will never be annulled.

Hebrews later contrasts the law with “the word of the oath, which came after the law” (7:28). The Levitical priesthood, established through the Law and characterized by human weakness (7:11–19), is thus surpassed by a priesthood grounded in God’s irrevocable oath. The oath establishes not only the superiority of Christ’s priesthood but also its pastoral function: it assures believers that their access to God rests on an unchangeable divine commitment rather than on human continuity or ritual repetition.

Eternal Priesthood and Complete Salvation

Hebrews 7:23–25 expounds the word forever from Psalm 110:4. The Aaronic priesthood required many priests because death prevented any one priest from continuing in office (7:23). Throughout the text of Hebrews, multiplicity signals weakness and incompleteness (cf. many prophets in 1:1; many sacrifices in 10:11–12). The need for succession exposes the limitations of the Levitical system.

Jesus, by contrast, remains forever (7:24). The emphasis is not merely on the continuity of the office but on the permanence of Jesus. This language recalls the earlier description of Melchizedek as one who remains a priest continually (7:3). Hebrews thus presents Jesus’ priesthood as permanent and non-transferable, grounded in his enduring life.

Because Jesus remains forever, he completely saves those who draw near to God through him (7:25). The expression “draw near” consistently carries cultic significance in Hebrews (4:14–16; 7:25; 10:1, 22). What the Law and its sacrificial system could not accomplish—bringing worshipers into true and lasting access to God—Jesus accomplishes fully through his eternal priesthood.

Jesus’ complete saving ability is grounded in his perpetual intercession. Because he always lives to intercede, his presence before God ensures unbroken access and final salvation for those who approach God through him. Salvation, in Hebrews’ account, is therefore not provisional or fragile but secure, grounded in the permanence of the priest.

Superiority and Effectiveness

From the final clause of Psalm 110:4, Hebrews derives two closely related but distinct exegetical conclusions. First, the priesthood associated with Melchizedek is superior in rank to the Aaronic priesthood (7:1–10). Second, the Melchizedekian priesthood is of a fundamentally different kind, one that succeeds precisely where the Levitical priesthood failed—namely, to repeat, in bringing worshipers into effective and lasting access to God (7:11–19).

A Superior Order: Hebrews 7:1–10

Hebrews 7:1–10 is integral to the author’s sustained exposition of Psalm 110:4. Hebrews 6:20 concludes by citing Psalm 110:4 and highlighting the phrase “according to the order of Melchizedek,” thereby preparing for its detailed exposition. Moreover, Hebrews 7:3 already echoes the psalm by portraying Melchizedek’s priesthood as characterized by permanence.

Genesis 14:18–20 thus functions not as an independent proof text but as a subordinate or “enriching” text brought in to clarify Psalm 110:4. The logic governing Hebrews 7:1–10 is an exegetical necessity: If Jesus is a priest according to the order of Melchizedek, then the status of Melchizedek must be established.

After recounting Abraham’s encounter with Melchizedek, the priest king of Salem (Gen. 14:18–24; Heb 7:1–3), the author exhorts the audience to consider Melchizedek’s greatness (7:4). This greatness is demonstrated by Melchizedek’s reception of tithes from Abraham (7:4–5), his independence from the Mosaic law (7:6), his act of blessing Abraham (7:6–7), his portrayal as living beyond genealogical limitation (7:8), and the claim that Levi paid tithes through Abraham (7:9–10). Collectively, these arguments establish Melchizedek’s superiority over the Levitical priesthood at its very origin.

A More Effective Order: Hebrews 7:11–19

Hebrews 7:11–19 addresses the necessity of a new priesthood. If perfection had been attainable through the Levitical priesthood, Scripture would not speak of another priest arising according to a different order (7:11). The very existence of Psalm 110:4, spoken long after the Mosaic law, demonstrates the inadequacy of the Aaronic system.

Because the priesthood changes, the Law must also change (7:12). This change does not entail moral abrogation (cf. 10:28) but a transformation in the covenantal means by which access to God is secured. Jesus’ tribal origin in Judah (7:13–14) confirms that his priesthood cannot be a continuation of the Levitical order. Instead, it is grounded in the power of an indestructible life (7:16).

The former commandment is set aside because it proved weak and ineffective (7:18), and a better hope is introduced, through which believers draw near to God (7:19). This better hope fulfills the purpose that the Levitical system could not achieve.

Christ the Final Priest

Hebrews 5–7 offers a sustained, sequential, and carefully structured exposition of Psalm 110:4. By unfolding each clause of the psalm in order, the author demonstrates that Jesus’ priesthood is divinely appointed, confirmed by oath, eternal in duration, superior in rank, and effective in accomplishing what the Levitical priesthood could not.

Psalm 110:4 functions not as a thematic citation but as the generative core of Hebrews’ priestly theology. Through this disciplined, even midrashic reading, Hebrews establishes Christ’s priesthood as final, unchangeable, and fully sufficient, securing complete and lasting access to God for all who approach him through Jesus Christ.