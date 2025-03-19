Anglicans, Roman Catholics, and Eucharistic Sharing

Canon 844 (4) of the Vatican’s Code of Canon Law specifically examines whether Anglicans and other Non-Roman Catholics are permitted to receive the Eucharist in a Catholic Church. This canon reflects both theological differences and a mutual desire for unity. Although the historical divide between the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches poses significant challenges to achieving full Eucharistic communion, there have been notable strides in promoting mutual understanding. The Church of England’s separation from the papacy during the 16th century was initially motivated by conflicts over authority, but theological differences, particularly in relation to the Eucharist and Holy Orders, began to surface.

Initiatives such as the Anglican-Roman Catholic International Commission have worked in earnest to close these divides: ARCIC’s efforts culminated in the 1971 “Agreement on Eucharistic Doctrine,” which confirmed a mutual conviction regarding the Eucharist as the Real Presence of Christ. However, the Vatican’s unwillingness to recognize Anglican Holy Orders (a position articulated in Pope Leo XIII’s 1896 bull Apostolicae Curae) indicates that, although there is a shared theological vision, Anglican Eucharistic celebrations are not deemed valid by Roman Catholic criteria.

Canon 844 (4) must be interpreted within the context of Roman Catholic sacramental theology and its ecumenical approach. Although the Roman Catholic Church typically limits the reception of the Eucharist to Catholics who are in full communion with the Church and in a state of grace, this canon introduces a pastoral exception for members of other Christian communities such as Anglicans or Episcopalians under particular circumstances. In subsection 4, the canon asserts that Non-Roman Catholic Christians:

must be in “grave need” (for instance, facing the imminent threat of death or another critical situation), ought to be unable to “approach a minister from their own community,” should request the “sacrament on their own accord,” free from any coercion, and must embrace the “Catholic faith in the Eucharist,” holding a belief in the Real Presence of Christ within the sacrament.

Frederick R. McManus argues that these conditions for Anglicans are not the same as those of the Eastern churches since the Apostolic See has made no formal decision on Eastern sacraments’ validity. As such, sacramental sharing under Canon 844 is subject to “stricter” conditions, requiring factors like serious need, voluntary requests, and proper dispositions.[1]

Nevertheless, this pastoral accommodation signifies the Roman Catholic Church’s acknowledgment of the sincere faith and sacramental yearning found among other Christians, particularly in urgent circumstances. It also resonates with the Roman Catholic tenet from Vatican II’s Lumen Gentium of sacramentum unitatis, signifying that the Eucharist serves both as a symbol and a means of ecclesial unity. By permitting Anglicans/Episcopalians and other non-Catholic Christians to partake of the Eucharist under specific conditions, the Roman Catholic Church expresses its aspiration for greater unity; however, it also recognizes the persistent divisions that exist.

For Anglicans/Episcopalians, this canon (specifically) opens a door for periodic sacramental participation in the Roman Catholic Eucharist, especially when their community is unreachable. For instance, if an Anglican/Episcopalian finds him/herself in a remote location where no Anglican/Episcopalian parish exists but a Catholic Mass is being celebrated, Canon 844 (3) could permit them to receive Communion. This exception, although it does not signify complete Eucharistic sharing, recognizes the spiritual yearning for Christ that is present in the Eucharist, because it transcends denominational boundaries in particular circumstances.

Considerable ecumenical advancements have been achieved in the understandings of the Eucharist by both the Anglican and Roman Catholic traditions. The 1971 ARCIC Agreement established that both groups regard the Eucharist as a memorial of Christ’s sacrifice, a conduit of grace and the genuine presence of Christ.

However, theological differences persist. The Roman Catholic Church upholds the Thomistic doctrine of transubstantiation, which posits that the substance of the bread and wine is changed into the Body and Blood of Christ, while their appearance as bread and wine remains the same. Some Anglicans/Episcopalians subscribe to this belief, or something quite similar, while other Anglican Eucharistic perspectives adhere more closely to Article 28 of the Thirty-Nine Articles. That article rejects transubstantiation by name and, on the other hand, that the sacrament is a bare sign. Article 28 defines the sacramental theology of the Lord’s Supper in instrumentalist terms, that one truly receives the Body and Blood of Christ through the bread and the wine after a “heavenly or spiritual manner.” Although the focus of this essay is more on the scenario of Anglicans receiving at Roman Catholic Masses, if we were to turn the situation around, we face the current Roman Catholic teaching that Anglican Holy Orders are null and void (Apostolicae Curae, 1896). Thus the Roman Catholic Church does not consider Anglican Eucharistic celebrations as sacramentally equivalent to a Mass.

These distinctions concerning Holy Orders and the theology of the Eucharist continue to hinder the possibility of full Eucharistic communion between the two traditions. Therefore, during the Solemn Liturgy of Good Friday, we continue to pray ut unum sint—“that they may all be one” (John 17:21).

This exception of Canon 844 (which is noteworthy) underscores the Catholic Church’s recognition of the authentic faith and sacramental existence of Anglicans; it also emphasizes the persistent theological disparities that obstruct complete Eucharistic communion. The canon acts as a reminder of the divisions that still exist, as well as the hope for unity that propels ecumenical endeavors. Significant progress has been made in Anglican-Catholic relations, especially through dialogues such as ARCIC. These discussions have indeed brought the two traditions closer in their comprehension of the Eucharist, but hurdles still exist—particularly regarding Holy Orders and ecclesial authority. As both Anglican and Catholic churches strive for unity, the meticulous application of Canon 844 (3) and (4) stands as both a pastoral measure and a theological emblem of the collective desire for full communion.

[1] McManus, F.R. 2000. Book IV: “The Sanctifying Function of the Church.” New Commentary on the Code of Canon Law (Study Edition), edited by John P. Beal, James A. Coriden, and Thomas J. Green. New York: Paulist Press; pp. 1025-26.