Catholic Indie Rock: Luminous~Glorious

Peter Johnston RVA is an indie-rock project based in Richmond, Virginia, that began in 2020 with the release of a seven-song EP, Be Not Afraid. Since then, 16 additional releases of varying lengths have drawn inspiration from Catholic Christian thought, tradition, and art. The project explores matters of human dignity and common good in society in an attempt to create, as Pope St. John Paul II described in his open letter to artists in 1999, a “fruitful alliance between religion and art.” The sound ranges from reflective, quiet acoustic tunes to “wall of sound” rock arrangements, providing a varied soundscape for songs focused on the message of the Gospels and the life of Christ. The latest Peter Johnston RVA album, Luminous~Glorious, will be released on streaming platforms on October 7.

The musical collaborators behind Peter Johnston RVA preside over a growing body of work characteristic for its fusion of guitar-driven tunes and earnest Catholic lyricism. Their latest release completes a concept begun on Joyful~Sorrowful (2022), rendering the mysteries of the rosary in joyful rock form. The band’s musical influences are clear on Luminous~Glorious, and fans of the classic indie-rock sound of groups like Spoon and Guided by Voices will find something to love in Peter Johnston’s intelligent guitar-playing. Above all, Luminous~Glorious is a remarkable step for the band — a poised and energetic musical effort that has the potential to capture the interest of a broad audience.

Peter Johnston RVA makes a grand entrance on the opening track, “Baptism,” with rollicking drums setting up a soaring guitar riff and reverb-drenched vocals reminiscent of the band Sunny Day Real Estate’s later work. The literate verses build to a series of catchy choruses that will stay with you long after the song’s last cymbal crash fades. “Baptism” is the ideal first track — a strong attention-getter that has the listener reaching to crank up the volume.

While angular-yet-melodic guitar work remains the driving force behind each song, the band makes effective use of keyboards to diversify the sound of tracks such as “Cana,” “Pentecost,” and “Baptism.” However, the band is at its best on more up-tempo tunes when guitar meets Lance Koehler’s propulsive drumbeats. The barely-two-minute “Proclamation” is a short and sweet gem of a rocker. “Resurrection,” with its buoyant chorus and head-bobbing beat, is another standout, and the Spoon-esque intro of “Assumption” develops into a taut shuffle while the lyrics thoughtfully examine the Virgin Mary’s assumption into heaven.

This is not to say that Luminous~Glorious is an album of inside references directed at some exclusive clique. Certainly veteran indie-rockers and observant Catholics will revel in the sound and fabric of Peter Johnston RVA’s songwriting. But whether the listener brings along any knowledge of the independent music scene or of Catholic philosophy, Luminous~Glorious has the power to draw us all in from its opening beat, inviting us to both rock and reflect.