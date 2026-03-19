Buy the Field

I remember one early morning in Durham, North Carolina, in the dead middle of the COVID pandemic, when I began to translate my Hebrew homework for the week. I had moved to Durham by myself the previous semester and had yet to make any meaningful friendships due to the restrictions on in-person gatherings.

That early morning, I began to read, painfully slow (as anyone who has ever been a first-year biblical languages student can understand), and I heard the eternal words “I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans of peace and not of evil.” I can remember the entire room, at 5:30 a.m. in a rough part of Durham, as I began crying into my coffee. I felt I had my fill of evil, and I had no hope but to trust the God who promised me a future.

Jeremiah 29-32 has a flurry of outstanding—seemingly ludicrous, even—claims and commands for the children of Israel. Jeremiah begins this section by telling the exiles in Babylon to “seek the welfare of the city.” That is, Babylonia, their violent captors. “And pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” They are to do this for the next 70 years.

Then, in Chapters 30-31, Jeremiah promises the exiles the most comprehensive restoration in all of Scripture. God will not only forgive their sins, but he promises to make a “New Testament” with them. Unlike the covenant that they broke by worshiping idols and oppressing the poor, this covenant writes the law on their hearts.

No longer will any prophet be tasked with the job of calling the Israelites to repentance, or preaching to them the knowledge of the Lord, because they will know him already, intuitively. The earth will be filled with the knowledge of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.

Characteristic of prophetic ministry, Jeremiah follows his messages with a symbol: he buys a field.

King Zedekiah was not in the least amused that Jeremiah prophesied destruction for Judah. “Why say such a thing?” Zedekiah asks. Never mind that Nebuchadrezzar’s army was already seizing the capital city. Zedekiah imprisons Jeremiah for insubordination. But Jeremiah, while imprisoned in the palace courtyard, was instructed by God to buy a field in Anathoth, his ancestral home. What follows is the longest narrative of the entire prophetic corpus and the only detailed legal transaction in the whole Bible.

Jeremiah secured funding, signed and notarized a deed, and preserved the document for safekeeping. Jeremiah then prays, ending with the haunting sentence “Yet you, O Lord God, have said to me, ‘Buy the field for money and get witnesses’—though the city has been given into the hands of the Chaldeans.”

Two details make the story even more remarkable: Jeremiah was past midlife by 587—one might even politely call him a senior. He began his ministry 40 years earlier in 627, the 13th year of King Josiah’s reign. By the time the prophesied 70 years of Babylonian captivity ended, he was sure to be dead.

The other detail is that Jeremiah was commanded by God to remain celibate. Not only would he never return to his ancestral home, but neither would he have any children. Jeremiah is commanded to give his whole life for an unknown future that he will surely never see. In fact, the future seems to have very little to do with him.

While the parabolic aspect of this story might make some sense, the practicality of it is nothing less than absurd. Anathoth was in the path of destruction by the Assyrian army a little over a hundred years before. Here, the Babylonian army is already encamped there, soon to raze Jerusalem. Jeremiah is in prison. Seventeen shekels of silver, while not the most expensive property in Scripture, is surely a tremendous sum of money for the weeping prophet. All these details Jeremiah recounts and understands full well, yet he follows God into the unseen future.

This is as happy as Jeremiah will be. He receives no fairytale ending. Jeremiah was carried off to Egypt after the Babylonians deported anything of value from the Levant. We are not told how or where he died, but tradition holds that he was stoned in Egypt. We do know that Anathoth was eventually inhabited again by the Israelites (and, by God’s mercy, before the 70 years were up).

Notice how Jeremiah’s life incarnates the commands and the promises given by God in the previous three chapters. The Israelites in Babylon are commanded to become good and comfortable there—in Babylon—away from home, where they will probably die. Yet the Israelites are promised a new, everlasting covenant of profound scale and significance. It’s the covenant that we now know took nearly six centuries to seal with the blood of Jesus Christ. Jeremiah called the people of God to give their entire lives to the hope of a future they would never see; and then he shows them what that kind of hope looks like: you buy a field.

Jeremiah was the only character in the story who was realistic about the reality of the situation: the idolatry of the land was a great evil, and because of this, God would raise up Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon to judge the land. Hope, the way God gives it to us, involves looking the worst realities dead in the eye and yet living as if God’s promised future is just as powerful as his chastening present.

Hope is curious thing. Hope requires the absence of its object. How can the anchor of the soul be so unsubstantial? You don’t hope for what you already have. You hope for things that seem out of a slight or chasmic reach—for rain to refresh the soil, for wars to cease, for your spouse not to die, for joy, for God’s promised future. Hope isn’t having and holding from this day forward. Rather, hope longeth, yea even fainteth, for the living God. Yes, hope saves us, but a hope that is seen is no hope at all.

According to Jeremiah, the command and the promise, the judgment and the hope, the taking and the giving, the evil and the good, the uprooting and destroying, and the building and planting all come from the mighty hand and outstretched arm of God. God withholds a spouse from us or takes a spouse away or gives us one who is nothing as we wished.

He withholds children from us or takes them away or gives us children that cause us tremendous worry and hardship. He tells us to come to terms with these realities, to stare into the great abyss, to acknowledge the God whom the winds and waves obey, and then buy a field. The God who tears is the one who heals, and God promises the hope of an unseen future.

Who knows what hope looks like for you? I can’t even get a handle on what it looks like for me. But I know that one day, 2,500 years ago, it looked like a celibate, middle-aged prisoner buying back his grandfather’s farm in the middle of an apocalypse, for the simple reason that God promised peace and not evil, a future and a hope.