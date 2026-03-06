A Liturgical Theology of Preaching: Series Roundup

Through the winter of 2026, the Rev. Dr. Nathan Jennings, Professor of Liturgics at Seminary of the Southwest has offered a five-part series on a liturgical theology of preaching. Preaching connects God’s word to God’s people gathered. It is a work of pastoral care and a declaration of the Good News. Here’s a round up of the essays.

Part I What is a Sermon?

What is a sermon? This first essay in a series argues that it is a ritual act connecting a suffering congregation to the God of Scripture.

Part II When is the Sermon?

The Sermon is essential to the Eucharist. And its place within worship highlights how the Holy Eucharist enacts the End of the World.

Part III Preaching the Good News

We preach against any notion that there is a way we can improve ourselves. We preach against “self-help.” We preach the only truth: God help.

Part IV Preaching the Scriptures

The Scriptures were canonized, in part, to determine what would be read aloud in the worshipping assembly to gather us as Christ’s body.

Part V Preaching as Pastor

Sermons are an act of pastoral care, biblical exegesis, and leadership. This essay concludes the series on a liturgical theology of the sermon.