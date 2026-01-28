A Defense of Percy Dearmer and his ‘British Museum Religion’

It has become something of a sport, almost since his death in 1936, to accuse Percy Dearmer of fostering “British Museum religion.” The charge is familiar: Dearmer, with his Parson’s Handbook, his devotion to medieval sources, and his insistence on liturgical correctness, is said to have mummified English Christianity beneath layers of antiquarian detail. He is cast as the curator of an ecclesiastical cabinet of curiosities, arranging Sarum ornaments with the same reverence one might show to shards from Nineveh or a Roman fibula. The implication is clear. His is a faith best seen behind glass.

A closer reading of Dearmer reveals something far more vital. His project was not the reconstructive hobby of an antiquarian. It was a pastoral and theological campaign to recover the aesthetic and spiritual coherence of Anglican worship. He believed that history, rightly received, could be a source of renewal rather than nostalgia. The accusation of British Museum religion therefore fails not because the museum metaphor is entirely misplaced, but because it misunderstands the spiritual vocation of a museum when approached theologically rather than merely curatively.

Dearmer understood the pitfalls of sterile antiquarianism with remarkable clarity. In the tenth edition of The Parson’s Handbook, he reminds clergy that “Ceremonial is not an end in itself; it is an expression of worship. Whatever does not help the people to worship should be omitted, however ancient its pedigree.” That single sentence dismantles the charge of museum-keeping. No mere antiquarian would write such a line. He was not reconstructing history for its own sake but curating beauty for the sake of prayer.

Moreover, in The Art of Public Worship, he pushes the point further, insisting that “We are not archaeologists arranging curiosities, but ministers of Christ seeking that our people may pray.” The distinction is decisive. Dearmer knew exactly what it meant to handle the past without worshiping it. His concern was always pastoral, always oriented toward the spiritual formation of the parish.

There is a way of loving the past that is sterile. Dearmer knew it well. His warnings against “arranging curiosities” demonstrate his impatience with empty ritualism. His socialist convictions and involvement in Christian social action testify that he was not content with static ecclesiastical beauty. His heart was with the workers, the poor, and the common parishioner who deserved worship conducted with dignity, clarity, and truthfulness.

The deeper irony is that the Church needs a few curators. Every tradition does. The museum, after all, is not only a warehouse of the obsolete; it is a steward of memory. The British Museum, whatever its controversies, is a place where civilizations speak. Dearmer believed that the English Church also had a voice worth hearing, a voice distorted by the liturgical chaos of the post-Reformation centuries. His fastidious scholarship was an attempt to let that voice be heard again. He was, in the best sense, a conservator—preserving the fragile continuity of a tradition that had endured loss, upheaval, and theological fragmentation.

Moreover, Dearmer was no fundamentalist of the past. He refused to enshrine medieval customs out of mere historical fondness. In Everyman’s History of the Prayer Book, he wrote with characteristic bluntness that “Tradition lives only when it is used. A thing may be old and yet quite useless. Our concern is not to revive the past, but to learn from it how to worship God here and now.” His use of the past was selective, discerning, and always ordered to the pastoral good of the congregation. Those who deride him for historical fussiness often miss that he championed congregational participation before it became fashionable. His reforms anticipated much of what the 20th century would later call “active participation,” decades before Vatican II gave the phrase wider currency.

Here Michael Ramsey’s critique is illuminating, yet it ultimately supports Dearmer more than it condemns him. Ramsey famously wrote that “The Church is not an antiquarian society, nor is the Gospel a museum-piece. Its truth is known only in the living Christ who encounters us today.” That line is frequently deployed as an argument against ritualists and liturgical traditionalists, yet it aligns seamlessly with Dearmer’s convictions. Dearmer would have applauded Ramsey’s warning. His entire corpus shows that he sought a living tradition, not a preserved relic.

Ramsey’s reverence for patristic and medieval sources mirrors Dearmer rather than contradicting him. Their shared conviction is that the past, when handled with theological imagination, brings the Church into a deeper encounter with the God who is present precisely because he has acted in history.

Therefore, if one insists on calling Dearmer’s project British Museum religion, then it must be claimed in the higher sense. He curated not relics but meaning. He preserved not artifacts, but a grammar of worship. He held in trust the beauty of holiness, knowing that beauty shapes truthfulness, and that truthfulness shapes discipleship. The museum metaphor becomes apt only when one recalls that museums are not cemeteries of the obsolete. They are classrooms, treasuries, and places of encounter. They invite us to listen to voices that would otherwise be lost.

In that light, Dearmer’s work appears not as a retreat into medievalism but as a rescue operation. He saved the English liturgical tradition from neglect and incoherence. He reminded clergy that the prayer book is not a set of permissions but a whole spiritual architecture. He urged the Church to take seriously the artistry of worship, knowing that slovenly ceremonial breeds slovenly theology. His so-called British Museum religion was in truth a determination to give the Church something stable, beautiful, and spiritually nourishing in a time of upheaval.

The Church today could do far worse than to recover Dearmer’s instincts. We need guardians of memory who understand that the past is not a prison but a treasury. We need pastors who know that worship, in its visual and ceremonial dimensions, forms the Christian imagination. Moreover, we need scholars who refuse to apologize for loving the tradition deeply enough to study it with care.

Percy Dearmer, accused curator, antiquarian, and museum-keeper, stands vindicated. His religion is not that of glass cases and velvet ropes. It is the religion of a man who believed that God speaks through the beauty of holiness, that the past bears witness to the present, and that the Church, to be faithful now, must know who she has been.

If that is British Museum religion, the Church could use more of it.