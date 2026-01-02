Bach’s Christmas Oratorio & the Coming of Christ

Originally written for the Christmas season of 1734, Johann Sebastian Bach’s Christmas Oratorio has six cantatas, each intended for a different day of the season’s 12 days. Inspired by Bernard of Clairvaux’s threefold coming of Christ, Bach’s musical celebration of Christmas beautifully explores the multifaceted ways Christ enters our lives—historically, spiritually, and ultimately in judgment.

As Samuel Tranter discussed earlier this month on Covenant, Bernard describes Christ’s appearances in three modes: first, Christ comes to gather and save the lost through his Incarnation and historical birth, God entering his beloved creation in space and time. Second, Christ enters the heart of the believer spiritually. Bernard emphasizes that those who love God, obey his word, and prepare their hearts will be rewarded with Christ’s presence. This second coming is the mystical union, or unio mystica, in which Christ dwells in the believer’s heart. Finally, Christ will return on Judgment Day at the end of time.

Bach’s Oratorio centers on Bernard’s theology of Christ’s coming. The unio mystica is a central motif in the piece. Although the Oratorio begins with the historical event of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem, it soon gravitates toward the Second Coming and its implications for unio mystica. Several movements in the Oratorio relate to Christ’s Second Coming into the human heart. Part 1 asks Zion to prepare for the arrival of the bridegroom, Christ. The text expresses the believer’s longing for both his historical and spiritual presence. In Part 3, the alto urges the heart to embrace and welcome Christ. Finally, in the terzetto in Part 5, the alto confidently testifies to Christ’s presence, while the tenor and soprano ponder the timing of his arrival. These pieces weave the idea of the Second Coming and mystical unity, but the theme shifts at the end to Christ’s return at the end of time, when he will defeat death, the Devil, sin, and hell.

The presence of Christ is not just a dogmatic statement. This theology is recognized in the structure used by clergy, theologians, and musicians, with variations. Johann Gerhard, a prominent 17th-century Lutheran theologian, saw the current spiritual coming as the existential realization of Christ’s first coming in the flesh and the precondition of the third coming for judgment. Both were made possible because Christ completed the work of salvation. Bach was aware of both the phrase Gnaden-gegenwart and the theological concept of inhabitatio (indwelling), coined by Gerhard, which emphasizes Christ’s presence in the believer’s heart.

This presence of Christ in the heart happens daily. The 14th-century Dominican and mystic Johannes Tauler argued that Christ’s Incarnation, culminating in the unio mystica, is when God is born within a just soul every day and every hour, truly and spiritually, by grace and out of love. Bach’s contemporary, the German theologian Johann Joachim Neudorf, agreed, emphasizing that this daily event sanctifies us. For Neudorf, without this indwelling, neither the first nor the third coming would save anyone.

How does God avail the blessing of Christ’s indwelling presence to mankind? Gerhard observed that Christ comes to us through the word of grace and wants to begin his kingdom of grace in our hearts. Like Gerhard, Neudorf sees the Second Coming as mediated through the word and the church, expressed in the sacraments. Therefore, as we begin this new ecclesiastical year during Advent, we should remember that God comes to us through the word and the holy sacraments. Although divine revelation is not independent, evidence suggests that God reveals Christ in unexpected ways.

Drawing from Bernard can help us cope with the challenges around us. Chief among these is the intimate presence of God in our daily lives. This presence is like a road on which we travel from the first coming to the last, with Christ as our rest and consolation in the middle. Implicit in the unio mystica are both justice and missiological implications. The kingdom of the incarnate Christ was established, in which members manifest his love. Much of the agony in human life is caused by humans. Where God dwells, he consoles the spirit of those who suffer. Christ’s indwelling will not end with death but is eternal. Neudorf observed that the indwelling of Christ in the human heart provides consolation in times of distress and guides the believer from fear to happiness and joy. Only in eternity, on the last and great day, will the glory of this unification be revealed.

How can our suffering world experience the joy we have in Christ? Inhabiting the joy of Christmas and embracing the implications of the Incarnation demands that we confront our societal breakdown, transcending individual earthly suffering and death. Finding the blessed indwelling of Christ in the faithful brings the greatest joy. In Life Together (1939), Dietrich Bonhoeffer invites us to notice others. He wrote: “The prisoner, the sick person, the Christian in exile, sees in the companionship of a fellow Christian a sign of the gracious presence of the triune God.” He posits that when we step out of our loneliness, we recognize Christ in each person’s presence and receive each other in reverence, humility, and joy.

As we struggle in life, we sense that we are not alone. Christ shares our plight; Christ is our constant joy, strength, and consolation. How can we make the light of Christmas dawn on those unaware of Jesus’ first coming and what it means for all of us? Many in the world have yet to know about that first Advent, and the unio mystica implies missional responsibilities for believers. Over the ages, God has used human agency to bring the gospel to the world, the proclamation that God has come to us.

The CMS missionaries and African diviners, out of the norm, influenced the dawn of that light among the Luo people in Kenya. These diviners, like the Magi from the East, used various methods to predict the future and found supernatural help to read into it. It is plausible that the Luo diviners had a revelation of God and worshiped to the extent of their revelation. God, being their creator, had means of drawing them to Christ, for even in their pre-Christian state, “He is not far from each one of us” (Acts 17:27, NKJV). As Joseph Ratzinger wrote in The Spirit of the Liturgy (2000), “If God does not reveal himself, man is clutching empty space.” God is revealing Christ among the unreached, and he can use us, too.

The promise of Christmas, of Christ’s first coming, is the Second Coming, the unio mystica in this life, and likewise, that he will return in glory, his third coming. To rejoice in that third coming is to find joy in the presence of Christ in our daily lives. The three are all bound together. During this Christmas season, then, let us be conscious that Jesus has entered our dark, broken world and, through his Spirit, is working even now to restore light, peace, and life.